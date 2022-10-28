Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes weapon publicly requests release ahead of trade deadline
Patrick Mahomes hasn’t given him a handoff all season and now Ronald Jones II wants out of Kanas City Chiefs. The 25-year-old running back took to Twitter to vent his frustrations with his role. He tweeted, “Sure would like a RELEASE right about now.”. Jones signed a one-year,...
49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle react to Christian McCaffrey’s shocking TD pass
Christian McCaffrey can do it all on the field and that includes playing the role of a quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers’ shiny new weapon showed his arm during one play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams when he hooked up with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in the second quarter for San Francisco’s first score of the game.
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett receives disingenuous praise from Pete Carroll that will make Jerry Rice laugh
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett went from zero to hero in a matter of moments during a stretch in Week 8’s game against the New York Giants at home, thanks to the encouraging words of head coach Pete Carroll. With the game tied at 10-10 with less than...
Kyle Shanahan drops injury report bomb that is sure to fire up 49ers fans
The San Francisco 49ers beat their division rival, the Los Angeles Rams, for the eighth consecutive time in the regular season, winning 31-14. They outscored the Rams 21-0 after halftime, dominating play. These two teams are almost always locked into physical battles, which has tended to leave the 49ers reeling with injuries.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen
Aside from the statement he released about his divorce with Gisele Bundchen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has remained silent with regards to the issue. On Monday, however, he finally spoke about the saddening turn of events and how he’s dealing with it. Brady and Bundchen are both giants in their respective industries, so […] The post Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ole Miss football news: Lane Kiffin tosses hilarious Halloween shade at Jimbo Fisher
Lane Kiffin, the coach of the Ole Miss football team, is apparently a Halloween jokester. It fits since now he wants to dress up as the Joker for Halloween. Following the Rebels’ 31-28 win at Texas A&M, SEC Network reporter and analyst Cole Cubelic asked Kiffin about his Halloween costume. After some subtle jabs at Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher during the week and the previous offseason, Kiffin had another for the highly-paid SEC West coach to finish his postgame interview.
Jimbo Fisher’s job not in danger, but changes incoming for Texas A&M football
This has not been a good season for Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M football. They have started the season 3 – 4, losing to teams like Appalachian State and Mississippi State in humiliating fashion. Because of this horrid start, many fans have been calling for Fisher to be fired. However… it seems like Fisher will be keeping his job for the near future.
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 10/31/2022
The Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns will engage in the Battle of Ohio at FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday Night. Are you ready for some football? Well, it’s time for a ClutchPoints party as we look at our NFL odds series and deliver a rowdy Bengals-Browns prediction and pick.
Ohio State football offense takes hit vs. Penn State as star player ruled out for rest of game
Ohio State football is currently in the midst of a tough matchup against Penn State, with the game heading into the fourth quarter shortly. They’ve unfortunately been without one of their key offensive weapons in the second half as well, with running back Miyan Williams appearing to be injured.
Amari Cooper, 3 Browns most responsible for Week 8 win vs. Bengals
The Cleveland Browns snapped a four-game slide and notched win No. 3 after beating the Cincinnati Bengals, 32-13, at home in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This third win kept the Browns in third place in the AFC North. Here we will look at Amari Cooper and three other Browns most responsible for their Week 8 win vs. the Bengals.
Jets fans react to Elijah Moore sounding done with Zach Wilson, New York
It’s not a secret that New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore is not too happy about his situation with the team. He’s simply frustrated with what he perceives as a lack of involvement in the Jets’ offense to the point that he asked publicly for the team to trade him.
RUMOR: Bills take first steps in potential Alvin Kamara trade with Saints
The Buffalo Bills could be among the teams looking to load up at the trade deadline ahead of a possible Super Bowl run this year. One area the Bills could stand to improve upon is the running back position, and recent rumors claim that Buffalo has called the New Orleans Saints to gauge a potential […] The post RUMOR: Bills take first steps in potential Alvin Kamara trade with Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twitter explodes with hilarious reactions to Browns WR Amari Cooper’s interception vs. Bengals
Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season will come to a close Tuesday after the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals that also saw wide receiver Amari Cooper fail spectacularly on a pass attempt. The Browns tried to trick Cincinnati’s defense with a reverse play that was completely read from miles […] The post Twitter explodes with hilarious reactions to Browns WR Amari Cooper’s interception vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Roquan Smith trade: Grades for Bears-Ravens blockbuster deal
The Baltimore Ravens completed a monster trade to acquire star linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. Chicago and Smith were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term deal in the offseason, and this trade gives them draft capital in return. On the other hand, Baltimore bolsters their defense by acquiring the star linebacker. […] The post Roquan Smith trade: Grades for Bears-Ravens blockbuster deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones discusses potential receiver trade at deadline
The Dallas Cowboys approached 50 points in their win over the Chicago Bears but that didn’t stop Jerry Jones from discussing a potential trade for a wide receiver. With the NFL trade deadline looming, Jones told reporters that teams have reached out to the Cowboys offering some help at wide receiver. Via Michael Gehlken, Jones refused to commit either way as to whether Dallas would be in the market for a receiver.
3 trade deadline moves Chiefs must make to bolster Super Bowl run
The Kansas City Chiefs have been solid so far this season. As of this writing, they are carrying a 5-2 record. That’s good enough for second in the AFC right behind the Buffalo Bills. Much of that is because of star QB Patrick Mahomes and their solid ground defense. Having said that, if the Chiefs want to further solidify their status as a Super Bowl contender, there are gaps in their roster that need to be filled. Here we’ll look at three trade deadline moves that the Chiefs must make to bolster their Super Bowl run.
Derek Carr, Raiders get ultimate clowning after embarrassing 0-24 loss
Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are getting clowned nonstop on Twitter after the team laid a big fat egg in Sunday’s 24-0 road loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints. After eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Raiders still have only a pair...
‘I’m glad it’s unfamiliar’: Tom Brady gets real on silver lining of Buccaneers’ ugly slump
Thursday night’s 27-22 loss against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens marked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ third straight defeat. It was also their fifth loss in eight games, as Tom Brady and Co. stare at a 3-5 record near the halfway point of the season. Right now, however,...
Philadelphia Eagles: 3 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Texans
As fans prepare to watch a Philadelphia Eagles Week 9 game against the Houston Texans, it’s hard not to look back on the week preceding and appreciate just how unusual the path the team took to get to Thursday Night Football. After a week away from the gridiron to...
Shaquille O’Neal weighs in on Tom Brady’s struggles amid divorce
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Giselle Bündchen recently announced they had officially filed their divorce after 13 years of marriage. The seven-time champion received some support from NBA hall of famer and TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal, who knows what it is like playing on the biggest stage amid going through a divorce.
