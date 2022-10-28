ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
extratv

Henry Cavill Talks ‘Emotional’ Return as Superman in ‘Black Adam’ (Exclusive)

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWazJ_0ipQ3eF600

Henry Cavill is back as Sherlock Holmes alongside Millie Bobby Brown in ‘Enola Holmes 2.’

“Extra” spoke with Henry at the NYC premiere about the new sequel, as well as his “powerful” return as Superman in “Black Adam.”

When asked if it was emotional to wear the Superman suit again, he said, “Yes, to a degree, it is an emotional moment. That character means a lot to me and the character’s been a formative part of my career, so getting to wear the suit again for that cameo especially was a powerful moment.”

He added, “It meant that hope was not in vain. I proved the theory right, so we’ll see where we go from here.”

As for why it took years for him to reprise his role, Henry said, “There’s lots that goes into that. There’s not just one thing. I could talk about it for days, but let’s look about the future now. The future’s what matters and bringing hope, optimism, and joy to the character.”

Of reprising his role as Sherlock, Henry felt “fantastic.” He explained, “I love playing this character and it’s particular fun because it’s different than the other iterations because of one unique trait — that Enola existing in this universe gives Sherlock a window for some kind of warmth that provides a different viewpoint on the character.”

“Enola Holmes 2” is on Netflix November 4.

Comments / 0

Related
netflixjunkie.com

Watch: Henry Cavill And Millie Bobby Brown as The Detective Holmes Duo Unfold The World’s Greatest Mysteries Ever

The latest updates and sneak peeks into the upcoming Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill movie, Enola Holmes 2 have started to make noise. As we inch closer to the release date, speculations around the same have grown more intense than ever. Keeping up with the hype, both the British A-listers sat together to break through some mystery, only this time, in real life.
extratv

Henry Cavill Calls Superman Return Humbling and Exciting (Exclusive)

Henry Cavill is back as Sherlock Holmes “Enola Holmes 2,” and he’s also stepping back into the Superman suit in the DC Universe!. “Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Henry about how “humbling” it is to be entrusted with the role of Superman, and his excitement for the future.
extratv

‘Enola Holmes 2’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Wants to Cameo on Henry Cavill’s ‘The Witcher’ (Exclusive)

On Thursday night, Millie Bobby Brown hit the black carpet for the New York City premiere of “Enola Holmes 2.”. “Extra” spoke with Millie, who wore a pink dress with chrysanthemum-like designs all over it. She said, “Every time Enola sees chrysanthemum, she knows her mother is coming, so I think for me to be able to embody Helena [Bonham Carter] and her tonight, it just shows how important sisterhood is and camaraderie within women.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
extratv

Gal Gadot Promises ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Is Worth the Wait (Exclusive)

Gal Gadot says “Wonder Woman 3” is going to be “worth the wait.”. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Gal at Veuve Clicquot’s Solaire Culture exhibit in L.A., which features all women artists in celebration of brand pioneer Madame Clicquot’s entrepreneurial spirit. Gal chatted about “Wonder Woman” and opened up about her own village of supportive women who give each other advice on balancing Hollywood and motherhood.
extratv

Derek Hough Heartbroken That Leslie Jordan Was Never on ‘DWTS’ (Exclusive)

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ judge Derek Hough after a night honoring the music of his friend Michael Bublé in the ballroom. Earlier in the day, news broke about Leslie Jordan’s passing. During the interview, Derek learned about Leslie’s petition to get on “Dancing with the Stars.”
extratv

‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Expecting Baby #2

Lindsay Arnold and Sam Cusick are expecting their second child!. The “Dancing with the Stars” pro shared the news with E!, "Honestly, it still feels a little bit surreal. It's just kind of crazy, but we are so, so happy." When the 28-year-old found out she was expecting,...
extratv

‘AGT’ Alum Zuri Craig Dead at 44

Zuri Craig, who competed on “America’s Got Talent,” died on Friday. He was 44. His family announced the news on Instagram, writing, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig. We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning.”
GEORGIA STATE
extratv

Mel B Is Engaged: 'There Were Petals Everywhere'

Spice Girl Melanie Brown said, "I do!" People magazine reports the 47-year-old performer appeared on the British series "Celebrity Gogglebox" Friday, revealing just what happened when longtime boyfriend Rory McPhee, 36, asked for her hand in marriage. While on a vacay in Berkshire, "He said, 'I love you, you're my...
extratv

How Charlize Theron’s Kids Prank Her During Zoom Meetings (Exclusive)

Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington sat down with “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers to talk about their new fantasy-adventure movie “The School for Good and Evil.”. During the filming of the movie, Theron left her kids at home with her mom. She quipped, “That was the only way I could do it. Single mom problems.”
extratv

Ellen DeGeneres Returns: Yep, She Crochets!

After the end of her phenomenally successful talk show, Ellen DeGeneres decided to take a little break. Turns out it was a very little break, because the TV titan is back with the digital series "Time for Yourself... with Ellen" on YouTube. Episode 1 covers her latest obsession — crocheting!...
extratv

Drew & Jonathan Scott Get Emotional Remembering Leslie Jordan (Exclusive)

“Property Brothers” Drew and Jonathan Scott are opening up about the heartbreaking death of Leslie Jordan. Jordan tragically passed away this week, months after shooting an episode of the twins’ show “Celebrity IOU.”. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Drew and Jonathan about the episode and how they...
extratv

Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe: 'I Hope One Day I Can Be a Mom' (Exclusive)

Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe opened up to "Extra's" Katie Krause about one of her life's unfulfilled goals: to be a mom. Bristowe appeared on Season 19 of "The Bachelor," was the star of Season 11 of "The Bachelorette," and competed on Season 29 of "Dancing with the Stars." The busy personality told Katie, "I've had so many friends who have struggled to get pregnant, so I'm hoping it's in the cards for me... That's something that people, I think, are more open to talking about, and so it's something that I've obviously thought of."
extratv

extratv

82K+
Followers
5K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy