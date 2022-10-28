ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

WCIA

Urbana man found not guilty of 2018 murder

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana man was found not guilty of first degree murder over the weekend. Keith Campbell was arrested in Cook County in May 2021 by U.S. Marshals after being charged with first degree murder following an incident in July 2018. Urbana Police were called to a party on July 21, 2018, […]
URBANA, IL
ottumwaradio.com

Chicago Man Arrested in Connection to WPU Campus Stabbing

A man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing that occurred at the William Penn University campus early Monday morning. 22-year-old Zyrick Knight of Chicago has been charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony. According to the Oskaloosa Police Department, at approximately 12:34 AM, officers responded to a...
OSKALOOSA, IA
fox32chicago.com

4 in custody after vehicle wanted in carjacking crashes into Illinois State Police car

CHICAGO - Four people were arrested after crashing into an Illinois State Police car Sunday night, hospitalizing a state trooper and another person on Chicago's South Side. Illinois State Police were pursuing a vehicle wanted in connection with a Chicago carjacking around 7:37 p.m. near the intersection of 87th Street and Ashland Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in shooting in Joliet that left homes sprayed with gunfire

JOLIET, Illinois - A man was murdered in Joliet on Sunday, and the shooter left shell casings and homes sprayed with gunfire. Joliet police said that at 12:20, officers responded to Columbia and Henderson and found a crashed SUV. Inside was a man, 27, who was dead. He had been...
JOLIET, IL
wbrc.com

Teacher with alleged ‘kill list’ agrees to no-contact order

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A fifth-grade teacher in northwestern Indiana charged with felony intimidation after authorities say she told a student she had a “kill list” of students and staff has agreed to stay away from the school. Twenty-five-year-old Angelica Carrasquillo of Griffith signed a no-contact...
GRIFFITH, IN
fox32chicago.com

2 men wounded in Woodlawn drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - Two men were shot and wounded Sunday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The pair, 28 and 30, were walking outside around 11:18 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Rhodes Avenue when someone in a sedan started shooting, according to Chicago police. The 28-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
WTRF- 7News

Teacher with ‘kill list’ agrees to stay away

A fifth-grade teacher in northwestern Indiana charged with felony intimidation after authorities say she told a student she had a “kill list” of students and staff has agreed to stay away from the school. Angelica Carrasquillo, 25, of Griffith signed a no-contact order Friday without objection when she appeared wearing a green jail uniform in […]
EAST CHICAGO, IN
cwbchicago.com

Second victim of September double-shooting in the Loop has died

A Chicago man who was shot in the Loop last month has succumbed to his injuries, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Rashawn Selmon, 37, died at Stroger Hospital at 9:11 p.m. Thursday, officials said. Another man, Ronald Thomas, died moments after the shooting, which occurred in...
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

State Police: Man arrested for buying gun used to murder officer

BRADLEY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has made another arrest in connection to the murder of Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic. Prosecutors believe that 23-year-old Jaron M. Shannon of Kankakee took part in a “straw purchase” of a gun that was used in a Dec. 29 shooting that left Rittmanic dead and Officer […]
BRADLEY, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Drug Conviction for La Porte Man in Federal Court

(South Bend, IN) - A La Porte man has been convicted in federal court for dealing drugs. 38-year-old Donta Bridges of La Porte was charged with multiple counts related to dealing heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm. The charges stemmed from...
LA PORTE, IN
