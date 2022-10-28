ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen

Aside from the statement he released about his divorce with Gisele Bundchen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has remained silent with regards to the issue. On Monday, however, he finally spoke about the saddening turn of events and how he’s dealing with it. Brady and Bundchen are both giants in their respective industries, so […] The post Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Ole Miss football news: Lane Kiffin tosses hilarious Halloween shade at Jimbo Fisher

Lane Kiffin, the coach of the Ole Miss football team, is apparently a Halloween jokester. It fits since now he wants to dress up as the Joker for Halloween. Following the Rebels’ 31-28 win at Texas A&M, SEC Network reporter and analyst Cole Cubelic asked Kiffin about his Halloween costume. After some subtle jabs at Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher during the week and the previous offseason, Kiffin had another for the highly-paid SEC West coach to finish his postgame interview.
OXFORD, MS
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Bills take first steps in potential Alvin Kamara trade with Saints

The Buffalo Bills could be among the teams looking to load up at the trade deadline ahead of a possible Super Bowl run this year. One area the Bills could stand to improve upon is the running back position, and recent rumors claim that Buffalo has called the New Orleans Saints to gauge a potential […] The post RUMOR: Bills take first steps in potential Alvin Kamara trade with Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Twitter explodes with hilarious reactions to Browns WR Amari Cooper’s interception vs. Bengals

Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season will come to a close Tuesday after the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals that also saw wide receiver Amari Cooper fail spectacularly on a pass attempt. The Browns tried to trick Cincinnati’s defense with a reverse play that was completely read from miles […] The post Twitter explodes with hilarious reactions to Browns WR Amari Cooper’s interception vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Roquan Smith trade: Grades for Bears-Ravens blockbuster deal

The Baltimore Ravens completed a monster trade to acquire star linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. Chicago and Smith were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term deal in the offseason, and this trade gives them draft capital in return. On the other hand, Baltimore bolsters their defense by acquiring the star linebacker. […] The post Roquan Smith trade: Grades for Bears-Ravens blockbuster deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones discusses potential receiver trade at deadline

The Dallas Cowboys approached 50 points in their win over the Chicago Bears but that didn’t stop Jerry Jones from discussing a potential trade for a wide receiver. With the NFL trade deadline looming, Jones told reporters that teams have reached out to the Cowboys offering some help at wide receiver. Via Michael Gehlken, Jones refused to commit either way as to whether Dallas would be in the market for a receiver.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

3 trade deadline moves Chiefs must make to bolster Super Bowl run

The Kansas City Chiefs have been solid so far this season. As of this writing, they are carrying a 5-2 record. That’s good enough for second in the AFC right behind the Buffalo Bills. Much of that is because of star QB Patrick Mahomes and their solid ground defense. Having said that, if the Chiefs want to further solidify their status as a Super Bowl contender, there are gaps in their roster that need to be filled. Here we’ll look at three trade deadline moves that the Chiefs must make to bolster their Super Bowl run.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Shaquille O’Neal weighs in on Tom Brady’s struggles amid divorce

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Giselle Bündchen recently announced they had officially filed their divorce after 13 years of marriage. The seven-time champion received some support from NBA hall of famer and TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal, who knows what it is like playing on the biggest stage amid going through a divorce.
TAMPA, FL
