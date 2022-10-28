Read full article on original website
Attacker wanted to ‘kneecap’ Nancy: Partisan conspiracies in Paul Pelosi assault
With a defendant so obviously mentally disturbed, who cares what his ideological views are, other than that he planned to kill Nancy Pelosi?
Bay News 9
Biden paints oil firms as war profiteers, talks windfall tax
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday accused oil companies of “war profiteering” as he raised the possibility of imposing a windfall tax on energy companies if they don't boost domestic production. Biden in brief remarks criticized major oil companies for making record-setting profits while refusing...
Trump news – live: Trump takes tax return case to Supreme Court as Jan 6 officer appears at Oath Keepers trial
Former president Donald Trump has launched a last-ditch appeal to keep the House Ways and Means Committee from gaining access to tax returns by filing an emergency appeal with the Supreme Court claiming it will undermine the separation of powers.Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s legal troubles in New York are coming to a head, with three cases involving him and his affairs currently being heard in court.While his former adviser Tom Barrack faces an ongoing criminal trial in Brooklyn, Mr Trump himself is the target of a civil lawsuit claiming that he and his business systematically over- and under-valued real estate...
Bay News 9
Sprint to Election Day: Spectrum News coverage from the campaign trail
The 2022 election season is kicking into high gear as candidates across the state are beginning their final push to gain support. Election night is eight days away, and the highly contested races for senator and governor have each side traveling the state to ensure that no voter is untouched.
Bay News 9
Recent polling shows battle for Congress coming down to the wire
With one week and one day to go until the congressional midterms, the political prognosticators largely seem to agree: Republicans are likely to regain control of the House while the fate of the Senate could still go either way. CBS News and YouGov’s Battleground Tracker projects that Republicans will win...
Jimmy Kimmel Rips Donald Trump Jr. With Scathing Halloween Costume
The late night comedian tore into Donald Trump's son for mocking the hammer attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Bay News 9
Experts Share How To Research Judges and Justices
Experts said Florida voters will need to do a bit more research in order to learn more about the lower court judges and Florida Supreme Court Justices on this year’s midterm ballot. What You Need To Know. Five supreme court justices are on the ballot this year. Looking up...
