Craft Public House Opens Bakery Expansion Thanks to Passionate EmployeeJames TulianoCary, NC
Rehabilitated senior housing reopens in downtown DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack TruckJames TulianoCary, NC
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
goduke.com
Duke Opens ACC Championship Action Tuesday
Duke opens the ACC Tournament Tuesday against No. 2 seed Wake Forest. The Blue Devils are hosting the postseason event for the first time since 2014. All six of the games, spanning three days – Nov. 1, 2 and 4 – will be televised by ACC Network. Live stats are available with all links provided at GoDuke.com.
goduke.com
Duke Collects USFCA Preseason Ranking
DURHAM – The Duke fencing program opens the 2022-23 campaign ranked on both the men's and women's side, as announced in the preseason poll by the United States Fencing Coaches' Association (USFCA). The men check in at No. 7 in the nation while the women are tabbed No. 10....
247Sports
Game Preview: Duke vs Fayetteville State (Exhibition)
Duke will take part in their first, and only, public facing exhibition game on Wednesday night when the program plays host to Fayetteville State. The game will tipoff at 7PM and be broadcast on ACC Network Extra. Live stats can be followed here. While the matchup between the two in-state...
goduke.com
Duke vs. Virginia Tech Kickoff Time Announced
DURHAM – The Atlantic Coast Conference finalized Monday the game times for contests Saturday, Nov. 12. Duke will host Virginia Tech for its week 11 matchup. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. on Nov. 12. The game will broadcast live on RSN. The Blue Devils (5-3, 2-2 ACC) had...
goduke.com
Game Notes: Boston College
DURHAM – Duke heads to Chestnut Hill, Mass., for a Friday night contest with Boston College. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN2. Boston College leads the all-time series between the two schools, 5-3. In the last meeting on Sept. 19, 2020, the Blue Devils dropped a 26-6 decision to the Eagles at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Duke's last win over Boston College came on Oct. 3, 2015, when senior kicker Ross Martin accounted for all nine of Duke's points to lead the Blue Devils to a 9-7 victory on a rainy afternoon at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.
goduke.com
Cooper & Rader Score to Lead Duke Past Virginia in ACC Championship Quarterfinals
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The 11th-ranked Duke women's soccer team traveled to Charlottesville, Va., for the quarterfinals of the ACC Championship on Thursday. The Blue Devils received goals from Michelle Cooper and Kat Rader to push Duke past Virginia, 2-1, at Klockner Stadium. With the victory, No. 5 seed Duke...
goduke.com
Mike Elko Press Conference Quotes: Boston College
DURHAM – Duke football head coach Mike Elko met with members of the media on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference. The Blue Devils travel to Boston College for a Friday night contest with the Eagles at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 with Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, and Dawn Davenport on the call. The game can also be heard on the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD through the Varsity app or goduke.com.
goduke.com
Frias Named PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week
DURHAM – Duke freshman Dalia Frias has been named Duke's PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week, following her stellar performance at the ACC Cross Country Championships this past weekend. Frias kept her outstanding rookie season going as she posted the fastest time of all ACC true women's freshman for...
goduke.com
Duke Travels to Virginia for ACC Quarterfinal Match
Live Stats l Watch on ACC Network l Twitter l Media Guide l Media Hub l Match Notes. #11 Duke (11-4-2, 6-2-2 ACC) at #8 Virginia (12-2-3, 6-2-2) Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 - 8:00 PM (ET) - ACC Network. Charlottesville, Va. (Klockner Stadium) ACC Network Talent: Ariya Massoudi (PXP), Kacey...
goduke.com
Duke Falls to No. 1 North Carolina, 2-0
DURHAM – Top-ranked North Carolina scored a pair of first-half goals and held off the No. 25 Blue Devils for a 2-0 win in the final regular season game for the Duke field hockey team Saturday afternoon. Duke celebrated its seven exceptional student-athletes playing in the final regular season home contest of their careers.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Close Action at the Landfall Tradition
WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Duke women's golf team closed its fall campaign on Sunday at the Landfall Tradition with the junior tandem of Phoebe Brinker and Anne Chen collecting even or under par scores on Sunday at the 6,150-yard, par-72 Country Club of Landfall in Wilmington, N.C. How It...
goduke.com
Men's Golf Surges Into First Place on Second Day of White Sands Bahamas Invitational
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – The Blue Devils men's golf team jumped to the top of the White Sands Bahamas Invitational leaderboard on Saturday, firing a 17-under 271 as a team in the second round. Sitting at 27-under through the first two rounds, Duke has matched the second-best 36-hole score in program history and takes a 12-shot lead into the final round tomorrow morning.
Duke reportedly loses to Houston in secret scrimmage
The Duke basketball team, which begins the season at No. 7 in the AP Top 25, traveled to Texas to play No. 3 Houston in Saturday's closed-door scrimmage on the Cougars' home floor in the Fertitta Center. According to a tweet from James Mueller of The Daily Cougar, Houston's student newspaper, the ...
goduke.com
Frias, Locci, Spearman Named 2022 Girls High School All-Americans
DURHAM – Duke track and field freshmen Dalia Frias, Gianna Locci and Falon Spearman were each named to the 2022 Girls High School All-America Team for their athletic accomplishments in their respective events during the 2021-22 season, as announced by Track and Field News this weekend. Frias, who recently...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Post Two Wins at UNCW Saturday
WILMINGTON, N.C. - The Duke swimming and diving squad swept UNCW at the David B. Allen Natatorium in Wilmington, N.C. The Duke women's team (2-0) earned a 187-107 victory, while the men's squad (1-1) picked up their first win of the season, 181-110. HOW IT HAPPENED. McKenna Smith topped her...
goduke.com
Duke Football TV Show Releases New Episode
DURHAM – The eighth episode of "Duke All-Access with Coach Mike Elko" is now available on the Duke football YouTube Channel. The show airs originally on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. on Bally Sports South, Sundays at noon on ABC-11 WTVD and Tuesday evenings on the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN). A digital replay of the show is also available each week on the Duke football YouTube channel.
goduke.com
Coleman, Berankova to Compete in Dow Tennis Classic
DURHAM – Duke women's tennis sophomore Ellie Coleman will head home this weekend to compete in the Dow Tennis Classic, which will be held at the Greater Midland Tennis Center Oct. 30 through Nov. 6 in Midland, Mich. A native of Midland, Mich., Coleman will compete in singles qualifying...
chapelboro.com
High School Football Round-Up: Week 11
Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 11! Results from Week 10 can be found here. Seaforth (2-8): Lost to Bartlett Yancey (Caswell County), 54-6 Jordan (4-6): Beat Riverside, 48-28 Don’t see your school? Send...
$1B Powerball jackpot second highest in history
RALEIGH, N.C. — Monday's drawing is the second highest Powerball jackpot in history, at 1 billion dollars. These big prizes are only getting bigger, after rule changes a couple of years ago. It's now easier to win small prizes, and more difficult to win the entire jackpot. And if...
warrenrecord.com
Warren County Kyokushin Karate students promoted in rank
Several area students in Kenny Buffaloe’s Kyokushin Karate classes at the Hollister Dojo in Warren County were recently promoted in rank. This included Kirk Richardson, Claudia Harley and Sonia Harley, who were all promoted to the rank of 9th Kyu/BlueTip. Toma Evans(not pictured) was also promoted to the rank of 9th Kyu/BlueTip.
