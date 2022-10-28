ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
elonnewsnetwork.com

College Coffee moved to Moseley Center

Classes for the 2022-23 academic year at Elon University began Aug. 23. Students, faculty and staff enjoyed conversation, snacks and coffee on Phi Beta Kappa Commons in the Lambert Academic Village for the campus tradition, College Coffee. College Coffee this week will take place in the Moseley Center rather than...
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University to celebrate Homecoming 2022 all week long

The Phoenix at the Elon University football game against Villanova University during Homecoming Weekend 2021. Elon University Homecoming 2022 kicked off with trick or treat in the Moseley Center today and will conclude with crowning Homecoming Royalty during the Homecoming football game. Read below for the full schedule of events.
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University football returns to top 25 after win over Delaware

After a dominant victory against Delaware on Oct. 29, the Elon University football team returned to the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, as the Phoenix is ranked No. 19. Elon defeated Delaware, ranked No. 11 in last week’s poll, 27-7 after shutting out the Blue Hens on their last seven drives. The Phoenix is now 4-0 in home games this season, which includes two victories over ranked opponents.
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University football dominates Delaware

On a brisk day in Elon, the Elon University football team snapped its two-game losing streak with a 27-7 victory against the No. 11 University of Delaware Blue Hens. Almost five minutes into the game, Blue Hens quarterback Nolan Henderson threw his 20th touchdown pass of the season, putting Delaware quickly up 7-0. However, the Phoenix defensive group did not panic and allowed zero points on Delaware’s final seven possessions. Head coach Tony Trisciani said better effort in tackling was the key to the turnaround.
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University’s men’s soccer wins first outright CAA regular season title

WILMINGTON, N.C. – After last year’s high scoring affair which resulted in a 4-3 overtime victory for the Phoenix at Rudd Field, the Elon University men’s soccer team found itself in another hard fought battle against the University of North Carolina Wilmington Seahawks on Saturday night. Heading...
