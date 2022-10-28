Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
Duncan cemetery preparing for quarterly cleanup
DUNCAN Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan is preparing for their quarterly cleanup of the Duncan Municipal Cemetery and Henderson-Harris Cemetery. Crews will be doing their clean up on November 8. Residents with decorations on the surface of any graves should remove them by November 7 if you wish...
Lawton’s Best Costumes As Spooktober Comes To A Close
Halloween Day is always sort of a bummer in Lawton. It's the last day of the spooky season before everything skips over Thanksgiving and goes straight to Christmas shenanigans, which is a shame. The kids don't even trick-or-treat on this day most years since we've somehow allowed our elected officials to decide this for us.
kswo.com
Duncan family farm invites community out for “Boo at the Zoo”
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan family invited the community out to their farm for “Boo at the Zoo” Sunday night. Children enjoyed a petting zoo, candy, a bounce house and face painting at Loyalty Farm & Co. There were even photo opportunities set up, with a fall-themed...
kswo.com
Trick-or-treaters get candy at Church of the Nazarene Halloween event
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Another Lawton church held a trunk-or-treat for families Sunday. The Church of the Nazarene had candy, games and prizes for the kids. Whether the trick-or-treaters put on a villain costume or a hero’s suit, they got enough candy to last a while. Children’s pastor Kaylyn...
kswo.com
United Way Teen Court partner spotlight
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - United Way of Southwest Oklahoma helps connect children, individuals, and families to resources they need, but they can’t do it alone. United Way is fighting for the education, income stability and basic needs of every person within the community, through organizations like Teen Court. “We...
Halloween is Ruined, McDonald’s Buckets Sold Out in Wichita Falls
I was ready for a nostalgic Halloween and sadly it was ruined. I remember being a kid on Halloween. So much fun trick or treating, dressing up as something awesome like a Street Shark, and watching horror movies. Something that I also remember doing on Halloween is going to McDonald's to get their sweet Happy Meals.
Aerospace company to move headquarters to Oklahoma, bringing hundreds of jobs
BURNS FLAT, Okla. — An international company will soon call Oklahoma home. Governor Kevin Stitt announced Monday that the Premium Aerospace Center will move its international headquarters to Burns Flat, in Washita County. “Seeing this project come to fruition has been a goal of mine since we met with...
Anybody See These Scammers in Wichita Falls This Week?
Oh no, the fake musicians have made their way to Wichita Falls?. Some people will say respect the game, but I have been dealing with panhandlers all my life. Growing up in Baltimore, I would see folks begging for money all the time. Here's a fun thing I would do in the winter. Go buy them a meal at McDonald's and be sure I got a receipt. I would tell them to go inside and warm up for a bit. They could at least get out of the cold for an hour and since they had a receipt, they were a paying customer.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
17-year-old wanted for murder in Tulsa arrested in Texas
TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old wanted for a murder in Tulsa was recently arrested in Texas, according to the Wichita County Jail Records. The records said Jakyree Butler of Tulsa was arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department and booked into Wichita County Jail on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
KOCO
New proposal could allow 320-foot cell phone tower in Wichita Mountains
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. — A new proposal could allow a 320-foot cell phone tower to be placed within the Wichita Mountains. Are you an avid hiker or maybe just enjoy nature? The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Department is asking for input from avid hikers on a proposal to put a cell tower in the Wichita Mountains.
newschannel6now.com
Cesar is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week. Cesar is a sweet and calm dog who wants to join your family. If you are interested in adopting our furry friend, the...
kswo.com
Furry Friend Friday: Terrier Mix
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Rodrick introduced the 7News team to an 8-week-old Terrier mix looking for her forever home. She will be available for adoption on Saturday, October 29.
kswo.com
Charge filed in deadly August east Lawton crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Districts Attorneys office is filing charges against the driver behind the wheel of a deadly crash in late August. Mason Mulvaney, 18, is facing one charge of First Degree Manslaughter. Mulvaney was identified as the driver in the wreck which happened at the...
Is There Really A Difference Between The Lawton Walmarts?
I moved to Lawton in 2006, and the first thing I learned about this town was everyone calls the bigger Walmart the "ghetto" Walmart. Sixteen years later, it still perplexes me. Here's a simple truth. In the eyes of the average everyday Target shopper, every Walmart is a "ghetto" Walmart......
kswo.com
LCF inmate sentenced for killing cellmate
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An inmate at the Lawton Correctional Facility convicted of killing his cellmate has been sentenced. In September of last year, Aaron Stone got into a fight with his cellmate, Riley Walker. Stone told authorities that he knocked Walker unconscious before stabbing and beating him to death.
Gunman sentenced in Page Drive shooting
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who shot two people last January, including a Wichita County District Clerk employee, and was caught after a three-hour manhunt off Windthorst Road, is sentenced to prison. Angel Medina pleaded guilty in 30th District Court, two weeks before his trial was to begin. He received a 40-year sentence for […]
kswo.com
Roof caves in during early morning house fire in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A house fire in Lawton Monday morning grabbed the attention of multiple fire stations. Crews were called out to the intersection of Southwest I and Southwest 9th around 2:15 A.M. When 7News arrived on scene, flames could be seen coming from the roof as it was...
With homicides up, is Wichita Falls becoming unsafe?
Wichita Falls has seen more homicides in 2022 than in any other year in the 2000s, but is there a reason why?
kswo.com
Truck crashes into Lawton home, injuring one
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At least one person was hurt when a truck crashed into a Lawton home on 53rd and Meadow Brook Drive, just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. We haven’t confirmed any details with Lawton Police Department, however, witnesses told our photographer on the scene that an ambulance took the driver of that truck to the hospital.
kswo.com
Lawton Police encrypt scanner amid transparency concerns
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has completed a $4 million upgrade to its radio systems, which has also led to the encryption of police dispatch calls. This means now police officers are the only ones able to hear their dispatch calls, while the public, and media watchdogs, no longer have access to that information.
Comments / 0