ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Christian McCaffrey Reveals His 1 Goal Playing For San Francisco 49ers

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05d1N1_0ipQ2u9h00

© Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers sent shockwaves across the NFL last week when they traded for star running back Christian McCaffrey.

In the week since, the NFL world has been abuzz about what McCaffrey could accomplish in Kyle Shanahan's loaded offense.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, McCaffrey said he's not worried about what his stats will look like. He only has one goal: winning games.

"Yet more Christian McCaffrey: 'I don't try to put exterior pressure on me. I want to win. I want to win for this team. I want to win for these guys. I want to win for the whole Bay Area. They did give up a lot to get me, so there's definitely a sense of urgency. I want to win.' -- David Lombardi

According to David Lombardi of the Athletic, McCaffrey acknowledged that there is an added sense of urgency to help the team win because of how much draft capital the 49ers gave up to acquire him. San Francisco sent Carolina second, third and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a fifth-rounder in 2024 as part of the deal.

McCaffrey is no stranger to putting up big numbers. In 2019, he became the third player in NFL history to accumulate more than 1,000 rushing and receiving yards in the same season.

However, his usage will likely decrease a bit in San Francisco's offense that also features another versatile weapon in Deebo Samuel, plus tight end George Kittle and wideout Brandon Aiyuk.

That's apparently just fine with McCaffrey.

McCaffrey played 23 snaps in the 49ers' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week, his first game in San Francisco. He will look to both shoulder a larger workload and taste his first win as a 49er when the team faces the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Mark Davis Announces Decision On Coach Josh McDaniels

In case anyone thought that Josh McDaniels' job was on the line, well think again. Even though the Raiders are off to a 2-5 start, owner Mark Davis said on Monday afternoon that McDaniels will be their head coach for a long time. “Josh McDaniels is our head coach and...
Athlon Sports

Blockbuster Roquan Smith Trade Details Have Emerged

In a shocking trade announced Monday afternoon, the Chicago Bears sent star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.  After an initial wave of reports simply noted that Smith had been dealt, ESPN's Adam Schefter took to twitter and announced the official compensation information ...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders owner makes clear statement on Josh McDaniels’ future

Josh McDaniels’ hugely disappointing first season as Las Vegas Raiders head coach hit a new low Sunday in a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. Despite that, owner Mark Davis clearly is not entertaining any changes. Some unfounded speculation Monday suggested that McDaniels’ job could be in danger...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
thecomeback.com

49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts

San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Athlon Sports

Detroit Lions Have Fired Assistant Coach This Monday

The mess that is the Detroit Lions' defense is making a much-needed change this Monday.  Dan Campbell and the Lions have fired defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant following another abysmal defensive performance on Sunday.  Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa carved up the Lions' ...
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

49ers had incredible way of implementing Christian McCaffrey pass play

The San Francisco 49ers made full use of Christian McCaffrey in Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Rams. McCaffrey became the first player to throw for, run for, and catch a touchdown in the same game in a 31-14 win. The pass play was a particular highlight, as McCaffrey took a pitch and then uncorked a perfect 34-yard pass to Brandon Aiyuk.
The Spun

NFL Coach Has 'Lengthy' Meeting With Owner Following Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 2-5 on the season with today's 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints. It has been a nightmare first two months of the year for the Raiders, who entered the season coming off a playoff berth with expectations of contending in the AFC. Josh McDaniels was hired to engineer that leap into the upper tier of the league.
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy