Urbana man found not guilty of 2018 murder
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana man was found not guilty of first degree murder over the weekend. Keith Campbell was arrested in Cook County in May 2021 by U.S. Marshals after being charged with first degree murder following an incident in July 2018. Urbana Police were called to a party on July 21, 2018, […]
‘Police didn’t listen to the tenants,’ says family of landlord allegedly killed by resident
WGN News reached out to Chicago police for comment
DuPage County man charged with strangling his wife to death
44-year-old Brahim Bakayoko of Addison has been charged with one count of first-degree murder. Prosecutors alleged that Baykayoko and his wife got into a verbal argument, with Baykayoko strangling his wife to death.
ottumwaradio.com
Chicago Man Arrested in Connection to WPU Campus Stabbing
A man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing that occurred at the William Penn University campus early Monday morning. 22-year-old Zyrick Knight of Chicago has been charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony. According to the Oskaloosa Police Department, at approximately 12:34 AM, officers responded to a...
abc57.com
Michigan City man arrested for being serious violent felon in possession of firearm
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - A Michigan City resident was arrested during a traffic stop on Sunday for being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Michigan City Police Department. At 1:10 a.m., officers were on patrol when they saw a Dodge Challenger commit multiple traffic...
Chicago Police Officer Struck by Vehicle Fleeing South Side Traffic Stop
A Chicago police officer was hospitalized Monday after a stolen vehicle struck him during a traffic stop on the city’s South Side. According to police, officers stopped a car in the 1600 block of West 84th Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. When they asked the driver to step out...
fox32chicago.com
4 in custody after vehicle wanted in carjacking crashes into Illinois State Police car
CHICAGO - Four people were arrested after crashing into an Illinois State Police car Sunday night, hospitalizing a state trooper and another person on Chicago's South Side. Illinois State Police were pursuing a vehicle wanted in connection with a Chicago carjacking around 7:37 p.m. near the intersection of 87th Street and Ashland Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in shooting in Joliet that left homes sprayed with gunfire
JOLIET, Illinois - A man was murdered in Joliet on Sunday, and the shooter left shell casings and homes sprayed with gunfire. Joliet police said that at 12:20, officers responded to Columbia and Henderson and found a crashed SUV. Inside was a man, 27, who was dead. He had been...
wbrc.com
Teacher with alleged ‘kill list’ agrees to no-contact order
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A fifth-grade teacher in northwestern Indiana charged with felony intimidation after authorities say she told a student she had a “kill list” of students and staff has agreed to stay away from the school. Twenty-five-year-old Angelica Carrasquillo of Griffith signed a no-contact...
fox32chicago.com
2 men wounded in Woodlawn drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - Two men were shot and wounded Sunday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The pair, 28 and 30, were walking outside around 11:18 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Rhodes Avenue when someone in a sedan started shooting, according to Chicago police. The 28-year-old...
Teacher with ‘kill list’ agrees to stay away
A fifth-grade teacher in northwestern Indiana charged with felony intimidation after authorities say she told a student she had a “kill list” of students and staff has agreed to stay away from the school. Angelica Carrasquillo, 25, of Griffith signed a no-contact order Friday without objection when she appeared wearing a green jail uniform in […]
Chicago police commander under investigation for racist social media posts abruptly retires
Chicago Police Lt. John Cannon retired earlier this month amid an investigation into racist and other incendiary comments he made on a Facebook account he falsely claimed had been hacked.
cwbchicago.com
Second victim of September double-shooting in the Loop has died
A Chicago man who was shot in the Loop last month has succumbed to his injuries, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Rashawn Selmon, 37, died at Stroger Hospital at 9:11 p.m. Thursday, officials said. Another man, Ronald Thomas, died moments after the shooting, which occurred in...
Chicago crime: Man carjacked at gunpoint in Loop, police say
A man was carjacked at gunpoint downtown, Chicago police said.
2 Killed, 2 Injured When SUV Slams Into School Bus in Kane County
Two people were killed and two others were injured after an SUV slammed into the back of a school bus in unincorporated Campton Township on Monday, Kane County Sheriff’s deputies say. According to officials, the collision occurred near the intersection of Empire Road and Kingswood Drive at approximately 3:45...
Illinois Woman Leaves Store With a Cart Full of Booze, and Pocket Full of Heroin
An Orland Park, Illinois woman walked out of a grocery store with a cart full of booze that she didn't pay for. The funny part of the story, that wasn't really why she was arrested...PATCH. I forget my wallet all the time...I will leave for a store, or work, or...
State Police: Man arrested for buying gun used to murder officer
BRADLEY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has made another arrest in connection to the murder of Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic. Prosecutors believe that 23-year-old Jaron M. Shannon of Kankakee took part in a “straw purchase” of a gun that was used in a Dec. 29 shooting that left Rittmanic dead and Officer […]
Man charged with first-degree murder in death of 66-year-old liquor store owner
CHICAGO — A man has charged with first-degree murder in the death of a liquor store owner, 10 days after police released surveillance video of the suspect. Police said Sean Dunnavant , 53, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of murder and one felony count of attempted armed robbery. […]
fox32chicago.com
Shooting during attempted robbery leaves man seriously wounded in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old was shot multiple times while trying to fight off an attempted robber early Monday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The man was walking around 2:34 a.m. in the 1800 block of West 43rd Street when someone approached and tried to take his belongings, police said.
hometownnewsnow.com
Drug Conviction for La Porte Man in Federal Court
(South Bend, IN) - A La Porte man has been convicted in federal court for dealing drugs. 38-year-old Donta Bridges of La Porte was charged with multiple counts related to dealing heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm. The charges stemmed from...
