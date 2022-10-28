Read full article on original website
That time in NJ when pins were found inside Halloween candy
A piece of Halloween candy can be a real treat, until you bite into something that's not sweet at all. Growing up in Gloucester Township, we kids got warned on several occasions by parents and teachers, sometimes both together in a school letter from the PTA, that there could be foreign objects in our Halloween candy.
English Creek Shopping Center to Get a Mr. Wish
Your wish is coming soon to the English Creek Shopping Center at Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avene in Egg Harbor Township. The sign is up and the opening is "soon." Mr. Wish is the home of natural fruit teas. This will be the first Mr. Wish in Atlantic County. There are Mr. Wish locations in 11 different states. The Egg Harbor Township store will be its ninth location in the Garden State.
The ‘King of Cool’s’ daughter looks to help save NJ’s most famous elephant
ATLANTIC CITY — Supporters of Lucy the Elephant are planning “An Evening with Deana Martin with Special Guest Steven Maglio on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. at The Superstar Theater at Resorts Atlantic City. The concert is to help cover the cost of Lucy’s elaborate and extensive...
Walk your pup to save seal pups in Brigantine, NJ
BRIGANTINE — Walk your dog and save the seals!. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine is hosting The Pup Strut, dogs lending a paw to help seal pups on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 17th Street and the beach from 9 to 11 a.m. The cost is $25 per...
The most luxurious movie theater in New Jersey
Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
What does New Jersey call the night before Halloween and how do you celebrate?
Once a year we have a very specific debate regarding October 30th, the night before Halloween: what is that day called?. I’ve always been a staunch “Mischief Night” person. I was well into my 20s before I heard that there was actually another name for it. Goosey...
Teresa Giudice’s New Christmas Movie has an Interesting New Jersey Slang Title
It's going to be a very New Jersey Christmas. Teresa Giudice is a very busy lady. Between getting married, filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and recently competing on Dancing With The Stars, you'd think she'd have enough on her plate. But, that's not the case - the reality...
Warren County Diner With Fiery Bad Luck Has Successful Opening
A Warren County diner that had its soft opening delayed due to a fire that broke out the morning of is ready to rock and roll. Catch 22, on Route 22 East in Lopatcong, has opened its doors. It serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily. Some customers are raving about...
One of the coolest hotels in America is here in NJ
One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
Despite complaining, most in NJ want standard time to return during colder months
It's that time of year again in New Jersey. That time when our clocks are no longer pushed forward and fall an hour back. Once again, it'll get dark at the end of our workdays and will remain that way until we get closer to spring. Not only does it...
Beautiful NJ town picked as the friendliest for families
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
Black Bear Chills Out In New Jersey Pool
Come on in, the water’s fine. This summer, a New Jersey couple was treated to quite the sight in their own backyard when an unwelcome visitor decided to cool off in their above ground pool. They looked out of their window and saw a relaxed black bear just trying...
Did you know that NJ was the original Hollywood?
New Jersey is the home of many significant American firsts. Did you know that New Jersey was the original Hollywood? The Garden State is the rightful birthplace of the American motion picture industry. I first learned about this while reading about the life and times of Walt Disney. I tripped...
Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight
New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
These are the 9 Most Infamous Serial Killers to Ever Stalk New Jersey
The real stuff of nightmares can be found in the darkest recesses of New Jersey’s murderous history. The Garden State has had more than its’ share of actual monsters in the form of notorious serial killers. These demons terrorized parts of New Jersey for decades. One killed to...
This is a cool, lively NJ restaurant for your next celebration
If you’re ever in a party mood in New Jersey, but just don’t feel like going to New York to get the vibe, there is one place where you can have the best of both worlds. The two P’s: Party and Proximity. I am a strong believer...
PhillyBite
Introducing The Phillies Shaped Cheesesteak at Delco Steaks
- Introducing the Delcodelphia! 20oz black Angus ribeye, sharp cooper cheese, on a Carangi Baking Co. Italian P-shaped loaf. Delco Steaks in Delaware County and Carangi Bakery in Philadelphia have teamed up to create a Phillies Cheesesteak available while supplies last and during The Philadelphia Phillies World Series Run. Delco...
If you liked ‘The Good Nurse,’ check out N.J.’s other infamous murder-mystery
It’s been a big month for New Jersey crime stories making the leap to TV or the big screen. Netflix’s “The Watcher,” released last week and inspired by terrifying letters received by Westfield residents, quickly reached the streamer’s top 10 shows list. Now “The Good Nurse” is in theaters and will be streaming on Netflix starting Oct. 26. It’s based on the terrifying true story of Charles Cullen, the New Jersey nurse who killed dozens, if not hundreds, of patients over more than 15 years.
Hammonton, NJ Is ‘The Capital of The World’ For This Superfood
Once again, a city in New Jersey is world renown for a product that they produce and provide each and every year to delighted consumers. Hammonton, New Jersey is “The Blueberry Capital of The World.”. The New Jersey blueberry season for this superfood is from mid-to-late June, with the...
‘Tacos saved us.’ How N.J. family’s desperation became a thriving new restaurant.
If you happened to be driving through Woodland Park during the pandemic, you might have spotted a family sitting at a table, selling homemade tacos to their neighbors for $5 a pop. That was the Martinez de Dios family, who were slinging street food not as a community service but...
