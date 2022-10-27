DURHAM – Duke heads to Chestnut Hill, Mass., for a Friday night contest with Boston College. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN2. Boston College leads the all-time series between the two schools, 5-3. In the last meeting on Sept. 19, 2020, the Blue Devils dropped a 26-6 decision to the Eagles at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Duke's last win over Boston College came on Oct. 3, 2015, when senior kicker Ross Martin accounted for all nine of Duke's points to lead the Blue Devils to a 9-7 victory on a rainy afternoon at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.

DURHAM, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO