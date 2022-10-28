ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, MA

Vermont man arrested on I-91 in Greenfield for warrant, drugs

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BdLtF_0ipQ1H4500

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Vermont man was arrested after State Police found drugs hidden in the trunk of his vehicle following a traffic stop.

Two Springfield residents arrested after loaded gun found during traffic stop

According to State Police, troopers were observing traffic along I-91 northbound in Greenfield Thursday around 8:25 a.m. when they clocked a grey sedan traveling over the speed limit. Troopers search the vehicle registration and discovered the owner had an active warrant from 2011 at the Holyoke District Court.

Troopers followed behind the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Officers confirmed the driver of the vehicle was 39-year-old Brendon Lee of Milton, Vermont and he was arrested.

Before the vehicle was towed, troopers did an inventory search of the vehicle and found an unusual amount of clothing and footwear in the trunk of the vehicle. Hidden in the clothing, troopers found $2,000 in cash and five plastic bags containing 125 grams of cocaine and 11 grams of fentanyl.

Lee was taken to the Shelburne Falls Barracks and will be arraigned in Greenfield District Court on the following charges:

  • Trafficking In Cocaine
  • Trafficking in Fentanyl
  • Unlicensed Operation Of A Motor Vehicle (B Restriction – Corrective Lenses)
  • Speeding
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynbc5.com

Vermont man charged in New Hampshire crash that killed 2 girls

LITTLETON, N.H. — A Vermont man faces criminal charges nearly a year after a crash that killed two young girls in New Hampshire. WMUR-TV reports that a grand jury indicted Jordan Couture, of Milton, Vermont, on two counts of negligent homicide. He is accused of losing control of his truck in Littleton in early December. A 10-year-old girl and 7-year-old girl from Milton, Vermont, were thrown from the truck and died.
LITTLETON, NH
WCAX

2 arrested for Church Street assault

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men face aggravated assault charges following an incident on Church Street early Sunday morning. Police say it happened around 2:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found one person unconscious on the ground and two people restrained by witnesses. Police say 21-year-olds Gordon Horner of Johnson...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

1 dead in Hartland crash

HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Springfield man is dead following a crash in Hartland Sunday. It happened around 5:30 p.m on Briar Patch Road. Police say Scott Sargent, 55, lost control of his pickup truck and hit a tree. He died at the scene. They say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
HARTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Police investigating violent attack in downtown Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington police are investigating a violent fight on Church Street. It happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday near City Hall. Police said 21-year-old Gordon Horner and 21-year-old Dominic Lewis attacked another person, kicking the person in the head multiple times. The victim became unconscious on the...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with DUI #3 in Sunderland

SUNDERLAND — A 54-year-old man from Bennington is facing charges following an incident in Sunderland yesterday. Police say they were conducting a routine patrol in the area of US Route 7 at around 8:40 p.m. when they observed a motor vehicle traveling north at a high rate of speed.
SUNDERLAND, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Suspects plead not guilty following Sunday assault

40 year old Lliam Carroll was listed in critical condition at the UVM Medical Center with serious head trauma after a fight in downtown Burlington early Sunday. Burlington Police say they found Carroll unconscious on Church Street near City Hall just after 2 a.m. According to officers, two men that were trying to stomp on the victim’s head were being restrained by bystanders.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Man dies after fatal crash in Hartford

HARTFORD, Vt. — A man was killed after a fatal car crash on Sunday evening in Hartford. Vermont State Police said 55-year-old Scott Sargent of Springfield was driving on Quechee Hartland Road around 5:30 p.m. when his truck drifted off the side of the roadway and collided with a tree near the intersection of Briar Patch Road.
HARTFORD, VT
Eyewitness News

Police pursuit ends in arrest in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, East Hartford Police located a stolen vehicle in the area of Park Avenue. State Police say they were notified of the pursuit but their assistance was not necessary. East Hartford Police say Mekhi Thompson was the suspected driver of the vehicle, who...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WWLP

WWLP

34K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy