KGW

Here are the biggest donors to each candidate in Oregon's race for governor

PORTLAND, Ore. — The clock is ticking down in an Oregon governor's race that offers voters contrasts in policies, style and vision. The three-way race includes Democratic standard bearer Tina Kotek, trying to maintain her party's hold on state offices, Republican Christine Drazan, running a campaign against Democratic dominance, and anti-establishment political veteran Betsy Johnson and her unaffiliated candidacy.
OREGON STATE
KOMO News

Key races to watch in Washington state's 2022 general election

WASHINGTON — Election Day is Nov. 8 and ballots were sent to voters' mailboxes on Oct. 21. As voters prepare to cast their ballots this November, here are some of the key races and initiatives in Washington state. U.S. Senate: Patty Murray (D) vs. Tiffany Smiley (R) U.S. Sen....
WASHINGTON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Counties Are Defending Themselves Against A False Election Lawsuit

In a federal lawsuit about election security, twelve Oregon counties and Secretary of State Shemia Fagan have been named as defendants. In a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in Portland, the 13 plaintiffs contend that Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Klamath, and Coos counties and Fagan contributed to “a profound crisis of confidence that constitutes de facto voter suppression and disenfranchisement.” The plaintiffs are motivated by the discredited theory that the 2020 election was rigged.
OREGON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington’s COVID-19 emergency order ends Monday

OLYMPIA — Washington’s COVID-19 emergency order officially ends Monday. Governor Jay Inslee’s office made the formal announcement last month, citing vaccinations, medical treatments and efforts people made since the first case of COVID-19 was documented in January 2020. “While we are grateful for the thousands of lives we saved together, thousands of lives were also lost, and many more were...
WASHINGTON STATE
historylink.org

Washington voters re-elect Governor Jay Inslee and support Joe Biden for president on November 3, 2020.

In the election of November 3, 2020, Washington voters re-elect Governor Jay Inslee (b. 1951), and nine of the state's 10 members of Congress who are seeking re-election. Former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland (b. 1962) defeats fellow Democrat Beth Doglio (b. 1965) to win the one open U.S. House seat. Former Vice President Joe Biden (b. 1942) carries the state as he defeats incumbent Donald Trump (b. 1946) in the race for president, although repeated false claims by Trump and some supporters that the election was stolen will lead to a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol that delays, but does not prevent, Congress from confirming Biden's victory. State voters, by a wide margin, approve Referendum 90, which requires all Washington school districts to provide sex education. The referendum is the first mandatory sex-education measure on a statewide ballot anywhere in the country.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Goes Full Soviet Before Election Day

Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney wants you to rat out your neighbors. You could call the man a Republican in name only or RINO, but what he proposes smacks of the old Soviet Union. He wants you to report election disinformation, which in turn he’ll turn over to the Department of Homeland Security. In other words, you snitch on the fellow next door, and then Denney will snitch all the way to Alejandro Mayorkas. You know, the DHS guy that threw border patrol agents under the bus for “whipping” illegal immigrants crossing into the United States.
IDAHO STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon counties battle misinformed election lawsuit

Twelve Oregon counties, along with Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, have been named as defendants in a federal lawsuit concerned with election security. The 13 plaintiffs in the case, who are driven by the disproven theory that the 2020 election was stolen, say Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Klamath and Coos counties and Fagan fueled “a profound crisis of confidence that constitutes de facto voter suppression and disenfranchisement,” in a suit filed in the U.S. District Court in Portland.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

My view: The governor Oregon needs is Tina Kotek

Beaverton mayor: Then-Speaker Kotek worked with mayors to address the problems of houselessness. I love Oregon. And like many Oregonians, I'm frustrated because things are not working as they should be. We have a housing and houselessness crisis in Oregon. Decades in the making, this was only exacerbated by the pandemic. Our next governor's top priority must be getting our houseless neighbors off the streets and into housing. Mayors are on the front lines of this crisis and we need a partner in the governor's seat who understands and is committed to bold, strategic action. All three candidates for governor...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Bernie Sanders will appear at Democratic rally in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is set to visit Portland Thursday afternoon to stump for Oregon Democratic candidates at a "Get Out The Vote" rally. The Senator from Vermont, who is an Independent but caucuses with the Democrats, will appear at a rally at the Roseland Theater in downtown Portland alongside Oregon candidate for governor Tina Kotek and three members of Oregon's congressional delegation; Sen. Jeff Merkley and Reps. Earl Blumenauer and Suzanne Bonamici.
PORTLAND, OR
KOMO News

Washington COVID-19 restrictions set to end tomorrow

The COVID state of emergency orders in Washington will end on Monday, October 31st. State, health, and education employees will no longer be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A permanent vaccination requirement remains for 56 state agencies. We spoke to several people in the Seattle area about the...
WASHINGTON STATE
