ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 4

Msrcy
4d ago

Philadelphia Sheriffs work for the courts. The Police work for the city. So how did a deputy sheriff get his hands on these weapons if they are supposed to be locked up in the evidence room?

Reply
2
lamont5050
4d ago

He should be charged federally and spebd the rest od his life in jail. A disgrace to law enforcement officers like myself all over the country.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Chester County HS closed again due to threat of violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Coatesville Area School District is closed Monday after another threat of violence to the high school campus. A statement sent to the school district community on Monday reads, in part:. The Coatesville Area School District is extremely dismayed by the continuation of threats of violence on...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Several people displaced after apartment fire in Galloway

GALLOWAY, N.J. (CBS) – A fire in Galloway Township, New Jersey Saturday morning displaced several people, police say. Several victims required medical attention after smoke inhalation. The fire broke out around 5 a.m. on Saturday at the Apache Court apartment complex. Galloway Police said that the apartment complex, containing...
GALLOWAY, NJ
CBS Philly

Video shows 3 gunmen firing dozens of shots in murder of 19-year-old

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Surveillance video was released of three gunmen firing dozens of shots in broad daylight, killing a 19-year-old man who was sitting on some steps. This happened last Monday, Sept. 26 on the 600 block of North 13th Street. Police say the gunmen were driven by a fourth person in a dark-colored Nissan Altima. The same car is believed to have been used in another shooting last month, also on North 13th Street. Two teens and an 8-year-old girl were wounded in that shooting. There is a $20,000 reward. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

21-year-old shot 20 times throughout body, killed in Kensington double shooting: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A double shooting in Kensington left a 21-year-old man dead and another man in critical condition, police say. The shooting happened just after 12 p.m. Monday on the 1900 block of East Wishart Street. Police say the 21-year-old victim was shot 20 times throughout the body. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Another man, believed to be between the ages of 20 and 30, was shot three times in the back, once in the abdomen, and twice to the right leg. He was transported to a local hospital and placed in critical but stable condition. Police say five schools in the area were placed on lockdown following the shooting. The lockdowns were lifted at 12:40 p.m. No arrests have been made and an investigation is underway. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

CBS News

566K+
Followers
70K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy