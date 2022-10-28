On December 3rd from 6-7pm the annual Vero Beach Christmas Parade will once again grace the streets of Cardinal and Ocean Drive. Close to 80 businesses, clubs, schools, nonprofits, individuals will delight the nearly 10,000 expected visitors…Come early, do some shopping, eat locally and bring your lawn chairs to watch the hour-long parade hosted by Sunrise Rotary Vero Beach. The Sunrise Rotary Chuck Wagon will be loaded with Honorary Elves who participated in “Find Santa” in three community business sponsors. A “Christmas Can Castle Challenge” will be held November 15th 6:00pm at the Indian River Mall in the food court, spectators are welcome. Teams will be judged on the amount of cans collected, design and creativity and teamwork. These cans will then be taken to a local Food Pantry. All events this year will be recorded on Facebook Live for all to see.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO