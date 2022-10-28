Hibbing fends off Rock Ridge for girls 7AA crown, both advance to state

HIBBING—The Hibbing High School girls cross country program has won back-to-back section titles during a stretch from 1979, 1980 and 1981, with Shelly Brisbois and Sylvia Zambrano, and in 1987 and 1988, with Missy Johnson as the teams’ top runners.

The Bluejackets secured a third time as back-to-back champions as Hibbing scored 47 points to place first at the Section 7AA Meet held Thursday at the Hibbing Municipal Golf Course.

The Bluejackets just out-pointed Rock Ridge, which finished second with 51 points. North Shore had 87, Proctor 93, Cloquet 131, Pine City 182, Hermantown 187, Duluth Denfeld 198, Mora 237, Grand Rapids 246 and North Branch 330.

“It feels good,” Hibbing coach James Plese said. “I’m not taking it likely because it feels like it hasn’t set in yet. A lot of things have transpired in the last 24 hours, some good, some bad.

“This is an excellent thing. The stress and pressure of putting this meet on and now getting it done, it’s an odd feeling. As I sit and reflect, we’ve extended our season. It’s going to be something we’re proud of.”

Hibbing pulled this one off with its power of the pack.

Mileena Sullivan placed second overall, but after her, Abigail Theien was ninth, Avery Kukoswki 11th, Jocelyn Strukel 12th and Gianna Figueroa 13th. Hannah Farnsworth was right there with a 14th-place finish.

Jorie Anderson placed 26th, just behind a Rock Ridge runner and ahead of two Wolverine runners.

“You saw that with the seven that run,” Plese said. “Our pack is usually ahead of the fifth-place scoring individual for the next couple of teams. We have a strong group of girls, and a proud group of girls where they can hang their hats on this.

“We’re setting the foundation for a bright future, but looking at the hear and now, Mileena ran a great race. She put in a late charge, but (Maija) Lamppa has been a thorn in her side all year. Kudos to her. She ran well, and Mileena ran well.”

Sullivan, for her part, said it was a big accomplishment for her and the team.

“As a team, we worked together this year,” Sullivan said. “I don’t think any of us were nervous about this race. We were more excited because it was a home meet.”

Sullivan said she handled her race well, but she did have to out-kick Olya Wright of North Shore down the final stretch to secure that second spot.

“I was exhausted, but I had to keep pushing,” Sullivan said. “I could hear her breathing behind me, and I was like, ‘I’ve got to go.’ I’d sprint a little bit, then slow down. I kicked it in and got it.”

The biggest relief came from Strukel, who was Hibbing’s fourth runner across the finish line.

One year ago, Strukel had to sit and watch her team win the title. This time she was a part of it.

“This is amazing,” Strukel said. “It’s crazy. It feels surreal. I came in to today forgetting I was racing. It was go-time. I knew I had to go. This means everything to me. I trained hard, and I finally got there.

“While we were waiting, it was nerve racking. We knew Rock Ridge had three girls in front of us, so it was scary. We were strong. We stayed together, worked together.”

For Lamppa, it was her first section title. She was third the year before. Her sister, Alexis won it last year.

“I had a different training plan this year,” Lamppa said. “That helped me a lot. My sister was injured and was out for the first three weeks of the season. She missed out on a good month of training.”

Lamppa started out in front right away, and even though she kept looking over her shoulder, she never had anyone step up to challenge her.

“I kept checking back to make sure I was getting some distance between me and the second person,” Lamppa said. “I look back the whole time. I need to break that, but it doesn’t matter.

“During the second mile, I felt some pain in my side. I was dropping back a little bit, and Mileena was catching up a little bit. I was getting a little nervous. It went away, and I kept flying.”

Winning was nice, according to Lamppa, but she’s happier because her teammates will be joining her at state.

Nora Stark placed fourth, with Alexis Lamppa sixth. Miia Johnson was 15th and Brynley Heisel was 25.

Ava Kraushaar placed 29th and Katelyn Torrel was 31st.

“Everyone can go down to state,” Lamppa said. “I thought it was going to be close. I was shocked that we almost got first.”

Last season, the Wolverines tied for third, so they finally got over the hump in the team portion of the meet.

“We knew that the coaches had ranked Hibbing 10th in state for the girls,” Rock Ridge coach Chris Ismil said. “We didn’t feel that we were at that caliber to be competing at that same level.

“Today, we saw something else. We’re excited to go to the state to see what we can do. The biggest victory for us wasn’t second place. It was being within four points of Hibbing.”