Vermont man arrested on I-91 in Greenfield for warrant, drugs

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Vermont man was arrested after State Police found drugs hidden in the trunk of his vehicle following a traffic stop.

According to State Police, troopers were observing traffic along I-91 northbound in Greenfield Thursday around 8:25 a.m. when they clocked a grey sedan traveling over the speed limit. Troopers search the vehicle registration and discovered the owner had an active warrant from 2011 at the Holyoke District Court.

Troopers followed behind the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Officers confirmed the driver of the vehicle was 39-year-old Brendon Lee of Milton, Vermont and he was arrested.

Before the vehicle was towed, troopers did an inventory search of the vehicle and found an unusual amount of clothing and footwear in the trunk of the vehicle. Hidden in the clothing, troopers found $2,000 in cash and five plastic bags containing 125 grams of cocaine and 11 grams of fentanyl.

Lee was taken to the Shelburne Falls Barracks and will be arraigned in Greenfield District Court on the following charges:

Trafficking In Cocaine

Trafficking in Fentanyl

Unlicensed Operation Of A Motor Vehicle (B Restriction – Corrective Lenses)

Speeding

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.