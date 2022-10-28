Read full article on original website
KPBS
San Diego City council declares housing a human right, discusses further tenant protections
With rents sky high and a homelessness crisis still growing, housing is front of mind for many across the county. KPBS reporter Jacob Aere says the San Diego city council came together to declare housing as a human right and discuss further tenant protections.<br/>. San Diego City council held a...
KPBS
Election 2022: San Diego County County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk race
What does the San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk do?. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide, and results on election day. What does the San Diego County assessor, recorder and clerk do?. The race for San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk is one of the lower-profile races on...
KPBS
San Diego Unified would build affordable housing under latest bond measure
A school bond measure on the ballot this year would make San Diego Unified School District a landlord — if it passes. Along with usual expenses like infrastructure and campus security, Measure U would use some of the bond money to build housing for district staff on owned land.
KPBS
Wooden high rises? San Diego hopes 'mass timber' can help with climate goals
On the western edge of Scripps Ranch, just off I-15, construction crews are assembling a 10-story building made entirely out of wood. But the building won't ever be inhabited — in fact, crews will be tearing it down next year. That's because the building, officially called the NHERI Tall...
KPBS
A climate friendly building material
The use of mass timber as a building material is growing in San Diego, fueling hopes that it can help with the city's climate goals. In other news, San Diego’s most prominent researchers hope the ocean gets attention when the world’s leaders meet to discuss the planet’s climate in November. Plus, we chat about the traditions behind Día de los Muertos.
Eater
LA Icon Randy’s Donuts Is Opening 10 Stores Across San Diego
A landmark bakery known for its giant rooftop doughnut signs is expanding in a big way into San Diego with its first area outpost scheduled to open early next year. Founded in 1952, the original branch of Randy’s Donuts, located near the Los Angeles International Airport, has made tons of television and film appearances through the years, with cameos in everything from the Arrested Development series and the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Californication” video to features like Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks!.
San Diego businesses might soon have to figure out a new way to serve items to-go as Styrofoam ban looms
SAN DIEGO — San Diegans may soon see new rules for single-use plastics, especially Styrofoam products such as to-go food containers and cups. "San Diego is ready to say goodbye to Styrofoam," said Councilmember Joe LaCava, moments before the San Diego City Council's Environment Committee voted 4-0 in favor of the ordinance, which will now go to the full council for final approval.
San Diego’s longstanding practice of chalking tires upheld in court
A court has ruled San Diego's longstanding practice of chalking tires as a method to enforce time limits in parking spaces doesn't violate the Fourth Amendment.
kusi.com
City of San Diego homeowners to hold rally against ‘deceptive’ Measure B
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the election just over a week away, voters are struggling to make sense of their ballots. The ballot is filled with Measures and Props, and the wording within each is very confusing. For example, the Measure B proposal would impose a Trash Tax on...
eastcountymagazine.org
COUNTY MEETING ON IDENTIFYING ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE COMMUNITIES IN UNINCORPORATED AREAS NOVEMBER 9
County of San Diego Planning & Development Services (PDS) October 28, 2022 (San Diego) - The County of San Diego Planning & Development Services (PDS) invites you to attend a public meeting to share your thoughts. The project is identifying Environmental Justice Communities within the unincorporated region of San Diego County. The County will provide project background information and would like your input to help explore priorities, issues and opportunities to inform potential options to expand the identification of “Environmental Justice Communities.” PDS is hosting this virtual public meeting to receive your input on: November 9, 2022, at 6 p.m. (registration link provided below).
Gov. Newsom Backs Measure D to End San Diego’s 2012 Ban on PLA’s in Construction
Gov. Gavin Newsom threw his support behind San Diego’s Measure D Thursday, on the Nov. 8 ballot, to eliminate the city’s ban on the use of Project Labor Agreements. The deals, PLAs as they are known, would govern city construction projects. PLAs are agreements between contractors and labor...
kusi.com
Kelley Martinez focuses campaign for sheriff on homelessness and crime
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Kelly Martinez is running to be sheriff of San Diego in the 2022 Midterm Elections. . Undersheriff Kelly Martinez joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of her campaign. Martinez is the first female to serve as...
eastcountymagazine.org
unincorporated San Diego County
By Robin Joy Maxson, Chair, Ramona Community Planning Group and Member, County of San Diego Social Services Advisory Board. “SANDAG is governed by a Board of Directors composed of mayors, councilmembers, and county supervisors from each of the region's 19 local governments. Supplementing these voting members are advisory representatives from Imperial County, the U.S. Department of Defense, Caltrans, San Diego Unified Port District, Metropolitan Transit System, North County Transit District, San Diego County Water Authority, Southern California Tribal Chairmen's Association, Mexico, and the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority.”
kusi.com
Supervisor Jim Desmond campaigns against far-left opponent for re-election
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is comprised of three Democrats, and two Republicans. But the upcoming election could change that. Republican County Supervisor Jim Desmond is campaigning against far-left opponent Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson. If Boyd-Hodgson wins, the Democrats will gain another seat on the County Board of Supervisors.
Request denied: SANDAG board won’t hold emergency review of CEO’s job performance after scathing audits
After yet another scathing assessment of agency spending practices, a veteran board member of the San Diego Association of Governments wants an early review of CEO Hasan Ikhrata’s job performance. He’s not going to get it. Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall asked for a closed-door session two days before...
Nov 2022: Pure Water Pipelines Construction begins on Miramar Rd in Mira Mesa; University City Construction to Begin early 2023
From Sarah Rossetto, Community Liaison, Public Utilities Department: During the week of Oct. 31, pipeline construction is scheduled to begin on the City of San Diego North City Pure Water Pipeline project on Miramar Road at Black Mountain Road toward the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar gate at Clayton Drive/Mitscher Way.
Ship crew returning to San Diego rescued from fire off Mexican coast
The crew of a fishing vessel returning to San Diego from Cabo San Lucas was rescued after the ship engine caught fire off the Mexican coast, the U.S Coast Guard said.
UCSD Guardian
35,000 to 56,000 New Homes are Proposed to be Built in University City
A new proposal from the University City Planning Department shows that University City is projected to add/build 35,000 to 56,000 new houses in the upcoming decades — a 215% increase in housing density. This update to the University Community Plan Project will primarily focus on increasing residential density in the Nobel Drive area, La Jolla Village Square, UTC, and shopping areas in Northern and Southern La Jolla.
San Diegans could get up to $2,000 for past due water bills: see if you qualify
A new emergency relief program could help thousands of San Diegans struggling to pay their water bills.
San Diego weekly Reader
La Posta's Cali Burrito – why you choose to live in San Diego
I'm not sure who first came up with the California burrito, but I'm pretty sure that's what they were going for – stuffing a cheesy burrito with potatoes, just enough to get you home, not enough to put you to sleep immediately. It's not midnight food, it's middle of the night food. And because your recollection of it will be dim, and because you can blame the hangover for how awful you feel the next day, you will remember it fondly. (Apr. 14, 2014)
