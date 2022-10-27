ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

KXRM

Plan to fill late Colorado House Minority Leader vacancy

(DENVER) — The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has released a statement regarding the sudden passing of Colorado House Minority Leader, Hugh McKean, and plans to fill his vacancy. Representative McKean died suddenly Sunday morning at his home. “I offer my heartfelt condolences to Representative McKean’s family, loved ones, and the many who considered him […]
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Emails: JeffCo school officials knew "furries" were an issue after denial

One month after Jefferson County school administrators denied that kids were dressing up as so-called "furries" at school, CBS News Colorado has obtained emails showing the district was aware of the issue and yet denied it was happening.Darlene Edwards is among the parents who wrote in. She says when her 14-year-old son came home from school and said classmates were dressing up in animal costumes, she initially urged him to just ignore them."It got progressively worse," Edwards told CBS News Colorado. "He said, 'but mom they're scratching hissing and barking.' He was getting agitated overwhelming frustrated."Edwards says her son -...
The Denver Gazette

House Minority Leader Hugh McKean has died

House Minority Leader Hugh McKean of Loveland, who turned 55 three days ago, died early Sunday at his home, according to a statement from the House GOP office. McKean was running for his fourth term in the House. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized by the family. "Hugh...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

"Handouts Don't Help" signs appear around Douglas County

The "Handouts Don't Help" signs are beginning to appear around Douglas County. The signs are part of a plan to respond to the growing crisis of those experiencing homelessness. The county has created a homeless initiative that includes a campaign to not give money to panhandlers. The community is urged to instead donate to the Douglas County Community Foundation. The signs were approved by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. They are being placed in high-traffic areas and also places like parks, grocery stores, corporate offices and libraries in Douglas County.The county believes this is a solution to what they call a public safety issue. "If you have a baby in a median or you have somebody at a corner when people are literally traveling 55-60 mph, having a human being in traffic where they're soliciting for donations, that's not safe for the person receiving the funds or the person handing them out," said Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon at a previous county commissioners meeting. The public can donate funds to Douglas Has Heart. 
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Months after rockslide, popular trail remains closed in Colorado

Five months after a rockslide closed a popular loop trail in Colorado Springs’ southwest mountains, signs continue to mark the route off limits. Officials remain uncertain of when the signs could be removed from either end of the Palmer Trail, also known as Section 16. While the city parks department manages the trail, the rockslide occurred on U.S. Forest Service land above.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
94kix.com

Take a Virtual Tour of an Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
LONGMONT, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Intersection sees a lot of speeding and crashes, residents speak out

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- At approximately 7:30 Sunday morning, a motorcyclist died in an intersection after colliding with a van. Neighbors say speeding is a common occurrence at the intersection of Platte and Union. "Every day it seems like motorcycles are going 90 to 100 miles an hour, and even some cars are going The post Colorado Springs Intersection sees a lot of speeding and crashes, residents speak out appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
David Heitz

Denver may purchase Stay Inn, move in homeless quickly

The Stay Inn at 12033 38th Ave., Denver, likely will be converted into housing for people experiencing homelessness.Google Street View. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will use a $2 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to help buy a 96-room hotel for people experiencing homelessness.
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

APS band instructor named 2023 Colorado Teacher of the Year

AURORA | It’s hard to one-up a perfectionist. That happened Friday afternoon at East Middle School, when band director Jimmy Day found out in a surprise ceremony that he had been named the 2023 Colorado Teacher of the Year. “Oh my God. Thank you very much,” Day said, visibly...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Inclusive birth center in Thornton to close

THORNTON, Colo. — Seasons Midwifery & Birth Center in Thornton has been open since 2019 and has served hundreds of people each year who seek out non-traditional methods for labor and delivery. Narissa Wilburn has three children, with her youngest born at Seasons this week. Wilburn sought out the...
THORNTON, CO
9NEWS

'Up to 10 calls a day': Wheat Ridge pharmacy feels impact of nationwide Adderall shortage

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The nation's largest Adderall manufacturer is warning users of delays that could last through the end of the year. The FDA confirmed a shortage of the drug earlier this month. In its announcement, the FDA reported the nation's biggest manufacturer is experiencing intermittent delays and other companies just don't have enough supply right now to meet demand.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO

