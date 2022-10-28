CLEVELAND — Could Monday night mark Kareem Hunt's last game in a Browns uniform?. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the club is exploring a possible deal that would send the star running back out of Cleveland, with officials now "willing" to satisfy Hunt's trade request he originally made during training camp. Should any deal be made, it would have to be before Tuesday at 4 p.m., which marks this year's NFL trading deadline.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO