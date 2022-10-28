Henry Cavill Talks ‘Emotional’ Return as Superman in ‘Black Adam’ (Exclusive)

Henry Cavill is back as Sherlock Holmes alongside Millie Bobby Brown in ‘Enola Holmes 2.’

“Extra” spoke with Henry at the NYC premiere about the new sequel, as well as his “powerful” return as Superman in “Black Adam.”

When asked if it was emotional to wear the Superman suit again, he said, “Yes, to a degree, it is an emotional moment. That character means a lot to me and the character’s been a formative part of my career, so getting to wear the suit again for that cameo especially was a powerful moment.”

He added, “It meant that hope was not in vain. I proved the theory right, so we’ll see where we go from here.”

As for why it took years for him to reprise his role, Henry said, “There’s lots that goes into that. There’s not just one thing. I could talk about it for days, but let’s look about the future now. The future’s what matters and bringing hope, optimism, and joy to the character.”

Of reprising his role as Sherlock, Henry felt “fantastic.” He explained, “I love playing this character and it’s particular fun because it’s different than the other iterations because of one unique trait — that Enola existing in this universe gives Sherlock a window for some kind of warmth that provides a different viewpoint on the character.”

“Enola Holmes 2” is on Netflix November 4.