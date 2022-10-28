ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

veronews.com

Annual Vero Beach Christmas Parade hosted by Sunrise Rotary Vero Beach

On December 3rd from 6-7pm the annual Vero Beach Christmas Parade will once again grace the streets of Cardinal and Ocean Drive. Close to 80 businesses, clubs, schools, nonprofits, individuals will delight the nearly 10,000 expected visitors…Come early, do some shopping, eat locally and bring your lawn chairs to watch the hour-long parade hosted by Sunrise Rotary Vero Beach. The Sunrise Rotary Chuck Wagon will be loaded with Honorary Elves who participated in “Find Santa” in three community business sponsors. A “Christmas Can Castle Challenge” will be held November 15th 6:00pm at the Indian River Mall in the food court, spectators are welcome. Teams will be judged on the amount of cans collected, design and creativity and teamwork. These cans will then be taken to a local Food Pantry. All events this year will be recorded on Facebook Live for all to see.
VERO BEACH, FL
allthingstreasurecoast.com

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Indian River County, Chocolate, Champagne and Chefs

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Indian River's recent Chocolate, Champagne, and Chefs event drew a sold-out crowd to the luxurious Quail Valley River Club in Vero Beach. Was it the promise of a delicious plated dinner, the flowing champagne, or the heavenly, decadent chocolate desserts carefully prepared by celebrated local chefs that brought them? They may have heard about the exciting live auction featuring several high-end prizes.
VERO BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Treasure Coast Food Bank boxes 15K holiday meals for families

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Treasure Coast Food Bank held its eighth annual 'Pack the House" event at their warehouse to box 15,000 holiday meals for families in need. "It’s a great day for us to have the community and all of our volunteers come out to support our efforts for the holidays," said Krista Garofalo, chief strategy officer of the Treasure Coast Food Bank.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wqcs.org

St. Francis Manor and The Vero Beach Opera

Fort Pierce - Friday October 28, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media we speak with Bonnie Matz, the Executive Director of St. Francis Manor in Vero Beach and Linda Monaldi, the Communications and Development Coordinator for the Manor. St. Francis Manor provides affordable housing for seniors...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Riomar home blends modernity and Old Florida charm

When Rick and Carla Masterson tackled the renovation of the three-bedroom, three-bath home at 726 Riomar Dr., they took great care to maintain the Old Florida feel of Riomar, the island’s original subdivision. “This Historic Riomar estate presents as a brand-new home; nothing went untouched in the well-conceived 2022...
VERO BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

The FPRA Targeted Corridor Paint Program for Orange Avenue is Still Open

Fort Pierce - Friday October 28, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce is reminding residents that applications for grant funding from the Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency (FPRA) Targeted Corridor Paint Program for Orange Avenue is still open. The Targeted Corridor Paint Program offers financial assistance in the form of a...
FORT PIERCE, FL
veronews.com

Two votes – one YES, one NO – to shape Vero’s future

This is our moment in time. This is our opportunity to leave Vero Beach better than we found it, and present future generations with a gift that will improve their quality of life for decades. This is our chance to enhance our already-special community by transforming 33 lagoon-side acres –...
VERO BEACH, FL
macaronikid.com

Macaroni Mom Visits Countryside Citrus Family Farms Fall Festival

Each month, your Macaroni KID Vero Beach publisher (AKA Macaroni Mom) visits a local spot to give readers the scoop! Follow along in this series to experience what Vero Beach, Sebastian, and the surrounding areas have to offer!. This month our family visited Countryside Citrus Family Farms Fall Festival on...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Indian River Bromeliad Society’s Annual Bromeliad Auction

VeroNews.com is the breaking news website of Vero Beach 32963 Media, LLC. Launched in 2008, VeroNews.com has the largest professional news-gathering staff, and is the leading online source of local news in Vero Beach, Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Indian River County. VeroNews.com is a great and affordable place to put your...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Brightline closes railroad crossing in Vero Beach for construction

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As the Brightline continues its construction through Indian River County, the company announced more upcoming closures. The Vero Beach Police Department said there will be closings at 32nd Street and Aviation Boulevard for approximately 21 days. The railroad crossings will close starting Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.
VERO BEACH, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 28, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Ivan Alexander Arboleda. Date of Birth 05/31/1978. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Resist Officer WO Viol. Jenelle April Blaylock. Date...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Brightline to test high train speeds in Brevard County this weekend

COCOA, Fla. — Brightline will begin testing trains at higher speeds in Brevard County this weekend to prepare for the opening of its Orlando extension. Motorists can expect delays along a 13-mile stretch of track, where 18 crossings will be impacted between Rockledge and Sharpes. The train will reach...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

