fox5dc.com
Montgomery County police cruiser crashes underneath suspect vehicle in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A major crash has closed roads in Silver Spring after a police pursuit of an armed robbery suspect vehicle ended with a crash involving a police cruiser and a Metrobus. Montgomery County Police responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Road for...
Bay Net
Officers Recover Loaded Handgun And Drugs While Investigating A Suspicious Vehicle
WALDORF, Md. – On October 27 at approximately 7:02 a.m., officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 2400 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf when they observed a handgun on the driver’s side floorboard. The three occupants were removed...
fox5dc.com
Man dead after shots fired into wooded area in Woodbridge: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Authorities say a man is dead after he was struck by gunfire after shots were fired into a wooded area behind a business in Prince William County. The shooting was reported Thursday around 10:23 p.m. in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge. When they arrived...
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Single Vehicle Crash In P.G. County
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision in Fort Washington. The deceased driver is 25-year-old Ashley Henson of Temple Hills. On October 24, 2022, at approximately 10:10 pm, officers responded to the 2300 block of Tucker Road for a single-vehicle collision.
howardcountymd.gov
Police investigating fatal collision in Ellicott City
Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision in Ellicott City late on Oct. 29 in which one person was killed and others were seriously injured. At approximately 11:44 p.m., a 2020 Toyota RAV4 was traveling west on Rogers Avenue approaching Route 29 when it was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling east in the westbound lane. An adult female passenger in the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver and another passenger of the Toyota, an adult male and adult female, were transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries. The driver and sole occupant of the Chevrolet, an adult male, was transported to Howard County General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Baltimore County police investigate fatal shooting in Parkville
Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting on early Sunday morning that left one person dead in Parkville.
Bay Net
Police Investigating Stabbing In Waldorf; Victim Flown Out
WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports of a stabbing that reportedly took place Saturday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital. At approximately 12:19 p.m. on October 29, first responders were called to the 2500 block of Regal Place for reports that someone was suffering from multiple stab wounds.
School bus driver with revoked license crashed bus and injured nine children while intoxicated
A D.C. area school bus driver has been charged with driving while intoxicated after he crashed into a ditch resulting in nine children suffering injuries on their way back from a field trip, police said.
Off-Duty Federal Officer Arrested Following Drug Investigation In Arlington: Police
An off-duty federal officer is facing charges following a narcotics investigation in Virginia, authorities announced. Alexandria resident Eric Welch, 33, an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer has been taken into custody by investigators from the Arlington County Police Department for his role in distributing cocaine, officials said on Monday, Oct. 31.
Police ID 56-Year-Old Oxon Hill Man Found Murdered In DC
A Maryland man has been identified as the person who was found shot and killed in the middle of the day over the weekend in Washington, DC, police say. Prince George's County resident Michael Andre Evans, of Oxon Hill, was shot and killed in the 3800 block of 9th Street in Southeast DC on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
WJLA
Cause of death for 3 men found dead outside Hyattsville apartment revealed: Police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — A mix of fentanyl and alcohol intoxication was revealed as the cause of death for three men found unconscious outside a Hyattsville apartment building in August, according to the Hyattsville Police Department. Autopsy results show Julian Martinez Aguirrez, 45, and Walter Cáceres Fuentes, 37, died...
fox5dc.com
Man found shot to death in Fairfax County apartment; police release images of persons of interest
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man was found shot inside an apartment in Fairfax County on Sunday, according to police. Fairfax County Police tweeted around 4:55 p.m. that officers were on the scene of a shooting in the 5500 blk of Seminary Road in Alexandria. According to police, officers at the...
3 men identified after search following man shot, killed in apartment
UPDATE 10/31 2:50 p.m. — Fairfax County Police confirmed on Monday that after receiving tips from the community, the three persons of interest had been identified. BAILEYS CROSSROADS, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were searching for three persons of interest after a man was shot and killed in an apartment building on Sunday. Police […]
Police name fentanyl as cause of death for 3 Hyattsville men
Two months after three men were found unconscious outside a Hyattsville apartment complex and later died, police announced what they believe is responsible for their deaths. The City of Hyattsville Police Department announced over the weekend that the cause of death for three men who residents found unconscious outside of an apartment building on the 5700 block of Queens Chapel Road on Aug. 24, was fentanyl overdose.
mocoshow.com
MCPD Responds to Report of Shooting in Germantown Saturday Night; Weapon Revealed to be Pellet Gun
Montgomery County Police responded to reports of a shooting on Saturday, October 29 in Germantown. According to MCPD:. “Last night, at approximately 8:30 p.m., MCPD responded to the 13400 block of Demetrias Way in Germantown for the report of a shooting that just occurred. The preliminary investigation has determined that...
Bay Net
Waldorf Teen Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Shooting Victim; Other Charges
LA PLATA, Md.—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, October 27, 2022, Quanel Love Brown, 17, of Waldorf, entered a guilty plea in Charles County Circuit Court to two counts of First-Degree Assault and one count of the Wear, Carry, and Transport of a Handgun Upon Their Person. Immediately after the plea, he was sentenced by the Honorable Judge William R. Greer, Jr. to 53 years, with all but 15 years suspended in prison. Upon release, Brown will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.
Bay Net
MISSING: Mathew Spencer Johnson, 34-Year-Old, Last Seen In St. Mary’s
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a missing individual. At approximately 4 p.m. on October 30, SMCSO put out an alert for a missing man. The missing person has been identified as Mathew Spencer Johnson. Johnson is a...
NBC Washington
Man Found Shot to Death in Bailey's Crossroads Apartment: Police
A man was found shot to death in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Sunday, according to police, and the suspects may have been spotted running from the scene. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department were called to Skyline Towers just before 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of Seminary Road in the Bailey’s Crossroads area.
Teen Sentenced To Role In Botched Marijuana Deal In Charles County: State's Attorney
A teenage assault suspect has been sentenced to years behind bars for his role in the shooting and attack of a 17-year-old during a drug deal gone wrong in Charles County, the state's attorney announced. Quanel Love Brown, 17, of Waldorf, has been sentenced to 53 years in prison, with...
WTOP
Man dead after shooting at Bailey’s Crossroads apartment building
A man is dead after a fatal shooting at the Skyline Towers apartment building in the Bailey’s Crossroads area of Fairfax County, Virginia, on Sunday afternoon. Around 5 p.m. Sunday, Fairfax County police tweeted that they were on the scene of a shooting that occurred on the 5500 block of Seminary Road, near Bailey’s Crossroads.
