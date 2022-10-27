Former Loose Women star Andrea McLean has revealed that she was a Strictly Come Dancing reserve one year, and is thankful that she never had to step up to the plate. Strictly has reserve celebrities on standby each year in case one of the stars has to drop out. Most famously, in 2019, Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher stepped in to replace Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing after he injured himself just days before the launch show, and ended up winning the entire thing.

2 DAYS AGO