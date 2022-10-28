Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
FUTU or TIXT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
FUTU - Free Report) or Telus International (. TIXT - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an...
Zacks.com
Best Inverse/Leveraged ETFs of Last Week
Wall Street was upbeat last week, with all key U.S. equity gauges, including the S&P 500 (up 4%), the Dow Jones (up 5.7%), the Nasdaq (up 2.2%) and the Russell 2000 (up 6%), gaining substantially. Notably, the Dow Jones recorded the fourth successive week of gains. The 30-stock index marked its best performance since May. It’s also on track for its best month since January 1976, per CNBC.
Zacks.com
Is HeritageCrystal Clean (HCCI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
Zacks.com
Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Boise Cascade (BCC) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
Zacks.com
Top Stock Picks for Week of October 31, 2022
ACA - Free Report) is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. This company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing over the last 60 days. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend. Arcosa is performing better than its sector in the calendar year. A solid price increase over a period of 12 weeks reflects investors' continued willingness to pay more for the potential upside in a stock. ACA is quite a good fit in this regard, gaining double digits over this period. Moreover, ACA is currently trading at 82.6% of its 52-week High-Low Range, hinting that it can be on the verge of a breakout.
Zacks.com
Breaking Down UBER Stock Ahead of Earnings
UBER - Free Report) Q3 earnings release on November 1. Investors and Wall Street alike will want to see if the company is getting closer to profitability amid a challenging operating environment for most companies. At this stage in the company’s development, positive guidance, and a stronger outlook appears to...
Zacks.com
3 Top-Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November and Beyond
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks explores the recent stock market rebound and the broader earnings and interest rate picture as the calendar turns to November. The episode then dives into three highly-ranked Zacks stocks that have posted double-digit climbs in 2022 and recently popped after topping estimates and providing upbeat guidance.
Zacks.com
What Makes F.N.B. (FNB) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com
Is iShares MSCI USA SmallCap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) a Strong ETF Right Now?
SMLF - Free Report) was launched on 04/28/2015, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market...
Zacks.com
How Investors Can Grab Better Returns for Computer and Technology Using the Zacks ESP Screener
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be...
Zacks.com
Why American Tower (AMT) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of...
Zacks.com
Is Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Zacks.com
Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
NLY - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this real estate investment trust have returned +7.5% over the past month...
Zacks.com
RxSight, Inc. (RXST) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
RXST - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
Implied Volatility Surging for Adobe (ADBE) Stock Options
ADBE - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Oct 21, 2022 $210.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
Is Fortinet (FTNT) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry...
Zacks.com
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
ESTA - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
Emerson Electric (EMR) Recently Broke Out Above the 200-Day Moving Average
EMR - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, EMR broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend. The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market...
Zacks.com
Is Reliance Steel (RS) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
Comments / 0