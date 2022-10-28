Butler County Sheriff’s Office receives technology upgrade

Thanks for signing up!

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has received a technology upgrade that allows law enforcement to more efficiently track sexual and violent offenders.

The upgrade was provided through Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and the Adam Walsh Act.

This upgraded technology aims to improve communication between the Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations, according to an Oct. 27 release.







Information entered by the Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registration Unit goes directly into OffenderWatch systems, which allows law enforcement to track offenders.

The updated technology will allow law enforcement to continue to protect the community from convicted offenders, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

