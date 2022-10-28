Read full article on original website
Expect a slight warming trend this week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As we go throughout the rest of this week, temps will gradually climb above the average. Highs for Tuesday will still be seasonable with mid 70s, but upper 70s are expected for both Wednesday and Thursday. Highs could hit 80 degrees by Friday...leading into the weekend. Mornings this week will mainly be in the low 50s, and patchy AM fog is possible.
Tropical Storm Lisa formed on Monday morning
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have now marked off the 12th name on the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season list. Tropical Storm Lisa formed late Monday morning, and at that time it had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, moving west at 14mph. Tropical storm conditions are possible for parts of Jamaica through Monday night.
Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 has formed in the Atlantic
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Tracking the Tropics: We are tracking one system moving into the Caribbean Sea that has a very high chance of becoming a named system before midweek. When this system gets a name, it will become our 12th named system, which would be named Lisa. The National Hurricane...
Happy Halloween! This isn’t a trick, but a treat
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday and Happy Halloween! Clouds remain over most of the area today, a very small chance of light showers are possible. Those mostly cloudy skies throughout the day will keep us fairly cool. We woke up to some pretty comfortable temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This afternoon high temperatures are falling slightly below the average. Highs will be in the mid to lower 70s across the area. If you are heading out to trick-or-treat rain showers will be hard to find. Stay safe and eat a whole lot of candy.
First Alert: Strong storms bring heavy rain and strong winds
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We are heading into Halloween weekend and after a beautiful end of the week, we will see rain return for your weekend plans. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, it will be mild and rainy, so moving those plans inside might be a good idea. Temperatures for the weekend will be sitting in the lower 70s with our rain threat increasing on Saturday and going down throughout Sunday.
Saturday’s rain brings us a low risk for severe storms
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! The weekend is just around the corner and today brings us another great day of weather. Highs are in the lower 70s, with overnight lows in the mid to lower 40s. Slightly breezy over the area with wind speeds between 5-10 mph. A few thin clouds will move in this afternoon. Rain showers are hard to find yet again, so outdoor plans are good to go.
First Alert: Clouds build ahead of a stormy Saturday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY!! We have made it to the weekend. Highs are increasing into the upper 70s today. Our overnight lows are warming up to the upper 40s. It will be another very nice day, but clouds do build in ahead of the rain showers we can expect tomorrow.
How to prepare your home for winter weather
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As we get closer to winter and the weather starts to get colder. Homeowners should be thinking of ways to prepare their homes for the season. Chris Phillips, the Meridian District Area Manager with Mississippi Power, has some tips to keep in mind as those temperatures begin ot fall.
Sela Ward Parkway closure extended
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian said Monday that the Sela Ward Parkway closure, from C Street to Front Street, will be extended for an additional week. Project Engineer Gabe Faggard said the extension is a result of the replacement of a sewer line at the B Street intersection and weather-related delays. The road was originally scheduled to reopen Wednesday, Nov. 2. It’s now tentatively scheduled to reopen Nov. 9.
Child in state custody after being found wandering street alone in Oktibbeha County
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Sheriff's investigators in Oktibbeha County say a little boy found walking alone on a road Monday morning is now in state custody. Someone found the child, believed to be 3-to-4 years old, on New Light Road near the Links Apartments. The child's parents were eventually...
Powerball winner in Meridian
Saturday – Woods Fire At The Intersection Of Hwy 25 N And Goshen Rd
8:09 am – Carthage Fire Department responded to a woods fire at the intersection of Highway 25 North and Goshen Road. Fire was later contained and no reports of any structures were in danger. 12:11 pm – Officials received a call about a one car MVA on Highway 25...
The Carter Foundation hosts A Night Before Halloween event
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Some kids were having a spooky good time Sunday evening at The Carter Foundation as they hosted ‘The Night Before Halloween’ event. The community was invited to enjoy some trick or treating, games, food, and even a haunted house. Several different businesses in the...
Powerball $50,000 winning ticket sold in Meridian!
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone around here has already won a really nice prize, $50,000!. The ticket was sold at Meridian’s North Hills Texaco. The lucky player matched 4 out of 5 white balls and the Powerball in the Oct. 29 drawing. If you bought a ticket, check it carefully!
Carthage accident involves full school bus
CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - A school bus carrying 40 children rolled over after colliding with a car Thursday afternoon in Carthage. The car’s driver was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson with unknown injuries. No children appeared to be seriously injured, according to Tommy Malone, Leak County Emergency Management Agency...
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new owner in town. Macon, Mississippi native Tyra Ivory, 26, is now one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country. She cut the ribbon on her dream surrounded by people who came to support her. Ivory hosted a ribbon cutting to...
Mrs. Thelma “Pat” Phillips
Graveside services for Pat Phillips will begin at 1:00 pm Tuesday November 1, 2022 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Butler, Alabama with Brother Rodney Tyson officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mrs. Phillips, 85, of Meridian,...
Sideline View with Dale McKee
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The big news Saturday was Mississippi State Athletic Director John Cohen’s seven-year stint in Starkville may be over as he might be heading to the Plains to take over as Auburn AD. But, if that was true, Auburn should have made it official over the weekend. In the end, it makes one wonder how Cohen could effectively lead the MSU athletic department in the future if he is not hired.
Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native
Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
Mississippi high school football playoff brackets: Game times, matchups for MHSAA playoffs
The Mississippi (MHSAA) high school football playoffs have arrived. The Class 2A, 3A and 4A football playoffs kick off on Friday, November 4. The 1A, 5A and 6A playoffs start the following week. As the official digital content partner of the MHSAA, SBLive Sports has all of the football ...
