veronews.com
Annual Vero Beach Christmas Parade hosted by Sunrise Rotary Vero Beach
On December 3rd from 6-7pm the annual Vero Beach Christmas Parade will once again grace the streets of Cardinal and Ocean Drive. Close to 80 businesses, clubs, schools, nonprofits, individuals will delight the nearly 10,000 expected visitors…Come early, do some shopping, eat locally and bring your lawn chairs to watch the hour-long parade hosted by Sunrise Rotary Vero Beach. The Sunrise Rotary Chuck Wagon will be loaded with Honorary Elves who participated in “Find Santa” in three community business sponsors. A “Christmas Can Castle Challenge” will be held November 15th 6:00pm at the Indian River Mall in the food court, spectators are welcome. Teams will be judged on the amount of cans collected, design and creativity and teamwork. These cans will then be taken to a local Food Pantry. All events this year will be recorded on Facebook Live for all to see.
allthingstreasurecoast.com
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Indian River County, Chocolate, Champagne and Chefs
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Indian River's recent Chocolate, Champagne, and Chefs event drew a sold-out crowd to the luxurious Quail Valley River Club in Vero Beach. Was it the promise of a delicious plated dinner, the flowing champagne, or the heavenly, decadent chocolate desserts carefully prepared by celebrated local chefs that brought them? They may have heard about the exciting live auction featuring several high-end prizes.
wqcs.org
Volunteers Come Together for United Way’s 27th Annual Day of Caring
Indian River County - Saturday October 29, 2022: Many nonprofit and volunteer organizations throughout Indian River County offered their services to the community on Saturday, October 15 for United Way’s 27th Annual Day of Caring. As the largest one-day of service event on the Treasure Coast, the nonprofit brings...
WPBF News 25
'Don't be a clown': Port St. Lucie police to spend Halloween patrolling city's busiest intersections
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are spending this Halloween patrolling the city's busiest intersections. They had a special guest with them Monday morning to get the point across. The police department had a spooky clown with a sign telling everyone, "Don't be a clown, stop on red."
Indian River Co. voters asked to preserve environmentally-sensitive land
Voters in Indian River County have said "yes" twice before when it comes to land preservation. Now, supporters are hoping the third time is also the charm.
WPBF News 25
Treasure Coast Food Bank boxes 15K holiday meals for families
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Treasure Coast Food Bank held its eighth annual 'Pack the House" event at their warehouse to box 15,000 holiday meals for families in need. "It’s a great day for us to have the community and all of our volunteers come out to support our efforts for the holidays," said Krista Garofalo, chief strategy officer of the Treasure Coast Food Bank.
wqcs.org
St. Francis Manor and The Vero Beach Opera
Fort Pierce - Friday October 28, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media we speak with Bonnie Matz, the Executive Director of St. Francis Manor in Vero Beach and Linda Monaldi, the Communications and Development Coordinator for the Manor. St. Francis Manor provides affordable housing for seniors...
veronews.com
Riomar home blends modernity and Old Florida charm
When Rick and Carla Masterson tackled the renovation of the three-bedroom, three-bath home at 726 Riomar Dr., they took great care to maintain the Old Florida feel of Riomar, the island’s original subdivision. “This Historic Riomar estate presents as a brand-new home; nothing went untouched in the well-conceived 2022...
wqcs.org
The FPRA Targeted Corridor Paint Program for Orange Avenue is Still Open
Fort Pierce - Friday October 28, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce is reminding residents that applications for grant funding from the Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency (FPRA) Targeted Corridor Paint Program for Orange Avenue is still open. The Targeted Corridor Paint Program offers financial assistance in the form of a...
Humane Society of the Treasure Coast Goes Flat Out
Flat Out Adoptable will feature life-size cardboard cutouts of adoptable animals to supporters, who will promote the pet by displaying them. The post Humane Society of the Treasure Coast Goes Flat Out appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
veronews.com
Two votes – one YES, one NO – to shape Vero’s future
This is our moment in time. This is our opportunity to leave Vero Beach better than we found it, and present future generations with a gift that will improve their quality of life for decades. This is our chance to enhance our already-special community by transforming 33 lagoon-side acres –...
macaronikid.com
Macaroni Mom Visits Countryside Citrus Family Farms Fall Festival
Each month, your Macaroni KID Vero Beach publisher (AKA Macaroni Mom) visits a local spot to give readers the scoop! Follow along in this series to experience what Vero Beach, Sebastian, and the surrounding areas have to offer!. This month our family visited Countryside Citrus Family Farms Fall Festival on...
Helping furry heroes: Melbourne BarktoberFest raises money for rescue dogs
MELBOURNE, Fla. — October is National Adopt-A-Shelter Dog Month, and a Central Florida organization helped bring the community closer to some furry heroes. Touch of Grey Rescue hosted the BarktoberFest event Saturday to help raise money for senior and special-needs dogs. At the Intracoastal Brewing Company in Melbourne, families...
veronews.com
Indian River Bromeliad Society’s Annual Bromeliad Auction
VeroNews.com is the breaking news website of Vero Beach 32963 Media, LLC. Launched in 2008, VeroNews.com has the largest professional news-gathering staff, and is the leading online source of local news in Vero Beach, Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Indian River County. VeroNews.com is a great and affordable place to put your...
cw34.com
Brightline closes railroad crossing in Vero Beach for construction
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As the Brightline continues its construction through Indian River County, the company announced more upcoming closures. The Vero Beach Police Department said there will be closings at 32nd Street and Aviation Boulevard for approximately 21 days. The railroad crossings will close starting Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.
fox35orlando.com
Popular restaurant in historic Cocoa Village closing after 41 years in business
COCOA, Fla. - The Black Tulip Restaurant, a popular fine dining restaurant that has been a staple in the Cocoa community for 41 years, is permanently closing, according to a post on its Facebook page. For years, the restaurant's owner, Daniel Colzani, has wanted to sell the business located at...
police1.com
‘10 best looking deputies you will ever see’: These new cops in Florida aren’t human
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Congratulations are in order over at the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. The agency welcomed 10 new deputies on Tuesday night in Titusville, Florida. But not the human kind. K-9 deputy Daisy Mae gave birth to 10 mini bloodhounds, six males and four females, the...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 28, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Ivan Alexander Arboleda. Date of Birth 05/31/1978. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Resist Officer WO Viol. Jenelle April Blaylock. Date...
Florida Woman Finds A $1,000,000 Winner At BP Food Store
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Wendy Banuelos, 48, of Port St. Lucie, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Banuelos purchased
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Brightline to test high train speeds in Brevard County this weekend
COCOA, Fla. — Brightline will begin testing trains at higher speeds in Brevard County this weekend to prepare for the opening of its Orlando extension. Motorists can expect delays along a 13-mile stretch of track, where 18 crossings will be impacted between Rockledge and Sharpes. The train will reach...
