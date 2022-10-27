Read full article on original website
American Horror Story on Disney+
Does anyone watch American Horror Story? I am currently on the second season on Disney+, I am on the final episode of: Asylum. I am loving this second season, it’s better then the first series. I got 8 more seasons to watch - and the best bit, it’s been renewed for more seasons. It’s well good this horror series - does anyone know when it will return on Disney+ for season 11?.
Star Trek: Prodigy - Season 1b
It's back with the second part of season 1. I believe it's near simultaneous (1 day) release in US and UK, as is usual now that we have Paramount+ is also available outside the US. No spoilers from episodes not yet released please. Posts: 33,960. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 30/10/22...
Walking Dead's Khary Payton is "not satisfied at all" with Ezekiel's final story
The Walking Dead star Khary Payton has admitted he is not satisfied with his character Ezekiel's final story on the show. While it's not been confirmed how the arc will wrap for the character, who has been a mainstay since season 7, the star suggested that he would have loved to explore aspects more deeply before the series comes to an end.
Married At First Sight's April Banbury says show ruined her life
Married at First Sight's April Banbury has hit out at the dating show, claiming that her stint on the reality programme left her needing therapy and almost ruined her life. Banbury filmed this series of Married at First Sight UK earlier this year, with the episodes airing over the last couple of months. Banbury has now spoken out against the dating show in a new interview with The Sun.
How The Walking Dead just set up Maggie and Negan's spin-off
The Walking Dead season 11 episode 21 spoilers follow. "I want to believe there's hope," said Future Judith at the start of 'Outpost 22'. "That together there's hope. Isn't there?" Well, hope seems a bit fleeting this week after the Commonwealth separated our faves and sent them off to a...
Why is Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher after season 3?
The Witcher spoilers follow, but they're minor. Ever since Henry Cavill was first cast as Geralt of Rivia, he's talked time and time again of his love for all things Witcher. "I really enjoy playing these kind of games and reading these kinds of books in my spare time," he said as far back as 2019 (via Hobby Consolas). "I don’t consider it a job," Cavill continued. "For me it is more like an extraordinary opportunity to live my childhood and adult life fantasies."
I'm a Celebrity officially reveals 2022 cast and here they are...
I'm a Celebrity officially kicks off this Sunday, November 6 on ITV, and now we know a pop legend will be joining stars from Loose Women, Coronation Street, Hollyoaks for the first series down under since 2019. Let's meet the celebrities who'll be put through their paces by Ant and Dec starting this weekend.
What Cult and Sci-fi shows did you like from 2022
What Cult and Sci-fi shows did you like from 2022 and what older ones did you see in 2022?. The Time Traveler's Wife (2022) The Lazarus Project (2022– ) Craig Charles: UFO Conspiracies (2022– ) Dinosaurs - The Final Day with David Attenborough (2022 TV Movie) The Unexplained...
Home and Away's Leah Patterson to be targeted by Heather in new twist
Home and Away spoilers follow. Trouble is on the way for Leah in Home and Away, as sinister newcomer Heather sets out to prove she's not somebody to be messed with. Marilyn Chambers got a life-changing surprise when Heather, her secret daughter, arrived in Summer Bay. However, Heather is not the sweet girl that she claims to be, and she's set on causing Marilyn as much trouble as she possibly can.
EastEnders star James Bye speaks out after Strictly Come Dancing exit
James Bye said farewell to Strictly Come Dancing this weekend when he was eliminated from the competition on Halloween night. The EastEnders star was pitted against Fleur East who found herself in her second dance-off of the competition – but while she was saved, he found himself making an exit from the contest.
Daisy in Coronation Street is fast becoming such a fantastic character in the show right now
Oh my lord. She has now one of my favourite characters in the show. She can do serious storylines and also comedic ones when it is funny and she has great chemistry with Jenny and i love her with Daniel. I have to say that when she first arrived i really thiught she was going to those women who schemed and become a right little minx especially when she broke up Alya and Ryan. But i think the producers saw that she is such a good character because of the way she is played by a talented actress and now i hope she stays in the show for a long time.
Strictly Come Dancing shares song and dance choices for week 7
Strictly Come Dancing has revealed which songs the remaining 10 couples will be dancing to for week 7 of the competition. With Halloween Week behind us, it's business as usual as the Strictly stars reveal which pop tunes they have chosen for the weekend. Saturday's (November 5) episode will see...
Why no Halloween special in Emmerdale tonight
It would have been great if we saw them celebrating Halloween in the pub. Alright no one is in a mood after what has happened. But Faith did say to be happy and dont feel sad. Why not have an episode where Liv and Faith turn into zombies and start terrorising the residents of village. Also Ben could join in as he has not had his televised funeral yet. We are still waiting Emmerdale producers. I hope you are listening. But seriously i dont think they have done a decent episode on this date in years.
Married at First Sight UK's Jenna and Zoe reveal what wasn't shown of their relationship
Married at First Sight UK's Jenna Robinson has revealed a romantic moment between her and her partner Zoe Clifton that wasn't aired in the E4 reality show. Jenna and Zoe were both introduced to each other in the show's latest season and became the UK series' first-ever lesbian couple. To top it off, the two are the only pair to still be together after the show.
Hugh Jackman teases Wolverine changes for Deadpool 3
Hugh Jackman has hinted that his character Wolverine won't be toned down for his official MCU debut. In September, it was announced that Logan would appear in Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds. In an interview with AP Entertainment, Jackman teased his Wolverine will be even "angrier," dismissing the chance of a gentler version of the X-Men mutant under Disney's banner.
Sky Crime & Virgin EPG
I’m not sure if it’s only on Virgin but EPG is driving me nuts. Trying to record a series link on a new documentary “Libby, Are You Home Yet”. As there are no episode tags it’s currently set to record I think 10 showings in the series. Going to be a nightmare to try and watch the correct episodes. Can anyone check Sky EPG and advise timings of each episode plse? (I’m assuming it’s just a VM issue)
Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke lands next lead movie role
Emilia Clarke has landed her next lead movie role in An Ideal Wife. The Game of Thrones actress is set to play Irish author, Constance Lloyd, who was married to fellow wordsmith Oscar Wilde, in what appears to be a biopic about her life, Variety reports. Details of the project...
Aquaman star joins MCU for new Disney+ series
Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has switched over from DC to Marvel as he's just been announced as the new lead for Wonder Man. Wonder Man is an upcoming MCU Disney+ series that is being developed by Hawkeye producer Andrew Guest and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton.
DS' Favourite Ever Soap Storyline- Heat Two
Thanks to everybody who voted in the first heat. The two storylines going through to the final 10 from that round are You Ain't My Muvva (Eastenders) and Ashley's Dementia (Emmerdale) Same rules apply this time, the top two will go through to the final. Voting for this heat closes...
Emmerdale scriptwriter confirms another shock death
It seems that Emmerdale fans are in for another tense episode, after a writer let slip that another death is on the horizon. After the horrific storm claimed several lives, the ITV soap is set to lose another fan-favourite character, scriptwriter Sharon Marshall revealed on This Morning. Monday night’s episode...
