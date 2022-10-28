Read full article on original website
Michael Ewans
4d ago
Russell Westbrook wasn’t on the Lakers in LeBron’s first year w LA when they failed to make the playoffs. Westbrook was not with the Lakers two years ago when they got blown out of the first round by Phoenix. This is LeBron’s fifth year with the Lakers and Westbrook has been with the Lakers for one season plus this year.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away three million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Related
Anthony Davis Reveals Why He Approached Russell Westbrook In The Locker Room After Win Vs. Nuggets
Anthony Davis spoke to Russell Westbrook after his great performance against the Denver Nuggets led the Lakers to their first win of the season.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Nets Star Kevin Durant Strongly Shuts Down Kyrie Irving Theory
The drama and negativity surrounding the Nets didn’t come to a halt once the 2022-23 NBA season started. In fact, times might be tougher in Brooklyn now than they were back in the summer. The Nets suffered a 125-116 loss to the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on Saturday...
Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James Are The Perfect Players
Charles Barkley has high praise for Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, calling them 'perfect players'.
This Lakers-Magic Trade Features Russell Westbrook
Experience is an asset. More often than not, youth is a disadvantage. The same holds true for NBA teams. Ironically, most of us wish we were younger. At the same time, how many of us actually remember what it’s like to be young? Life is harder when you have absolutely no idea what you’re doing.
La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage
La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage. During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
San Antonio Spurs waive 2021 lottery pick Josh Primo
The announcement comes as a surprise since Primo appeared to be taking on a significant role with the team.
NBC Sports
Klay gets touching advice from Steph's mom after Barkley remarks
Klay Thompson took to heart recent criticism from TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley and let his emotions out following the Warriors’ 123-110 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Since Barkley's remarks, in which the analyst said Thompson is no longer the same player he was before his injuries,...
Channing Frye blames Anthony Davis for Lakers' problems
The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-5 after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, and there is no shortage of blame. According to various people, the Lakers are struggling because (take your pick) Russell Westbrook is still on the team, the roster is poorly constructed, LeBron James and Anthony Davis don’t have enough offensive support around them, James is too old, James doesn’t care about winning anymore and only cares about his own stats, etc.
Former 76ers top pick Jahlil Okafor talks on his friendship with Jayson Tatum, efforts to return to the NBA
“This is a part of Mexico that I’d never even imagined,” said the former No. 3 pick of the 2015 NBA draft as we sat on the sidelines of an Olympic training gymnasium just outside of the upscale Polanco neighborhood of Mexico City. The Celtics Wire made the trip to see the Mexican metropolis’ G League team practice as a member of the Capitanes, the NBA’s only development league affiliate based outside the US or Canada.
Derek Fisher Shares His Thoughts On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench For The Lakers
Former NBA point guard gives his take on Russell Westbrook's move to the bench.
Brooklyn Nets denounce Kyrie Irving for promoting antisemitic film known for extremist content that refers to European Jews as the 'synagogue of Satan'
"I'm disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of antisemitic disinformation," Joe Tsai, the owner of the Nets, said.
George Karl says Nuggets should trade for LeBron James
With an 0-5 record, the Los Angeles Lakers are already teetering on the brink of disaster in the early going of the NBA season, at least in the minds of some fans and observers. A portion of this contingent thinks the Lakers have failed to put enough support around LeBron...
The Lakers Have Obviously Turned Their Entire Season Around
The Lakers have completely turned their season around.
Jayson Tatum on becoming a new dad ahead of his career with the Boston Celtics
When it comes to being Deuce’s father, by his own admission star Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum admits he was taken by surprise. In a recent interview with the eponymous host of the “In Depth with Jason Bensinger” show, the St. Louis native opened up about having a son with his high school girlfriend, breaking the news to his mother Brandy Cole, and how he changed his life to be a better father to the most popular Tatum in the Celtics world.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron and Russ believe Anthony Davis needs to get his mind right with his injury issues
Prior to the 2022-23 season, Anthony Davis set a goal of playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career. It wasn’t exactly a realistic goal, not just because of Davis’ injury history, but also because stars don’t usually play in that many games. When a team has postseason aspirations, it behooves the coaching staff to manage their best players' minutes and games played, a sentiment Darvin Ham expressed during training camp.
NBA announces punishment for 76ers over free agency violations
The NBA on Monday announced its punishment for the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers were docked second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024. The punishment arose from the team’s early contact with free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. The Sixers made contact with the two players prior to when they were legally allowed to.
Lakers retire George Mikan’s jersey
The Los Angeles Lakers retired the No. 99 jersey worn by George Mikan when he led the then-Minneapolis Lakers to six championships from 1948-54 before Sunday evening’s game against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. The ceremony was held in connection with the Lakers’ 75th season. A banner with...
Will Smith just gave the Lakers a lesson on ‘togetherness’ and ‘gratitude’
Looking to turn their lackluster season around, the Lakers are getting some coaching from Will Smith. On Wednesday the team’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts revealed that the Oscar-winning actor stopped by the Lakers’ training facility to help inspire its players. It was a rare public appearance for...
The Big Lead
New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 9