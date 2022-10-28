ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardeman County, TX

WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TUESDAY TO. 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations. of 6 to 10 inches in the northern and northwestern Blue. Mountains and 4 to 8 inches in...
PENDLETON, OR
16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family's large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
DOJ says ballot drop box monitoring in Arizona is probably illegal

PHOENIX - The Justice Department stepped in to an ongoing Arizona election lawsuit Monday, supporting a claim by the League of Women Voters of Arizona that monitoring ballot drop boxes can amount to illegal voter intimidation. The department said such "vigilante ballot security measures," including filming voters at drop boxes,...
ARIZONA STATE
Kentucky voters asked whether there's a right to an abortion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Karen Roper was so shaken by the demise of Roe v. Wade that she joined the abortion-rights struggle in Kentucky, where the future of abortion access could hinge on a constitutional question before voters this election. Roper is part of a volunteer network canvassing neighborhoods...
KENTUCKY STATE
Panel: Oregon Gov candidate didn't create hostile workplace

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek did not create a hostile work environment for a lawmaker when she was House speaker, the Oregon House Conduct Committee determined Monday after voting mostly along party lines. The committee members, two Democrats and two Republicans, decided that some...
OREGON STATE

