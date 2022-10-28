ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for disorderly conduct at Sonny’s BBQ in Alachua

ALACHUA, Fla. – Samuel Jason Coslick, 38, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly behaving aggressively at the Sonny’s BBQ in Alachua, then refusing to cooperate with officers. Staff at the restaurant told an Alachua Police Department officer that Coslick had entered the restaurant at about 1:55 p.m. and...
ALACHUA, FL
News4Jax.com

Suspicious people caught on camera in 3 Jacksonville residential areas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people who appear to have been attempting to commit an act of burglary were recorded on cameras outside homes in different Jacksonville neighborhoods. One tried to enter two townhomes in the downtown Cathedral District. Another was spotted twice outside a home in the East Goodby’s...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

LCPD responds to 3 gunfire incidents

Lake City Police officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire over the weekend. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) press release, officers investigated three gunfire incidents between 8:30 p.m. and midnight on Friday and Sunday. At one of the three scenes, officers could not locate any witnesses, damaged...
LAKE CITY, FL
First Coast News

Robber armed with gun, knife hands Jacksonville clerk a bag containing Oreo cookies, Mountain Dew demands money

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in Duval County jail after police said he robbed Dollar General, 10171 New Kings Road, Jacksonville. Police were called to the store at about 8:17 a.m. Monday after a man pulled a gun and a knife on a clerk at the store, JSO Sgt. Harvey Baker IV said during a news conference outside of the store Monday morning.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man is arrested for theft and biting a woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after biting a woman in Alachua County. Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Keon Peebles yesterday. More than 2 weeks ago, he got into an argument with a woman who was pregnant with his child at their home on NE 15th street.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for biting pregnant woman, police say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after biting a woman in Alachua County according to court records. Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Keon Peebles on Saturday. Court records show that more than two weeks ago, he got into an argument with a woman who was pregnant at a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested for battery on officers who were trying to arrest her son

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shandra Isabel Richardson, 36, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer after allegedly attacking officers who were trying to arrest her son. A report from Gainesville Police Department states that officers made contact with Richardson and let her know...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for discharging fire extinguisher at apartment complex

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Matthew Jordan York, 21, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with criminal mischief and interfering with firefighting equipment after allegedly discharging a fire extinguisher from outside the door of his apartment while his roommates held the door closed. At about 3:00 a.m. on October 29,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Columbia County deputies arrest final suspect after hours-long search

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of searching, authorities arrested the final suspect connected to a vehicle chase in that started in Georgia and ended in Lake City. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during the search on Friday, Westside Elementary School was locked down as a precaution. The lockdown has been lifted.
LAKE CITY, FL
Action News Jax

Heavy fog in Duval causes bad traffic crash in Baldwin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has been tracking fog all morning long. That fog is what the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said led to a bad traffic crash earlier today in Baldwin. JFRD said it had multiple crews on the scene for hours.
BALDWIN, FL
WESH

Missing Marion County 2-year-old found safe, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a 2-year-old reported missing has been found safe. The 2-year-old girl was reported missing Friday and there had been concerns for her well-being after the Department of Children and Families found her family's home in bad condition. According to...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Man arrested for selling drugs in Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after a drug task force team found him selling drugs in Palatka. Putnam County Sheriffs officers along with members of a tri-county drug task force arrested Joseph Thomas Boone Junior yesterday. Boone was caught selling narcotics from his residence. Officers found...
PALATKA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy