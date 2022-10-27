Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Corrie is becoming boring
As the title says. Coronation Street is becoming so boring, lately with these rubbish storylines. Who cares about this far right group? and we will be seeing a lot of them now since. - I can't stand this Griff, and also Spider is annoying as well, I wish he would...
digitalspy.com
The Peripheral star breaks down the meaning behind that haunting bee death
The Peripheral spoilers follow. The Peripheral actress T'Nia Miller has opened up about that haunting bee scene along with executive producer Lisa Joy. In the new Prime Video sci-fi thriller, Miller's character Cherise Nuland is referred to as the "Queen Bee whose sting you don't want to feel", and then later on there’s Grace's death scene – involving Cherise and bees.
digitalspy.com
The Devil’s Hour star breaks down “super-intense” scenes with Doctor Who’s Peter Capaldi
The Devil's Hour star Jessica Raine has opened up about "super-intense" scenes she shared with co-star Peter Capaldi. The actress, who plays the role of Lucy – a woman who wakes up every night at the devil's hour, 3.33am, with horrific visions – in the new Prime Video series, spoke exclusively to Digital Spy about working with the Doctor Who star.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: What to Expect for November 2022
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for November 2022 guarantee big returns and some new romances on the horizon.
digitalspy.com
TV Shows you like to see rebooted or comeback
Following in from the Deal or NoDeal on ITV return thread it got me thinking what other TV shows are or should be in line for a comeback or reboot?. Aliso with ITV bring back Big Brother and BBC bring back Gladiators. I was was thinking someone should bring back...
digitalspy.com
Charles : Our New King - twice
C4 are running a 2 part series starting Saturday, ITV also running a 2 parter of the same name on Wednesday. I can see it’s played havoc with my EPG. Having set the C4 one to record (for my other half you understand 😉) the ITV episode is showing I’ve recorded it before and the programme description is word for word the same.
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer's Mo Gilligan responds to rumour he's replacing James Corden on The Late Late Show
The Masked Singer judge Mo Gilligan is flattered to be in the conversation to replace James Corden on The Late Late Show. Back in April, talkshow host and Gavin & Stacey co-creator Corden revealed that he'll be stepping away from the show next year, which naturally brings into focus a list of his potential successors.
digitalspy.com
Corrie Discussion Friday October 28th 8pm : Changing Rooms
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to the weekend and our final episode of the week. We start, as ever with the spoilers. A stressed Fiz calls in the pub and tells Tyrone she's had a call from a journalist wanting to run an article about John Stape. Fiz ends...
digitalspy.com
Sky Crime & Virgin EPG
I’m not sure if it’s only on Virgin but EPG is driving me nuts. Trying to record a series link on a new documentary “Libby, Are You Home Yet”. As there are no episode tags it’s currently set to record I think 10 showings in the series. Going to be a nightmare to try and watch the correct episodes. Can anyone check Sky EPG and advise timings of each episode plse? (I’m assuming it’s just a VM issue)
digitalspy.com
Do you think the Kerry and Chloe storyline has a few similarities to Kat and Zoe from another soap
Well i was not expecting that tonight even though i thought Kerry was lying at first to stop her leaving the village. This storyline has a few similarities to one from another soap.where they reveal that they are their real mother. I wonder if they were always going to do this storyline or decided that a few weeks before it was revealed.
digitalspy.com
Loose Women's Andrea McLean admits to being a "reserve" Strictly contestant
Former Loose Women star Andrea McLean has revealed that she was a Strictly Come Dancing reserve one year, and is thankful that she never had to step up to the plate. Strictly has reserve celebrities on standby each year in case one of the stars has to drop out. Most famously, in 2019, Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher stepped in to replace Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing after he injured himself just days before the launch show, and ended up winning the entire thing.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale Friday 28th October 2022 😮Down in the dumps after being dumped!!🤔
Kerry Wyatt is doing her best to support down-in-the-dumps Chloe, puzzled as to why she won't move on after her drunken one-night stand with Mackenzie Boyd. She is shocked at Chloe's plan to move to Leeds. As Kerry continues to push the situation, an emotional Chloe drops her baby bombshell!
digitalspy.com
The Voice UK 2022 - Finale - October 29 - 8pm - ITV1
And so we reach the end of the road for this not so live series. Who wins, THE AUDIENCE decides. Disappointing we are not getting a say in who wins, and that we haven't had the Battles and Knockouts this year. Hopefully the Callbacks is one and done and it will be back to a normal Voice series in 2023.
digitalspy.com
The evolution of the Slaters
The Slaters arrival to the square over twenty years ago is probably my favourite introduction for a soap family ever. We got to know all of them quite quickly. They all had specific personalities. Dodgy Mo. Anything for a quiet life Charlie. Dependable Lynne. Snarky Kat. Timid little Mo. Sleazy Garry. Bratty Zoe.
digitalspy.com
Contestants you wish were paired with different partners?
Tina O'Brien - I feel like she may have got a bit further if she was paired with a different professional such as Vincent Simone. Fleur East - I think Gio Pernice might have been a better match for her. From this series I do agree on Fleur. I’d add...
digitalspy.com
All-female Fast & Furious with Marvel's Brie Larson teased by Universal boss
Fast & Furious newcomer Brie Larson could be the face of an all-female instalment. Set to be introduced as Tess in next year's tenth tyre-screecher Fast X, her importance in the franchise was pushed by Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairwoman Donna Langley. "I would love to see a female Fast....
digitalspy.com
Made In Chelsea's Nicola Hughes gives birth to baby girl and shares sweet name
Congratulations are in order to former Made in Chelsea star Nicola Hughes, who has given birth to a baby girl. The reality TV show star and her husband Charlie Tupper have welcomed their first child together, announcing the news on Instagram today (October 30), along with her beautiful name. Alongside...
digitalspy.com
The Flash star joins new Planet of the Apes movie
The Flash star Neil Sandilands has landed a role in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The actor, who played Thinker in CW's The Flash, will be starring in the ensemble cast alongside several recently announced actors, according to Deadline. He has also recently starred in Netflix's adaptation of...
digitalspy.com
I’m underwhelmed!
I’m very underwhelmed this years strictly there’s a spark missing not sure what it is .. The problem is too many people seem to be comparing it to last year which was seen as a “golden year”, so no matter what happened this year it was always gonna be perceived as underwhelming.
digitalspy.com
Oh dear, no more James, so who's in danger next?
Well Ellie S wasn't good tonight so I fear she might not stay much longer. Or Tony, but he was brilliant this week. Or Fleur!. I really thought that Ellie S would be in danger after last night's dance. I don't think she has many weeks left. I don't know...
Comments / 0