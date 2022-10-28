Read full article on original website
arlnow.com
ACPD: Pentagon police officer was dealing cocaine in Arlington
A Pentagon police officer has been arrested by Arlington County police and charged with selling cocaine. ACPD says it received a tip about “a suspect possibly distributing cocaine in Arlington County” and subsequently caught the officer, a 33-year-old Alexandria resident, buying “narcotics for distribution.” He was arrested on the 1300 block of S. Scott Street, which corresponds to The Wellington apartment complex along Columbia Pike.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County police cruiser crashes underneath suspect vehicle in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A major crash has closed roads in Silver Spring after a police pursuit of an armed robbery suspect vehicle ended with a crash involving a police cruiser and a Metrobus. Montgomery County Police responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Road for...
fox5dc.com
Man dead after shots fired into wooded area in Woodbridge: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Authorities say a man is dead after he was struck by gunfire after shots were fired into a wooded area behind a business in Prince William County. The shooting was reported Thursday around 10:23 p.m. in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge. When they arrived...
WJLA
Man shot, killed in Alexandria apartment; 3 men caught on camera running away
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Police found a man shot to death in an apartment in Alexandria Sunday afternoon. Fairfax County Police released photos of three men seen running from the scene. The shooting happened at a high-rise apartment building in the 5500 block of Seminary Rd. Responding to a...
Woman walking home from grocery store robbed at gunpoint, but too dark to give suspect description
WASHINGTON — A woman in Northeast, D.C. is raising awareness about what she says is inadequate street lighting in her neighborhood after she was robbed at gunpoint. Madeline Barnes was walking home from a grocery store on South Dakota Avenue earlier this month. She crossed the intersection near Farragut Place when a man approached her.
Man injured in Woodbridge shooting on Orangewood Drive, Prince William Police say
The Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one man injured.
Multiple sheds, trailer burglarized at Woodbridge church, various lawn-care equipment stolen
Police said the suspects broke into the trailer through the window, which was found undamaged. Entry was also made into multiple sheds through a rear panel area, also found undamaged, according to police.
3 men identified after search following man shot, killed in apartment
UPDATE 10/31 2:50 p.m. — Fairfax County Police confirmed on Monday that after receiving tips from the community, the three persons of interest had been identified. BAILEYS CROSSROADS, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were searching for three persons of interest after a man was shot and killed in an apartment building on Sunday. Police […]
NBC Washington
Man Found Shot to Death in Bailey's Crossroads Apartment: Police
A man was found shot to death in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Sunday, according to police, and the suspects may have been spotted running from the scene. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department were called to Skyline Towers just before 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of Seminary Road in the Bailey’s Crossroads area.
rockvillenights.com
Rodman's burglarized in Rockville, suspect photos released
Montgomery County police are investigating a burglary at the Rodman's Discount Store at White Flint Plaza in Rockville. On October 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM, a male suspect allegedly kicked the glass in the entrance door until it broke away. Inside, the suspect stole property from a cigarette cabinet. Police...
School bus driver with revoked license crashed bus and injured nine children while intoxicated
A D.C. area school bus driver has been charged with driving while intoxicated after he crashed into a ditch resulting in nine children suffering injuries on their way back from a field trip, police said.
WTOP
Man dead after shooting at Bailey’s Crossroads apartment building
A man is dead after a fatal shooting at the Skyline Towers apartment building in the Bailey’s Crossroads area of Fairfax County, Virginia, on Sunday afternoon. Around 5 p.m. Sunday, Fairfax County police tweeted that they were on the scene of a shooting that occurred on the 5500 block of Seminary Road, near Bailey’s Crossroads.
alxnow.com
Man robbed while painting exterior of home in Old Town
A man was robbed at gunpoint as he painted the exterior of a house near the waterfront in Old Town. The incident occurred in the 400 block of S. Lee Street on Saturday, October 15, at around 11 a.m. Two men allegedly approached the victim, one of them brandished a handgun and the victim suffered minor injured, according to police. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.
D.C. Armed Robbers Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects that were involved in an armed robbery that took place early Friday morning in Northeast D.C. Nearby surveillance cameras caught the suspects and the vehicle they were driving in. At 1:20 am Friday morning the suspects left that vehicle and approached the victim They displayed handguns, and demanded the victim turn over their personal property and the vehicle the victim was driving. The victim complied. One of the suspects fled the scene in their vehicle, and the other one left in the vehicle they had The post D.C. Armed Robbers Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Man found dead following reports of gunshots in southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday on 9th St. southeast D.C. Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead and was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical examiner where he was later identified as 56-year-old Andre Evans of Oxon Hill, Md, police said.
WTOP
Domestic violence trending upward in Fairfax Co.
Domestic violence cases are trending up in Fairfax County, Virginia, in 2022, according to police. New police statistics show calls about assaults on family members are up 20% so far this year, and nearly half of the homicides in the county have been domestic-related. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis...
rockvillenights.com
Purse-snatching in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a purse-snatching in a parking lot yesterday afternoon, October 29, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 800 block of Hungerford Drive (MD 355) at 5:44 PM. According to police radio communications, the purse was taken by force, not stolen while left unobserved.
38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 38-year-old Sophia Johnson of Maryland was shot to death inside a vehicle in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon. Washington, D.C. Metro Police received a report of a shooting shortly after noon. When they arrived at the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and N Street they discovered the victim inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced at the scene and transported to the Medical Examiners’ office. 39-year-old Ariel Cooper, of DC, was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder while armed. Detectives concluded that the victim and the suspect were inside of the same vehicle The post 38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Silver Spring Cyclist Dies Following Hit-and-Run
Montgomery County Police said Friday that a cyclist from Silver Spring died after suffering life-threatening injuries when he was struck last Sunday night on Georgia Ave. near Janet Rd. 19-year-old William Villavicencio died Friday morning, Assistant Police Chief Mark Yamada said at a press conference. At approximately 11 p.m. last...
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Suspect arrested in week-long car vandalism spree
(Updated at 3 p.m.) Arlington County police have arrested a 37-year-old Maryland man after a week-long spree of vehicle vandalism. Police announced this afternoon that the suspect was arrested last night and found with a BB gun in his car. The arrest, which appears to have taken place at the 7-Eleven parking lot at 201 S. Glebe Road, happened after police say they were able to identify a “possible suspect vehicle.”
