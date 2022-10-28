ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Michael Ewans
4d ago

Russell Westbrook wasn’t on the Lakers in LeBron’s first year w LA when they failed to make the playoffs. Westbrook was not with the Lakers two years ago when they got blown out of the first round by Phoenix. This is LeBron’s fifth year with the Lakers and Westbrook has been with the Lakers for one season plus this year.

This Lakers-Magic Trade Features Russell Westbrook

Experience is an asset. More often than not, youth is a disadvantage. The same holds true for NBA teams. Ironically, most of us wish we were younger. At the same time, how many of us actually remember what it’s like to be young? Life is harder when you have absolutely no idea what you’re doing.
La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage

La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage.  During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
Klay gets touching advice from Steph's mom after Barkley remarks

Klay Thompson took to heart recent criticism from TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley and let his emotions out following the Warriors’ 123-110 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Since Barkley's remarks, in which the analyst said Thompson is no longer the same player he was before his injuries,...
Channing Frye blames Anthony Davis for Lakers' problems

The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-5 after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, and there is no shortage of blame. According to various people, the Lakers are struggling because (take your pick) Russell Westbrook is still on the team, the roster is poorly constructed, LeBron James and Anthony Davis don’t have enough offensive support around them, James is too old, James doesn’t care about winning anymore and only cares about his own stats, etc.
Former 76ers top pick Jahlil Okafor talks on his friendship with Jayson Tatum, efforts to return to the NBA

“This is a part of Mexico that I’d never even imagined,” said the former No. 3 pick of the 2015 NBA draft as we sat on the sidelines of an Olympic training gymnasium just outside of the upscale Polanco neighborhood of Mexico City. The Celtics Wire made the trip to see the Mexican metropolis’ G League team practice as a member of the Capitanes, the NBA’s only development league affiliate based outside the US or Canada.
Jayson Tatum on becoming a new dad ahead of his career with the Boston Celtics

When it comes to being Deuce’s father, by his own admission star Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum admits he was taken by surprise. In a recent interview with the eponymous host of the “In Depth with Jason Bensinger” show, the St. Louis native opened up about having a son with his high school girlfriend, breaking the news to his mother Brandy Cole, and how he changed his life to be a better father to the most popular Tatum in the Celtics world.
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
LeBron and Russ believe Anthony Davis needs to get his mind right with his injury issues

Prior to the 2022-23 season, Anthony Davis set a goal of playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career. It wasn’t exactly a realistic goal, not just because of Davis’ injury history, but also because stars don’t usually play in that many games. When a team has postseason aspirations, it behooves the coaching staff to manage their best players' minutes and games played, a sentiment Darvin Ham expressed during training camp.
Lakers retire George Mikan’s jersey

The Los Angeles Lakers retired the No. 99 jersey worn by George Mikan when he led the then-Minneapolis Lakers to six championships from 1948-54 before Sunday evening’s game against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. The ceremony was held in connection with the Lakers’ 75th season. A banner with...
