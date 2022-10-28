ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habitat for Humanity volunteers clean up, rehab Sunnyslope neighborhood

PHOENIX - Dozens of volunteers with Habitat for Humanity, Wells Fargo, and local churches went through Sunnyslope picking up trash and working with paintbrushes to make the community a nicer place to live. Sally Martinez has lived in the neighborhood for years, and her house needed some work. "This would...
Maricopa County animal shelter temporarily closed due to distemper outbreak

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs. MCACC says eight dogs at the shelter located at 2630 W. Rio Salado Parkway have tested positive for distemper, a highly contagious and deadly viral disease affecting the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and central nervous systems. In addition, the shelter says several other dogs are starting to show symptoms of the illness, which include fever, lethargy, nasal discharge, and neurological ticks. The disease is passed through barking, coughs, sneezes, saliva, urine, and feces.
The City of Surprise – Free Carnival for Kids!

The City of Surprise Human Service & Community Vitality Department is excited to host the Benevilla & Friends Wee Carnival at the Surprise Resource Center. This free event for children 0-5 and their families will have face painting, games, books to take home, dental kits, car seat safety checkups, and more. The City of Surprise Police and Fire-Medical departments are also participating!
Phoenix Canal Murders trial: Forensic scientist takes stand

The trial over a string of sexual assaults and murders near a canal system in the Phoenix area nearly 30 years ago continued on Oct. 31, when a Phoenix Police forensic scientist and a Phoenix crime lab serologist took the stand. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
Phoenix Salvation Army accepting applications for Angel Tree program

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Salvation Army is accepting applications for its Angel Tree program to help make children’s Christmas wishes come true. The program helps provide Christmas gifts to thousands of children around the country each year. Once a child is accepted as an “Angel,” their Christmas wish list is given to an anonymous donor who will buy a gift for the child. The gift is dropped off and given to the child’s family to place under the tree until Christmas morning.
Mixed-income apartments in Phoenix celebrated with grand opening

PHOENIX — A grand opening celebration was hosted Friday for new mixed-income apartments in Phoenix, officials said. Soluna Apartments located on Roosevelt Street, east of Interstate 10, is a modern community consisting of 177 energy-efficient units with one to five bedrooms, the city of Phoenix said in a press release.
Arizona State Hospital staff assaulted by patients; 3 taken into custody

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three patients at the Arizona State Hospital have been arrested after allegedly assaulting staff and barricading themselves Monday morning. According to an Arizona Department of Health Services spokesperson, the assault happened around 8:30 a.m. at the facility on 24th Street near Van Buren when the patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Hospital employees then contacted Phoenix police, who helped take the patients into custody.
