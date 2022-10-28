Read full article on original website
Here are the biggest donors to each candidate in Oregon's race for governor
PORTLAND, Ore. — The clock is ticking down in an Oregon governor's race that offers voters contrasts in policies, style and vision. The three-way race includes Democratic standard bearer Tina Kotek, trying to maintain her party's hold on state offices, Republican Christine Drazan, running a campaign against Democratic dominance, and anti-establishment political veteran Betsy Johnson and her unaffiliated candidacy.
KOMO News
Key races to watch in Washington state's 2022 general election
WASHINGTON — Election Day is Nov. 8 and ballots were sent to voters' mailboxes on Oct. 21. As voters prepare to cast their ballots this November, here are some of the key races and initiatives in Washington state. U.S. Senate: Patty Murray (D) vs. Tiffany Smiley (R) U.S. Sen....
Recent Washington poll shows abortion and inflation emerge as top two issues
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Big money is flowing into a U.S. Senate race in Washington that's closer than many expected. Polling shows Republican Tiffany Smiley closing the gap with the incumbent, Democrat Patty Murray. Smiley is touring Washington in the final days before the Nov. 8 election in hopes of...
Group of 25 Oregon mayors spell out their plan to address homelessness
PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of 25 mayors from throughout Oregon gathered on Monday to discuss their plan to address the homeless crisis. The group, which includes Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, wants to create a partnership between the state and every city in Oregon for a steady stream of funding.
Eye on Northwest Politics: Analysing the upcoming midterm election
This midterm election is unlike any we've seen in generations in Oregon and Southwest Washington.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Counties Are Defending Themselves Against A False Election Lawsuit
In a federal lawsuit about election security, twelve Oregon counties and Secretary of State Shemia Fagan have been named as defendants. In a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in Portland, the 13 plaintiffs contend that Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Klamath, and Coos counties and Fagan contributed to “a profound crisis of confidence that constitutes de facto voter suppression and disenfranchisement.” The plaintiffs are motivated by the discredited theory that the 2020 election was rigged.
Here's how Oregon handles election security, and why voter fraud is vanishingly rare
PORTLAND, Ore. — Election Day is on November 8 — but since Oregon is a vote-by-mail state, many people have probably already sent in their ballots. A number of viewers wrote in to ask us what happens next; how do we know our votes are handled and counted properly? We got answers from an expert, Multnomah County Elections Director Tim Scott.
arizonasuntimes.com
Oregon Prepared to Institute ‘One of the Most Extreme’ Gun Restrictions in the Country
Oregon voters are considering passing one of the most restrictive gun control measures in the country that would raise the barriers to purchase a firearm and place gun owners on a searchable database. Measure 114, often referred to as the Reduction of Gun Violence Act, is a ballot measure that...
KGW
26% of registered Washington voters want President Biden to run for re-election, WA Poll finds
SEATTLE — Though 47% of registered Washington voters approve of the job President Joe Biden is doing, 26% believe he should run for re-election in 2024, according to the latest WA Poll. Another 26% said former President Donald Trump should run again in 2024. Of the 719 registered voters...
yachatsnews.com
New statewide survey shows Oregonians growing more concerned about where economy is headed
An increasing number of Oregonians are concerned about the state of the economy, the latest case of public disillusionment with the direction the state is headed as voters head to the polls to choose a new governor and other state leaders next week. Those polled were asked how worried they...
Washington’s COVID-19 emergency order ends Monday
OLYMPIA — Washington’s COVID-19 emergency order officially ends Monday. Governor Jay Inslee’s office made the formal announcement last month, citing vaccinations, medical treatments and efforts people made since the first case of COVID-19 was documented in January 2020. “While we are grateful for the thousands of lives we saved together, thousands of lives were also lost, and many more were...
historylink.org
Washington voters re-elect Governor Jay Inslee and support Joe Biden for president on November 3, 2020.
In the election of November 3, 2020, Washington voters re-elect Governor Jay Inslee (b. 1951), and nine of the state's 10 members of Congress who are seeking re-election. Former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland (b. 1962) defeats fellow Democrat Beth Doglio (b. 1965) to win the one open U.S. House seat. Former Vice President Joe Biden (b. 1942) carries the state as he defeats incumbent Donald Trump (b. 1946) in the race for president, although repeated false claims by Trump and some supporters that the election was stolen will lead to a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol that delays, but does not prevent, Congress from confirming Biden's victory. State voters, by a wide margin, approve Referendum 90, which requires all Washington school districts to provide sex education. The referendum is the first mandatory sex-education measure on a statewide ballot anywhere in the country.
KGW
How does Oregon work to keep elections fair and secure?
Viewers asked us questions about how election security works in Oregon. We looked into it and got the answers.
Idaho Goes Full Soviet Before Election Day
Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney wants you to rat out your neighbors. You could call the man a Republican in name only or RINO, but what he proposes smacks of the old Soviet Union. He wants you to report election disinformation, which in turn he’ll turn over to the Department of Homeland Security. In other words, you snitch on the fellow next door, and then Denney will snitch all the way to Alejandro Mayorkas. You know, the DHS guy that threw border patrol agents under the bus for “whipping” illegal immigrants crossing into the United States.
Oregon counties battle misinformed election lawsuit
Twelve Oregon counties, along with Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, have been named as defendants in a federal lawsuit concerned with election security. The 13 plaintiffs in the case, who are driven by the disproven theory that the 2020 election was stolen, say Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Klamath and Coos counties and Fagan fueled “a profound crisis of confidence that constitutes de facto voter suppression and disenfranchisement,” in a suit filed in the U.S. District Court in Portland.
My view: The governor Oregon needs is Tina Kotek
Beaverton mayor: Then-Speaker Kotek worked with mayors to address the problems of houselessness. I love Oregon. And like many Oregonians, I'm frustrated because things are not working as they should be. We have a housing and houselessness crisis in Oregon. Decades in the making, this was only exacerbated by the pandemic. Our next governor's top priority must be getting our houseless neighbors off the streets and into housing. Mayors are on the front lines of this crisis and we need a partner in the governor's seat who understands and is committed to bold, strategic action. All three candidates for governor...
Bernie Sanders will appear at Democratic rally in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is set to visit Portland Thursday afternoon to stump for Oregon Democratic candidates at a "Get Out The Vote" rally. The Senator from Vermont, who is an Independent but caucuses with the Democrats, will appear at a rally at the Roseland Theater in downtown Portland alongside Oregon candidate for governor Tina Kotek and three members of Oregon's congressional delegation; Sen. Jeff Merkley and Reps. Earl Blumenauer and Suzanne Bonamici.
KOMO News
Washington COVID-19 restrictions set to end tomorrow
The COVID state of emergency orders in Washington will end on Monday, October 31st. State, health, and education employees will no longer be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A permanent vaccination requirement remains for 56 state agencies. We spoke to several people in the Seattle area about the...
Ballots are being returned in Oregon and Washington. Here are the numbers so far
Ballots are out and voters are already returning them in Oregon and Washington, with 13 days to go until Election Day.
KVAL
Candidate Christine Drazan will veto taxpayer money for out-of-state abortions
EUGENE, Ore. — Republican candidate for Governor Christine Drazan says pro-choice Oregonians have absolutely nothing to worry about. Her opponent Tina Kotek says there is a threat to reproductive rights if Drazan is elected Governor. It remains one of the most stark contrasts between the two frontrunners for the...
KGW
