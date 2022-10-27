Read full article on original website
Denver votes down 29 budget amendments that would have defunded police patrol
A homeless encampment is swept by city crews.Denver Homeless Out Loud. (Denver, Colo.) Denver City Councilmember Candi CdeBaca introduced 29 budget amendments Monday totaling more than $130 million in new spending, mostly to benefit people experiencing homelessness. She proposed taking the money from the police department budget.
Plan to fill late Colorado House Minority Leader vacancy
(DENVER) — The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has released a statement regarding the sudden passing of Colorado House Minority Leader, Hugh McKean, and plans to fill his vacancy. Representative McKean died suddenly Sunday morning at his home. “I offer my heartfelt condolences to Representative McKean’s family, loved ones, and the many who considered him […]
Emails: JeffCo school officials knew "furries" were an issue after denial
One month after Jefferson County school administrators denied that kids were dressing up as so-called "furries" at school, CBS News Colorado has obtained emails showing the district was aware of the issue and yet denied it was happening.Darlene Edwards is among the parents who wrote in. She says when her 14-year-old son came home from school and said classmates were dressing up in animal costumes, she initially urged him to just ignore them."It got progressively worse," Edwards told CBS News Colorado. "He said, 'but mom they're scratching hissing and barking.' He was getting agitated overwhelming frustrated."Edwards says her son -...
House Minority Leader Hugh McKean has died
House Minority Leader Hugh McKean of Loveland, who turned 55 three days ago, died early Sunday at his home, according to a statement from the House GOP office. McKean was running for his fourth term in the House. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized by the family. "Hugh...
Xcel Energy likely to seek gas rate hike in 2023 after Colorado slashed increase
DENVER — Xcel Energy expects to seek natural gas rate increases in 2023 after Colorado utilities regulators slashed the rate hike the power company sought this year. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission OK'd a $64 million natural gas rate hike for what the utility can charge its 1.4 million customers in the Denver metro area and elsewhere in the state.
"Handouts Don't Help" signs appear around Douglas County
The "Handouts Don't Help" signs are beginning to appear around Douglas County. The signs are part of a plan to respond to the growing crisis of those experiencing homelessness. The county has created a homeless initiative that includes a campaign to not give money to panhandlers. The community is urged to instead donate to the Douglas County Community Foundation. The signs were approved by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. They are being placed in high-traffic areas and also places like parks, grocery stores, corporate offices and libraries in Douglas County.The county believes this is a solution to what they call a public safety issue. "If you have a baby in a median or you have somebody at a corner when people are literally traveling 55-60 mph, having a human being in traffic where they're soliciting for donations, that's not safe for the person receiving the funds or the person handing them out," said Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon at a previous county commissioners meeting. The public can donate funds to Douglas Has Heart.
Months after rockslide, popular trail remains closed in Colorado
Five months after a rockslide closed a popular loop trail in Colorado Springs’ southwest mountains, signs continue to mark the route off limits. Officials remain uncertain of when the signs could be removed from either end of the Palmer Trail, also known as Section 16. While the city parks department manages the trail, the rockslide occurred on U.S. Forest Service land above.
yellowscene.com
Denver to Join More than 70 Cities’ Actions Nationwide to Protect “Our Freedoms, Our Vote”
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. Rally to Highlight Impact of the Revelations By the January 6 Committee and Ongoing Threats to Freedom to Vote. WHAT: On Oct 13th, the Jan...
2 Colorado Cities Are Among The Top Places For Witches
Lawn Love found the most wicked places in the nation.
94kix.com
Take a Virtual Tour of an Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
Colorado Springs Intersection sees a lot of speeding and crashes, residents speak out
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- At approximately 7:30 Sunday morning, a motorcyclist died in an intersection after colliding with a van. Neighbors say speeding is a common occurrence at the intersection of Platte and Union. "Every day it seems like motorcycles are going 90 to 100 miles an hour, and even some cars are going The post Colorado Springs Intersection sees a lot of speeding and crashes, residents speak out appeared first on KRDO.
Denver may purchase Stay Inn, move in homeless quickly
The Stay Inn at 12033 38th Ave., Denver, likely will be converted into housing for people experiencing homelessness.Google Street View. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will use a $2 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to help buy a 96-room hotel for people experiencing homelessness.
sentinelcolorado.com
APS band instructor named 2023 Colorado Teacher of the Year
AURORA | It’s hard to one-up a perfectionist. That happened Friday afternoon at East Middle School, when band director Jimmy Day found out in a surprise ceremony that he had been named the 2023 Colorado Teacher of the Year. “Oh my God. Thank you very much,” Day said, visibly...
denverite.com
A developer kind of proposed demolishing the Gart Family’s Washington Park mansion
The palatial estate of the sports-retail dynasty the Gart Family, at 300 S. York St., went on sale in June for $7.9 million. As potential buyers consider putting in an offer on the 9,899-square-foot mansion that sits on two acres, they are also looking at possibly using the land for new development.
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
Inclusive birth center in Thornton to close
THORNTON, Colo. — Seasons Midwifery & Birth Center in Thornton has been open since 2019 and has served hundreds of people each year who seek out non-traditional methods for labor and delivery. Narissa Wilburn has three children, with her youngest born at Seasons this week. Wilburn sought out the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
New outdoor trade show to be open to the public as Colorado aims to be “the best state for all things outdoor recreation”
When the Outdoor Retailer trade show pulled out of Denver this year to return to its longtime home in Utah, Colorado’s outdoor industry leaders promised the departure would be a good thing. The loss of the twice-a-year trade shows — which irked brands that have been battling with Utah...
Colorado city dubbed a 'top spot to raise a family' in nationwide analysis
When it comes to picking a spot to raise a family, factors like school ratings, public safety, recreation opportunities, and socio-economic aspects tend to be very important. According to Storage Cafe, there's a city in Colorado that parents should consider when picking a new place to live. In a data...
'Up to 10 calls a day': Wheat Ridge pharmacy feels impact of nationwide Adderall shortage
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The nation's largest Adderall manufacturer is warning users of delays that could last through the end of the year. The FDA confirmed a shortage of the drug earlier this month. In its announcement, the FDA reported the nation's biggest manufacturer is experiencing intermittent delays and other companies just don't have enough supply right now to meet demand.
Denver Health Paramedic Division director resigns
Dr. Kevin McVaney is stepping down as head of the Denver Health Paramedic Division, Denver7 Investigates confirmed. This comes shortly after new CEO Donna Lynne took over from Robin Wittenstein.
