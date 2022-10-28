Read full article on original website
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
4 Great Seafood Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
KWTX
Murder trial in Waco ‘trap’ house killing postponed after McLennan County DA is disqualified for alleged prosecutorial misconduct
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The murder trial of Kevin Darnell Wash was postponed Monday after prosecutors disqualified the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office from the case in the wake of prosecutorial misconduct and official oppression allegations levelled by Wash’s attorney. Defense attorney Jessi Freud alleged in motions filed...
KWTX
Suspect in officer-involved shooting in Killeen ‘was going through an episode,’ witness says
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A witness who spoke with KWTX on Monday said he never felt threatened by the still-unnamed suspect that led police on a chase that eventually ended in a shooting involving police officers. Both the witness and Killeen Police Department Chief Charles Kimble said the suspect did...
fox44news.com
CPS called after Temple drug arrests
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Child Protective Services were called after what Temple Police described as a large amount of narcotics being found in a car following a Saturday afternoon traffic stop. The two adult occupants of the vehicle were arrested. A Temple Police Department spokesperson said it happened at...
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Killeen
Killeen police and the Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting after an armed man carjacked a victim
Update: Officer-involved shooting in Killeen leaves one in hospital in stable condition
KILLEEN, Texas — One suspect is currently in stable condition after an officer-involved shooting in Killeen. The shooting occurred in the afternoon of Oct. 30 at 502 Veterans Memorial Blvd after a suspected carjacking, according to police. Police said that they received a call about a robbery and suspicious...
fox44news.com
Bell County woman accused of assaulting elderly parents
Rogers, Tx (FOX44) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department reported a 57-year-old woman has been arrested on charges of injury to the elderly following a Friday incident near Rogers in Bell County. Lisa Marie Caufmann remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday, with her bond set at...
fox44news.com
Police seek suspects in Baylor area attempted kidnapping
Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco Police are looking for three men suspected of trying to kidnap a female Baylor University student this past Friday. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said there was little information to release concerning the incident which occurred, saying only that Waco PD officers were called to the 1900 block of South 9th Street at 3:55 a.m. Friday after two men forced the female victim into their vehicle and drove off with her.
Viewer discretion advised: Video shows officer-involved shooting in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above is from local Killeen resident Cory Ovino. Viewer discretion is advised. The Killeen Police Department confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting Sunday. Around 2:37 p.m. Killeen Police arrived at a carjacking on the 3300 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard, according...
Reward increased to $50,000 for information about death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales
QUANTICO, Va. — The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) increased the reward to $50,000 for information related to the death of Fort Hood Pvt. Gregory Morales. The reward was previously $25,000. Morales' remains were found in June, 2020 in a field in the 3200 block of Florence Road...
KWTX
Suspect in officer-involved shooting carjacked two vehicles, including Killeen police patrol unit
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department on Monday identified Michael Swan and Jennifer Amezquita as the two police officers who will be placed on administrative leave, as per protocol, in the shooting of an armed carjacking suspect who stole two vehicles, including a police patrol unit, Sunday afternoon.
Still on the run | Coryell County sheriff provides update on search for Brandon Hogan
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — 6 News has learned that escaped pre-trial detainee Brandon Hogan, who was assigned to a Coryell County Jail work crew when he ran away, should never have been on that work crew at all. Sheriff Scott Williams said there is a classification process that allows...
Authorities Searching For Culprit In Alleged Harker Heights, Texas Drive-By Shooting
A shooting that occurred in the 800 block of Cathedral Court has law enforcement officers questioning motive and how many individuals were involved. The shooting took place around the time of 1:05 AM in Harker Heights. The vehicle in question stops in front of the house and people in the vehicle begin to shoot at the house. How many shooters there were is unknown at the time of writing.
coveleaderpress.com
Coltart sentenced to 12 years for 2016 standoff with Copperas Cove police
Alexander Scott Coltart of Copperas Cove has spent the past six years in the Coryell County Jail and he will now spend the next 12 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility after a jury found him guilty in a trial held last week. Coltart was involved in...
WacoTrib.com
Waco man indicted on intoxication manslaughter charge in Robinson wreck
A Waco man was indicted Thursday on an intoxication manslaughter charge stemming from a September wreck that killed two in Robinson. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Bobbie Daniel Molina, 27, of Waco, in the crash at about 2:10 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 3100 block of South Loop 340.
fox44news.com
Would-be burglar fights Robinson officers
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco man is in jail after fighting Robinson Police officers and resisting arrest, sending everyone to the hospital. The Robinson Police Department responded at approximately 10:58 p.m. Tuesday to an alarm at the Fidelity Bank of Texas, located at 410 S. Robinson Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man – identified as 37-year-old Raul Ruben Morales, of Waco. Officers arrested Morales and started to escort him out of the bank lobby.
KWTX
Temple Police Department offers trick-or-treating tips amid nationwide reports of rainbow fentanyl
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Rainbow fentanyl pills that look similar to some forms of candy have parents like Lauren Young on high alert this Halloween. “They can pose as regular candy like little skittles so to kids they can look like skittles,” she said. Officer Martina Malone with the...
KWTX
Car crashes into Waco home early Sunday morning
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A car crashed into a Waco home early Sunday morning at the intersection of N. 26th Street / Gorman Avenue. Waco Fire Department responded to the car with entrapment at 2:53 a.m. Waco Police say the vehicle lost control and ran into the house. The driver...
WATCH: Video captures apparent drive by shooting at Harker Heights home
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Video from a surveillance camera shows someone fire several dozen rounds at a home in Harker Heights in an apparent drive by shooting. Harker Heights Police said it happened in the 800 block of Cathedral Court Tuesday around 1:05 a.m. The video shows a pickup...
Woman on Meth Attempts to Kidnap Child From Bathroom Stall at Texas HEB
A Texas woman in Temple who was high on methamphetamines tried to kidnap a little boy at an HEB in Temple. As reported by mysanantonio.com, Megan Weathersbee and her two-year-old son stopped at HEB to pick up a prescription. While en route they made a pit stop at the restroom and went into a large handicapped stall. That's when the woman reportedly crawled under the stall.
Texas Woman On Meth Tries To Kidnap Toddler At H-E-B: 'I Will Kill You'
The woman reportedly crawled under a bathroom stall and grabbed the toddler by the wrist.
