College Coffee moved to Moseley Center
Classes for the 2022-23 academic year at Elon University began Aug. 23. Students, faculty and staff enjoyed conversation, snacks and coffee on Phi Beta Kappa Commons in the Lambert Academic Village for the campus tradition, College Coffee. College Coffee this week will take place in the Moseley Center rather than...
LGBTQIA+ communities celebrate at Elon University's Dragstravaganza performance
The Gender and LGBTQIA Center, along with Late Night Elon, hosted its annual Dragstravaganza show from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Oct 29 in Alumni Gym. This year, the GLC encouraged people to come dressed up for Halloween. Naomi Dix, Durham based drag queen, hosted the show that featured...
Elon University to celebrate Homecoming 2022 all week long
The Phoenix at the Elon University football game against Villanova University during Homecoming Weekend 2021. Elon University Homecoming 2022 kicked off with trick or treat in the Moseley Center today and will conclude with crowning Homecoming Royalty during the Homecoming football game. Read below for the full schedule of events.
Elon University football returns to top 25 after win over Delaware
After a dominant victory against Delaware on Oct. 29, the Elon University football team returned to the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, as the Phoenix is ranked No. 19. Elon defeated Delaware, ranked No. 11 in last week’s poll, 27-7 after shutting out the Blue Hens on their last seven drives. The Phoenix is now 4-0 in home games this season, which includes two victories over ranked opponents.
Elon University football dominates Delaware
On a brisk day in Elon, the Elon University football team snapped its two-game losing streak with a 27-7 victory against the No. 11 University of Delaware Blue Hens. Almost five minutes into the game, Blue Hens quarterback Nolan Henderson threw his 20th touchdown pass of the season, putting Delaware quickly up 7-0. However, the Phoenix defensive group did not panic and allowed zero points on Delaware’s final seven possessions. Head coach Tony Trisciani said better effort in tackling was the key to the turnaround.
Elon University’s men’s soccer wins first outright CAA regular season title
WILMINGTON, N.C. – After last year’s high scoring affair which resulted in a 4-3 overtime victory for the Phoenix at Rudd Field, the Elon University men’s soccer team found itself in another hard fought battle against the University of North Carolina Wilmington Seahawks on Saturday night. Heading...
