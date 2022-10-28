MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday and Happy Halloween! Clouds remain over most of the area today, a very small chance of light showers are possible. Those mostly cloudy skies throughout the day will keep us fairly cool. We woke up to some pretty comfortable temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This afternoon high temperatures are falling slightly below the average. Highs will be in the mid to lower 70s across the area. If you are heading out to trick-or-treat rain showers will be hard to find. Stay safe and eat a whole lot of candy.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 20 HOURS AGO