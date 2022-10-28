Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Gilbert Police forms Crisis Response Team that focuses on calls related to mental health
GILBERT, Ariz. - The Gilbert Police Department has added a brand-new unit focused on crisis response, and many of their calls are related to mental health. So far, Gilbert Police's Crisis Response Team is already averaging about 15 to 16 calls per day. On the morning of Oct. 31, they had a suicidal woman reach out for help.
fox10phoenix.com
Scientists, water experts meet in Phoenix for water resiliency conference
During the conference, the experts talked about strategies for addressing the megadrought that is gripping this part of the country, and how to prepare for future water shortages. FOX 10 Meteorologist Krystal Ortiz reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Habitat for Humanity volunteers clean up, rehab Sunnyslope neighborhood
PHOENIX - Dozens of volunteers with Habitat for Humanity, Wells Fargo, and local churches went through Sunnyslope picking up trash and working with paintbrushes to make the community a nicer place to live. Sally Martinez has lived in the neighborhood for years, and her house needed some work. "This would...
KOLD-TV
Phoenix mother allegedly collected $11K through fake GoFundMe, claimed baby had brain cancer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix mother is accused of setting up a fake GoFundMe, claiming her baby girl had brain cancer to collect thousands of dollars to pay bills and buy luxury items. Police say 28-year-old Monique Alexis Coria was taken into custody on Oct. 17. On Oct. 5,...
fox10phoenix.com
Veteran pays it forward, helps another Arizona veteran in need by gifting a car
MESA, Ariz. - An Army veteran in need was gifted a car on Oct. 31, but what makes this story so special is that the car came from another veteran who managed to turn her life around. Now, Whitney Thompson wants to pay it forward. Thompson, a Marine Corps veteran,...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona family goes all out with Halloween decorations to raise money for a good cause
A Phoenix-area family is celebrating Halloween in a big way, literally. It's all for a great cause to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. FOX 10's Anita Roman has more.
Arizona State Hospital patients detained for barricading staff inside unit, officials say
PHOENIX — Three patients of Arizona State Hospital have been taken into police custody after they allegedly barricaded staff members inside one of the facility's units, officials say. The incident began Monday morning at about 8:30 a.m. after the patients prevented three staff members from leaving a treatment unit,...
AZFamily
Maricopa County animal shelter temporarily closed due to distemper outbreak
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs. MCACC says eight dogs at the shelter located at 2630 W. Rio Salado Parkway have tested positive for distemper, a highly contagious and deadly viral disease affecting the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and central nervous systems. In addition, the shelter says several other dogs are starting to show symptoms of the illness, which include fever, lethargy, nasal discharge, and neurological ticks. The disease is passed through barking, coughs, sneezes, saliva, urine, and feces.
Phoenix police: Man caught recording women in changing room
A man was arrested after secretly recording a 16-year-old girl in a changing room at the Last Chance clearance store
SignalsAZ
The City of Surprise – Free Carnival for Kids!
The City of Surprise Human Service & Community Vitality Department is excited to host the Benevilla & Friends Wee Carnival at the Surprise Resource Center. This free event for children 0-5 and their families will have face painting, games, books to take home, dental kits, car seat safety checkups, and more. The City of Surprise Police and Fire-Medical departments are also participating!
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Canal Murders trial: Forensic scientist takes stand
The trial over a string of sexual assaults and murders near a canal system in the Phoenix area nearly 30 years ago continued on Oct. 31, when a Phoenix Police forensic scientist and a Phoenix crime lab serologist took the stand. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
AZFamily
Phoenix Salvation Army accepting applications for Angel Tree program
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Salvation Army is accepting applications for its Angel Tree program to help make children’s Christmas wishes come true. The program helps provide Christmas gifts to thousands of children around the country each year. Once a child is accepted as an “Angel,” their Christmas wish list is given to an anonymous donor who will buy a gift for the child. The gift is dropped off and given to the child’s family to place under the tree until Christmas morning.
KTAR.com
Mixed-income apartments in Phoenix celebrated with grand opening
PHOENIX — A grand opening celebration was hosted Friday for new mixed-income apartments in Phoenix, officials said. Soluna Apartments located on Roosevelt Street, east of Interstate 10, is a modern community consisting of 177 energy-efficient units with one to five bedrooms, the city of Phoenix said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Cool House: French-inspired home in Moon Valley
The Moon Valley neighborhood in north Phoenix has rolling hills and many beautiful homes, including this French-inspired one with incredible views. FOX 10's Syleste Rodriguez has more.
AZFamily
Foster Farms recalls fully cooked frozen chicken patty due to possible foreign matter contamination
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A popular Costco-sold brand called Foster Farms is recalling their fully cooked frozen chicken patty products due to possible foreign matter contamination. Around 148,000 pounds of the patty is being recalled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection. Officials believe they are contaminated...
fox10phoenix.com
Homeless Crisis: Judge hears lawsuit brought by residents, businesses over 'The Zone'
The lawsuit was brought against the City of Phoenix by business owners and residents over a large encampment near the Arizona State Capitol that is known as 'The Zone.' We have covered 'The Zone' extensively in previous reports. FOX 10's Justin Lum has the latest on the lawsuit.
Here's how a Scottsdale man transforms his house into a haunted house for the ages
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — If you think your house is scary for Halloween, wait until you see what one Valley man came up with. For 37 years in a row, Chris Birkett who lives in Scottsdale has been going all out when it comes to Halloween. Not only transforming the outside of his home, with custom-made decorations including a fire-breathing dragon but also the inside.
AZFamily
KGUN 9
Friendly competition as neighbors in Mesa turn their homes into a haunted house
MESA, AZ — There’s a neighborhood in east Mesa where the Halloween decorations are scary and elaborate but the neighbors who put them up are the furthest thing from frightening. When Alan Blume moved to the neighborhood of Santa Rita Ranch a few years ago, he made a...
