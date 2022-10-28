ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Enola Holmes 2’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Wants to Cameo on Henry Cavill’s ‘The Witcher’ (Exclusive)

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TL0iv_0ipQ3UMi00

On Thursday night, Millie Bobby Brown hit the black carpet for the New York City premiere of “Enola Holmes 2.”

“Extra” spoke with Millie, who wore a pink dress with chrysanthemum-like designs all over it. She said, “Every time Enola sees chrysanthemum, she knows her mother is coming, so I think for me to be able to embody Helena [Bonham Carter] and her tonight, it just shows how important sisterhood is and camaraderie within women.”

Brown also showed some love for her co-star Henry Cavill, calling him a “talented and gifted actor.” She added, “To be able to work with him, it’s a joy.”

When we suggested that she cameo in one of Henry’s “Superman” movies, she quipped, “‘The Witcher,’ actually. I feel like that’s more appropriate for our Netflix family.”

Brown was accompanied at the premiere by her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi and her family. She commented, “It means everything. I wouldn’t have gotten this film if all of these people weren’t here, so for them to be here and to support me, they know that my life wouldn’t go on without them.”

Millie teamed up with her dad and sister on the movie. She said, “They’re incredibly creative people, and to be able to be part of that journey with them, it was the best love and support anyone could ever have.”

As for the possibility of a third film, Brown said, “I sure hope so.”

As for what she loves about her character Enola, Brown dished, “I think she’s just so willing to learn more, and I think that’s what young girls right now need… I think we need to know more, we need to learn more. We need the education to be able to achieve all our dreams and goals in life. I think that is what this message really is.”

“Enola Holmes 2” is on Netflix November 4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Liam Hemsworth To Replace Henry Cavill In ‘The Witcher’ Season 4 After Early Netflix Renewal

Netflix has renewed The Witcher for a fourth season with a twist. Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill in the epic drama series, taking the reins as Geralt of Rivia. The move comes ahead of the third season of the series, which will return in summer 2023. A four-part prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin launches December 25, 2022. Cavill, who revealed earlier this week he will return in the role of Superman, played the grim Geralt of Rivia, the bane of supernatural beasties in the first three seasons of the drama series. The Witcher is a story of the intertwined destinies of three...
BGR.com

5 new titles hit Netflix today, including an epic fantasy movie with Charlize Theron

Another day, another batch of new Netflix releases to make our watch lists a little longer. Netflix on Wednesday debuted yet another slate of new titles that are available to check out now on the streaming service, part of a busy month that’s already given us everything from new K-dramas like Glitch and the final season of Derry Girls to buzzy new movies like the Stephen King adaptation Mr. Harrigan’s Phone. And we’ll get into all the details below.
wegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill shares new look at his spectacular return as Superman

As everyone knows by now, thanks to Warner Bros. taking a bizarrely spoiler-heavy approach to the movie’s marketing, Black Adam features the DCEU return that fans have been waiting for in its thrilling post-credits scene. Yes, Superman is back, with Henry Cavill once again donning the red and blue for more adventures in the franchise. Not that we know exactly what form those will take just yet, but the man (in steel) himself has given us a small taste of what’s to come.
TheDailyBeast

Jason Sudeikis’ Model Ex Roasts Olivia Wilde With Salad Book Extract

Jason Sudeikis’ ex Keeley Hazell appears to have made a mocking reference to Olivia Wilde by quoting from the same book that Wilde used to send the internet into meltdown on Tuesday. On Monday, the Daily Mail published a bombshell interview with Wilde and Sudeikis’ former nanny, alleging that Wilde made a “special salad dressing” for her new lover, Harry Styles, as she was leaving Sudeikis. On Tuesday, Wilde posted on her Instagram story an excerpt from the Nora Ephron book Heartburn showing a vinaigrette recipe. Now Sudeikis’ model ex Keeley Hazell—who dated Sudeikis in 2021—appears to have joined the drama by posting the text directly before the recipe in Heartburn on her own Instagram account. “Vera said: ‘Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?’” the underlined passage began. “So I told her why: ‘Because if I tell the story I control the version. Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn’t hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it.’”
ComicBook

Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Ignites the Internet While Fishing in a Loincloth

Aquaman star Jason Momoa's maritime antics are catching love on social media -- but not the ones he performs as King of Atlantis. Instead, a pair of photos Momoa shared to social media see him landing a large fish and then showing it off to the camera...but he's doing so while wearing a komanam (a thong-style loincloth) and showing off a not-insignificant bit of cheek. Twitter user "gaysmtra" has gone semi-viral for pointing out that "aint nobody looking at that damn fish," racking up more than 1,400 quote retweets as of this writing and inspiring plenty of hilarious responses.
Cinemablend

Black Adam Reviews Are Here, And It’s Bad News For Dwayne Johnson In His Live-Action DCEU Debut

Fans have been excited about Black Adam for a long time, but possibly not as long as the movie’s star, Dwayne Johnson. The actor confirmed his casting as the anti-hero in 2014, but his expressed interest in the character dates way back in 2007. The rigorous training began in 2020, and finally, FINALLY the next chapter of DC Movies is upon us. With atom smasher-sized expectations at the box office, Black Adam will show the titular character freed after thousands of years of imprisonment, with the Justice Society called in to try to neutralize him. Critics have screened the movie ahead of its October 21 release, and unfortunately, it looks like they aren't too pleased.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died

Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...
thedigitalfix.com

Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set

Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
Elle

Anne Hathaway Addresses ‘Hathahate’ and Her Self-Love Journey, 10 Years Later

During her acceptance speech at ELLE’s 29th annual Women in Hollywood event on Tuesday, Armageddon Time actress Anne Hathaway gracefully addressed the infamous era known as Peak “Hathahate.” If you managed to evade that particular corner of online discourse a decade ago, a quick recap: The year was 2013, Hathaway had just won an Oscar for Les Misérables, and the vitriolic noise around the actress’s so-called “annoying” earnestness had grown so loud that both the New Yorker and the New York Times had hopped on the case.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
TechRadar

Netflix cancels a promising big-name show before it's even finished

Netflix, once infamous for its tendency to green-light almost anything, has canned a sizable comedy property before it had the chance to see the light of day. Titled Bad Crimes, the show is described by Variety (opens in new tab) as a "dark comedy procedural following Kara (Nicole Byer) and Jennie (Lauren Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible."
wegotthiscovered.com

Rosario Dawson is totally down for a team-up with her Hollywood look-alike

There are plenty of celebrities out there that seem to have their own look-alike working within the industry. Celebrities who look so similar they could be related are actually not that uncommon in Tinseltown, with notable mentions being Isla Fisher and Amy Adams, Matt Bomer and Henry Cavill, and Kiera Knightly and Natalie Portman, with the last pair having once looked so similar that one played the others double in the 00’s Star Wars trilogy. One fan picked up on the resemblance of another two Hollywood leading ladies and would love to see them star in a film together.
extratv

extratv

82K+
Followers
5K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy