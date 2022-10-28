Read full article on original website
Kirby Smart details Nolan Smith's injury, likely availability for Tennessee
Kirby Smart shared the latest about Nolan Smith following a serious injury to the star linebacker in Saturday’s win over Florida. At his Monday press conference, Smart said Smith suffered a pectoral muscle injury, and while Georgia did an MRI on the injury, the medical staff is still getting opinions about the issue.
DJ Chester, 4-star 2023 OT out of Georgia, reveals final 6 days ahead of commitment
DJ Chester is ready to make his commitment. The elite offensive lineman out of McDonough, Georgia shared a final 6 and set his commitment for Thursday. Auburn, LSU and Ole Miss are finalists for Chester, along with Florida State, Florida A&M and Michigan. Chester is listed at 6-5, 300 pounds....
Billy Napier laments talent gap after loss to Georgia, but says Florida found a turning point
Billy Napier lamented Florida’s loss to Georgia on Saturday, but believes the Gators may have found a turning point. Napier told reporters after the game that he was proud with the players’ effort in the second half, and the turning point was about “what’s in your heart, in your soul, in between your ears.” However, overall, it was not the kind of effort Florida needs to beat Georgia.
Tennessee vs. Georgia: The 5 biggest upsets in rivalry history
The history of the Tennessee and Georgia rivalry is not one teeming with monumental upsets or consequential games. Only a handful of times have they met both ranked and with high aspirations for the rest of the season. This year’s matchup will be one of those times for the Vols and Bulldogs, and no matter who wins, it can hardly be considered an upset.
Georgia sporting special helmet sticker to honor late UGA legend Charley Trippi
Georgia will wear a special helmet sticker to honor former Georgia football legend Charley Trippi. Trippi recently passed away on Oct. 19. Trippi was 100 years old at the time of his passing and his death left an impact on the program. Last December, he turned 100 and his long life will be honored by Georgia.
Florida fans upset about refs missing apparent offensive pass interference call on Georgia
Another day of college football, another day with some questionable officiating. Among the most intriguing calls on Saturday went down during the matchup between the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs as one play that many thought should have been called offensive pass interference on Georgia was instead called defensive pass interference on Florida.
Fed-up fans roast Florida for offensive woes against No. 1 Georgia
Florida football is the latest in a long line of teams to look inept on offense against the Georgia Bulldogs defense. Georgia has now held 13 straight opponents without a touchdown in the first quarter. Florida, to its part, has still yet to score a touchdown as the Bulldogs lead 28-3 heading into the halftime break.
What Kirby Smart said after Georgia's dominant win over Florida
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs put on an impressive performance against Florida Saturday, downing the Gators, 42-20. Smart’s postgame press conference touched on Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh, Vince Dooley and looked ahead to Tennessee next week. McIntosh ran for 90 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Gators....
Georgia makes statement vs. Florida in first half ahead of Tennessee game
The Georgia Bulldogs put on a clinic in the first half against rival Florida. UGA basically did whatever it wanted to do, too. Georgia has a commanding 28-3 lead over Florida at halftime. Quarterback Stetson Bennett finished 16-of-29 for 262 yards and two touchdowns. The touchdown was a tipped pass...
