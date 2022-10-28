ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
arlnow.com

ACPD: Pentagon police officer was dealing cocaine in Arlington

A Pentagon police officer has been arrested by Arlington County police and charged with selling cocaine. ACPD says it received a tip about “a suspect possibly distributing cocaine in Arlington County” and subsequently caught the officer, a 33-year-old Alexandria resident, buying “narcotics for distribution.” He was arrested on the 1300 block of S. Scott Street, which corresponds to The Wellington apartment complex along Columbia Pike.
fox5dc.com

Man dead after shots fired into wooded area in Woodbridge: police

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Authorities say a man is dead after he was struck by gunfire after shots were fired into a wooded area behind a business in Prince William County. The shooting was reported Thursday around 10:23 p.m. in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge. When they arrived...
NBC Washington

Man Found Shot to Death in Bailey's Crossroads Apartment: Police

A man was found shot to death in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Sunday, according to police, and the suspects may have been spotted running from the scene. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department were called to Skyline Towers just before 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of Seminary Road in the Bailey’s Crossroads area.
rockvillenights.com

Rodman's burglarized in Rockville, suspect photos released

Montgomery County police are investigating a burglary at the Rodman's Discount Store at White Flint Plaza in Rockville. On October 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM, a male suspect allegedly kicked the glass in the entrance door until it broke away. Inside, the suspect stole property from a cigarette cabinet. Police...
WTOP

Man dead after shooting at Bailey’s Crossroads apartment building

A man is dead after a fatal shooting at the Skyline Towers apartment building in the Bailey’s Crossroads area of Fairfax County, Virginia, on Sunday afternoon. Around 5 p.m. Sunday, Fairfax County police tweeted that they were on the scene of a shooting that occurred on the 5500 block of Seminary Road, near Bailey’s Crossroads.
alxnow.com

Man robbed while painting exterior of home in Old Town

A man was robbed at gunpoint as he painted the exterior of a house near the waterfront in Old Town. The incident occurred in the 400 block of S. Lee Street on Saturday, October 15, at around 11 a.m. Two men allegedly approached the victim, one of them brandished a handgun and the victim suffered minor injured, according to police. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.
Shore News Network

D.C. Armed Robbers Caught On Camera

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects that were involved in an armed robbery that took place early Friday morning in Northeast D.C. Nearby surveillance cameras caught the suspects and the vehicle they were driving in. At 1:20 am Friday morning the suspects left that vehicle and approached the victim They displayed handguns, and demanded the victim turn over their personal property and the vehicle the victim was driving. The victim complied. One of the suspects fled the scene in their vehicle, and the other one left in the vehicle they had The post D.C. Armed Robbers Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA

Man found dead following reports of gunshots in southeast DC, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday on 9th St. southeast D.C. Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead and was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical examiner where he was later identified as 56-year-old Andre Evans of Oxon Hill, Md, police said.
WTOP

Domestic violence trending upward in Fairfax Co.

Domestic violence cases are trending up in Fairfax County, Virginia, in 2022, according to police. New police statistics show calls about assaults on family members are up 20% so far this year, and nearly half of the homicides in the county have been domestic-related. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis...
rockvillenights.com

Purse-snatching in Rockville

Rockville City police responded to a report of a purse-snatching in a parking lot yesterday afternoon, October 29, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 800 block of Hungerford Drive (MD 355) at 5:44 PM. According to police radio communications, the purse was taken by force, not stolen while left unobserved.
Shore News Network

38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 38-year-old Sophia Johnson of Maryland was shot to death inside a vehicle in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon. Washington, D.C. Metro Police received a report of a shooting shortly after noon. When they arrived at the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and N Street they discovered the victim inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced at the scene and transported to the Medical Examiners’ office. 39-year-old Ariel Cooper, of DC, was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder while armed. Detectives concluded that the victim and the suspect were inside of the same vehicle The post 38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Source of the Spring

Silver Spring Cyclist Dies Following Hit-and-Run

Montgomery County Police said Friday that a cyclist from Silver Spring died after suffering life-threatening injuries when he was struck last Sunday night on Georgia Ave. near Janet Rd. 19-year-old William Villavicencio died Friday morning, Assistant Police Chief Mark Yamada said at a press conference. At approximately 11 p.m. last...
arlnow.com

BREAKING: Suspect arrested in week-long car vandalism spree

(Updated at 3 p.m.) Arlington County police have arrested a 37-year-old Maryland man after a week-long spree of vehicle vandalism. Police announced this afternoon that the suspect was arrested last night and found with a BB gun in his car. The arrest, which appears to have taken place at the 7-Eleven parking lot at 201 S. Glebe Road, happened after police say they were able to identify a “possible suspect vehicle.”
