White Plains, MD

Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Single Vehicle Crash In P.G. County

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision in Fort Washington. The deceased driver is 25-year-old Ashley Henson of Temple Hills. On October 24, 2022, at approximately 10:10 pm, officers responded to the 2300 block of Tucker Road for a single-vehicle collision.
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
howardcountymd.gov

Police investigating fatal collision in Ellicott City

Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision in Ellicott City late on Oct. 29 in which one person was killed and others were seriously injured. At approximately 11:44 p.m., a 2020 Toyota RAV4 was traveling west on Rogers Avenue approaching Route 29 when it was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling east in the westbound lane. An adult female passenger in the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver and another passenger of the Toyota, an adult male and adult female, were transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries. The driver and sole occupant of the Chevrolet, an adult male, was transported to Howard County General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigating Stabbing In Waldorf; Victim Flown Out

WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports of a stabbing that reportedly took place Saturday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital. At approximately 12:19 p.m. on October 29, first responders were called to the 2500 block of Regal Place for reports that someone was suffering from multiple stab wounds.
WALDORF, MD
Daily Voice

Off-Duty Federal Officer Arrested Following Drug Investigation In Arlington: Police

An off-duty federal officer is facing charges following a narcotics investigation in Virginia, authorities announced. Alexandria resident Eric Welch, 33, an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer has been taken into custody by investigators from the Arlington County Police Department for his role in distributing cocaine, officials said on Monday, Oct. 31.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Police ID 56-Year-Old Oxon Hill Man Found Murdered In DC

A Maryland man has been identified as the person who was found shot and killed in the middle of the day over the weekend in Washington, DC, police say. Prince George's County resident Michael Andre Evans, of Oxon Hill, was shot and killed in the 3800 block of 9th Street in Southeast DC on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
OXON HILL, MD
WUSA9

Police name fentanyl as cause of death for 3 Hyattsville men

Two months after three men were found unconscious outside a Hyattsville apartment complex and later died, police announced what they believe is responsible for their deaths. The City of Hyattsville Police Department announced over the weekend that the cause of death for three men who residents found unconscious outside of an apartment building on the 5700 block of Queens Chapel Road on Aug. 24, was fentanyl overdose.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Waldorf Teen Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Shooting Victim; Other Charges

LA PLATA, Md.—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, October 27, 2022, Quanel Love Brown, 17, of Waldorf, entered a guilty plea in Charles County Circuit Court to two counts of First-Degree Assault and one count of the Wear, Carry, and Transport of a Handgun Upon Their Person. Immediately after the plea, he was sentenced by the Honorable Judge William R. Greer, Jr. to 53 years, with all but 15 years suspended in prison. Upon release, Brown will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.
WALDORF, MD
NBC Washington

Man Found Shot to Death in Bailey's Crossroads Apartment: Police

A man was found shot to death in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Sunday, according to police, and the suspects may have been spotted running from the scene. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department were called to Skyline Towers just before 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of Seminary Road in the Bailey’s Crossroads area.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Man dead after shooting at Bailey’s Crossroads apartment building

A man is dead after a fatal shooting at the Skyline Towers apartment building in the Bailey’s Crossroads area of Fairfax County, Virginia, on Sunday afternoon. Around 5 p.m. Sunday, Fairfax County police tweeted that they were on the scene of a shooting that occurred on the 5500 block of Seminary Road, near Bailey’s Crossroads.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

