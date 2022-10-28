PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Salvation Army is accepting applications for its Angel Tree program to help make children’s Christmas wishes come true. The program helps provide Christmas gifts to thousands of children around the country each year. Once a child is accepted as an “Angel,” their Christmas wish list is given to an anonymous donor who will buy a gift for the child. The gift is dropped off and given to the child’s family to place under the tree until Christmas morning.

