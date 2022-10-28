Rock Ridge, Stocke dominant; Wolverines make it back to back Section 7AA titles

HIBBING—The outcome wasn’t a secret.

Everybody knew Rock Ridge would run away with the Section 7AA title.

That’s exactly what the Wolverines did, scoring 25 points to capture the Section 7AA title Thursday at the Hibbing Municipal Golf Course.

The next closest competitor was Grand Rapids, which scored 104 points. The Thunderhawks will be advancing to state as well.

North Shore had 105, Pine City 123, Cloquet 131, Hibbing 157, Mora 180, Hermantown 186, North Branch 249, Proctor 261 and Duluth Denfeld 265.

Rock Ridge coach Chris Ismil kept his team level-headed throughout the whole season even though they were big favorites to win the title.

“They came here today focused on PRs,” Ismil said. “Some got theirs, some didn’t, but they’re not in a taper mode yet. We’ll start that now. I didn’t expect them to be overly fast.

“We’ll wait for that for state. We’re excited that they’re healthy. We have no injuries. I think they’re in a good place in their heads right now. We’re going to be having fun this next week, go to state and see what they can get done down there.”

Cameron Stocke was the overall winner with a time of 15:55.2.

“I wanted to run a solid race because this season has been interesting,” Stocke said. “I haven’t been feeling quite right the whole season. Last week, I went to a chiropractor and got some adjustments. Now, I feel a lot better.

“I wanted to see how good I could feel.”

Even though Stocke has dominated his races, he did have some concerns as the season went on.

“At the IRC, I wasn’t feeling the best,” Stocke said. “This last week of training has been good. I wanted to run a little faster, but historically, this course has been a little long, like .05 long.

“It was a little windy today, too. I wanted to run a controlled race, and that’s what I did.”

Ismil knew Stocke had some health issues, but he wasn’t concerned about them.

“The chiropractor seemed to help,” Ismil said. “They said it wasn’t a major issue, but it was something that could nag at him. We thought that might affect his running, but he made that choice, and he walked a way feeling good.

“Compared to last, he’s a whole-different person. Last year was a season plagued with injury, recovery and COVID. All of that is gone. All of these guys are in a good place.”

Stocke was followed in by Jake Bradach in fourth, Casey Aune fifth, Jared Delich sixth and Jack Kendall ninth to round out the team score.

Connor Matschiner was 11th and John Kendall 17th.

Stocke said winning the section title was more important than winning the individual title.

“Before last year, I don’t know the last time when Virginia or Eveleth-Gilbert had gone as a team,” Stocke said. “It’s two years in a row. That’s cool. Most of our runners are seniors, too.

“This year has been the best season so far. It’s fun to run with all of them.”