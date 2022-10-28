On a brisk day in Elon, the Elon University football team snapped its two-game losing streak with a 27-7 victory against the No. 11 University of Delaware Blue Hens. Almost five minutes into the game, Blue Hens quarterback Nolan Henderson threw his 20th touchdown pass of the season, putting Delaware quickly up 7-0. However, the Phoenix defensive group did not panic and allowed zero points on Delaware’s final seven possessions. Head coach Tony Trisciani said better effort in tackling was the key to the turnaround.

ELON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO