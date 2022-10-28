Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for disorderly conduct at Sonny’s BBQ in Alachua
ALACHUA, Fla. – Samuel Jason Coslick, 38, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly behaving aggressively at the Sonny’s BBQ in Alachua, then refusing to cooperate with officers. Staff at the restaurant told an Alachua Police Department officer that Coslick had entered the restaurant at about 1:55 p.m. and...
Troopers arrest three for high-speed chase reaching speeds of 160 mph
Three people were arrested following a multi-county car chase that reached speeds of more than 160 mph and involved multiple law enforcement agencies.
mycbs4.com
News4Jax.com
Suspicious people caught on camera in 3 Jacksonville residential areas
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people who appear to have been attempting to commit an act of burglary were recorded on cameras outside homes in different Jacksonville neighborhoods. One tried to enter two townhomes in the downtown Cathedral District. Another was spotted twice outside a home in the East Goodby’s...
mainstreetdailynews.com
LCPD responds to 3 gunfire incidents
Lake City Police officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire over the weekend. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) press release, officers investigated three gunfire incidents between 8:30 p.m. and midnight on Friday and Sunday. At one of the three scenes, officers could not locate any witnesses, damaged...
Robber armed with gun, knife hands Jacksonville clerk a bag containing Oreo cookies, Mountain Dew demands money
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in Duval County jail after police said he robbed Dollar General, 10171 New Kings Road, Jacksonville. Police were called to the store at about 8:17 a.m. Monday after a man pulled a gun and a knife on a clerk at the store, JSO Sgt. Harvey Baker IV said during a news conference outside of the store Monday morning.
News4Jax.com
Woman claiming to be poll watcher accused of striking security guard at voting site, raising safety concerns: officials
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Almost 20% of registered voters in Duval County have already cast their ballots with the majority happening at early voting sites. But there is concern over what may be happening outside those sites. Nationwide there have been reports of people with guns at some drop-off ballot...
WCJB
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for biting pregnant woman, police say
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after biting a woman in Alachua County according to court records. Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Keon Peebles on Saturday. Court records show that more than two weeks ago, he got into an argument with a woman who was pregnant at a...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for battery on officers who were trying to arrest her son
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shandra Isabel Richardson, 36, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer after allegedly attacking officers who were trying to arrest her son. A report from Gainesville Police Department states that officers made contact with Richardson and let her know...
News4Jax.com
FHP: Drivers encouraged to use caution in Baker County due to wildfire near SR-2
SANDERSON, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is currently monitoring a Saturday night wildfire in Baker County. Authorities said the 1/4-acre wildfire is near State Road 2, just west of Eddy Grade Road in Sanderson. FHP does not anticipate that SR-2 will be affected by smoke, but drivers are...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for discharging fire extinguisher at apartment complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Matthew Jordan York, 21, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with criminal mischief and interfering with firefighting equipment after allegedly discharging a fire extinguisher from outside the door of his apartment while his roommates held the door closed. At about 3:00 a.m. on October 29,...
First Coast News
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrests murder suspect within 24 hours of fatal shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from our coverage of the shooting referenced in this report. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a murder on Jacksonville's Northside less than 24 hours after the crime, according to a press release. Brian Antoine Jordan,...
WCJB
Columbia County deputies arrest final suspect after hours-long search
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of searching, authorities arrested the final suspect connected to a vehicle chase in that started in Georgia and ended in Lake City. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during the search on Friday, Westside Elementary School was locked down as a precaution. The lockdown has been lifted.
Action News Jax
Heavy fog in Duval causes bad traffic crash in Baldwin
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has been tracking fog all morning long. That fog is what the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said led to a bad traffic crash earlier today in Baldwin. JFRD said it had multiple crews on the scene for hours.
News4Jax.com
Police locate person who took off from Dollar General with shopping bag filled with money, Oreos, Mountain Dew: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person was taken into custody Monday morning after robbing a Dollar General store on the city’s Northside while armed and taking off with a shopping bag filled with money, cookies and a soft drink, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. At a media...
WESH
Missing Marion County 2-year-old found safe, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a 2-year-old reported missing has been found safe. The 2-year-old girl was reported missing Friday and there had been concerns for her well-being after the Department of Children and Families found her family's home in bad condition. According to...
WCJB
VIDEO: Drunk driver blames ‘paranormal activity’ for damaged car, assaults Marion County deputy
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of a traffic stop where a DUI suspect threatened deputies and blamed his impairment on “paranormal activity.”. According to the sheriff’s office, around 4 a.m. on Oct. 23, they spotted a car in the area...
WCJB
Man arrested for selling drugs in Palatka
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after a drug task force team found him selling drugs in Palatka. Putnam County Sheriffs officers along with members of a tri-county drug task force arrested Joseph Thomas Boone Junior yesterday. Boone was caught selling narcotics from his residence. Officers found...
