Voice of America
Nigerian President Meets Security Chiefs Amid Terror Alerts by Foreign Missions
Abuja — Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is holding emergency meetings Monday with security chiefs after several foreign missions issued terror warnings last week for the capital, Abuja. Buhar’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, made the announcement in a tweet late Sunday. He said top security officials including the defense minister, armed...
Voice of America
US Sends ‘Forever Prisoner’ From Guantanamo to Pakistan
Islamabad — The United States has freed and transferred to Pakistan one of the oldest of the remaining prisoners from the secretive U.S.-run Guantanamo Bay detention facility in Cuba. A brief Pakistani foreign ministry announcement Saturday confirmed the repatriation of Saif Ullah Paracha, 74, to his home country. “We...
Voice of America
Kenya's President Demands End to Extrajudicial Killings by Police
Nairobi — Kenyan President William Ruto said during a meeting Monday with the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) that extrajudicial killings by police in the country must end. Five police officers who were members of a now-disbanded special services unit went on trial Monday for the murders of Zulfiqar...
Voice of America
Three Hurt in Attack on Vigil at Iranian Embassy in Berlin
Berlin, germany — Three men were injured early Sunday when a pro-democracy vigil outside the Iranian Embassy in Berlin was attacked, German police said. An officer guarding the property saw several men, whose faces were covered with scarves, tearing down flags and banners from a trailer parked outside. They...
Voice of America
Iran Guards Head Warns Protesters: 'Today Is Last Day of Riots'
The head of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets, in the clearest sign that security forces may intensify their fierce crackdown on nationwide unrest. Iran has been gripped by protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa...
Modi to visit India’s bridge collapse site as people mourn
MORBI, India (AP) — India’s prime minister was scheduled to visit the site in western India where a newly repaired 143-year-old suspension bridge collapsed into a river, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 134 in one of the country’s worst accidents in years.
Voice of America
President Aoun Leaves Office Amid Lebanon's Financial Crisis
BAABDA, Lebanon — Michel Aoun, the 89-year-old Christian president who presided over Lebanon's cataclysmic financial meltdown and the deadly Beirut port blast, vacated the presidential palace Sunday, leaving a void at the top of a failing state. Parliament has so far been unable to agree on a successor in...
Israelis vote again, as political crisis grinds on
Israelis are voting in national elections that are being held for the fifth time since 2019, hoping to break the political deadlock that's paralyzed the country
Voice of America
Clashes Reported as Protesters Gather at Iranian Universities
Iranian students demonstrated at dozens of universities Sunday as protests sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody continued. There were some reports of clashes between demonstrators and security services. At Tehran’s Islamic Azad University, plainclothes forces armed with rifles and sticks attacked a large gathering of...
Voice of America
Too Risky to Bring Home Islamic State Wives, Widows Say Australian Opposition Lawmakers
Sydney — Opposition lawmakers have condemned the repatriation to Australia of 17 women and children from the al-Roj refugee camp in Northern Syria. They are the wives, sons and daughters of dead or jailed Islamic State militants. They have spent several years in detention camps in northern Syria. Each of the women has been assessed by Australian intelligence agencies and some could face terrorism-related charges. The women are expected to agree to control orders, which limit the movements and activities of individuals.
Voice of America
Hong Kong Journalists Go on Trial for 'Sedition'
Hong Kong — Two former chief editors of a now-shuttered media outlet in Hong Kong went on trial Monday for publishing "seditious" content, the latest prosecution of journalists in the business hub. Sedition, a once little-used hangover from the British colonial period, has been embraced by prosecutors alongside a...
Voice of America
US Denounces Iran over Journalist's Body
Washington — The United States on Friday denounced Iranian leaders for allegedly blocking the burial of a journalist's body, saying the clerical state showed a fear of journalists even posthumously. Reza Haghighatnejad, who worked in exile for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Radio Farda, a U.S.-funded Persian-language broadcaster, died on...
Voice of America
Journalist Killed, First Responders Injured in Somalia Double-Bombing
Mogadishu, Washington — A journalist was among those killed, and media workers and first responders were injured in a double car bombing Saturday in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu. The dual car bomb blasts took place near the Ministry of Education and targeted the busy Zobe intersection in Mogadishu. The...
Voice of America
At Least 100 Killed in Mogadishu Bombing, President Says
Washington — There has been huge increase in death toll from the two successive car bombings in Somalia Saturday. At least 100 were killed and close to 300 others were injured in the two car bombings according to Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. Mohamud made the announcement after...
Voice of America
RSF Files Complaint with UN About Crackdown on Iranian Journalists
Reporters Without Borders, widely known as RSF, the French abbreviation of its name, said Friday it has filed a complaint with the United Nations about the arbitrary arrests of journalists in Iran and the attacks on reporters' "freedom to inform." The crackdown on journalists has come as demonstrations have sprung...
Voice of America
Outgoing President Says Lebanon at Risk of 'Constitutional Chaos'
BAABDA, Lebanon — Outgoing Lebanese President Michel Aoun told Reuters Saturday his nation could be sliding into "constitutional chaos," with an unprecedented situation of having no one in line to succeed him and a Cabinet that is operating in a caretaker capacity. Aoun is set to leave the presidential...
Voice of America
Clashes as Thousands Protest French Agro-industry Water 'Grab'
Thousands of demonstrators defied an official ban to march Saturday against the deployment of new water storage infrastructure for agricultural irrigation in western France, some clashing with police. Clashes between paramilitary gendarmes and demonstrators erupted with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin reporting that 61 officers had been hurt, 22 seriously. "Bassines...
Voice of America
Analyst: Europe Should Rethink China Policy After Party Congress, Ukraine Stance
Washington — China has emerged as an even more prominent player in world affairs as a result of the crisis in Ukraine and the weakening of Russia, but not necessarily to its advantage, says a Warsaw-based analyst. The two major events that have "shaped or reshaped Europe’s attitude towards...
Voice of America
Cameroon Says Hundreds of Its Citizens Deported from Equatorial Guinea
CAMPO, CAMEROON — Cameroon says Equatorial Guinea has deported several hundred Cameroonians, some of whom say they were fleeing terrorist and rebel attacks at home. The government of Equatorial Guinea says the deportees were economic migrants and is planning to deport 7,000 Cameroonians in all by the end of the year.
Algeria readies for Arab League summit on divisive topics
CAIRO (AP) — Algeria is hosting the 31st summit of the largest annual Arab conference on Tuesday and Wednesday as the region battles to find common ground over a series of divisive issues. The 22-member Arab League last held its summit in 2019, before the outbreak of the coronavirus...
