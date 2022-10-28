ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa, CA





Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library to Hold Book Sale

OAKHURST — Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library (FOBL) will have a five dollar a bag book sale on Saturday, November 5, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., in the Candace Flammang Community Room at the Oakhurst Branch Library. Come fill up a bag! Bags will be provided...



The Golden Chain Theatre Presents ‘The Sound of Music’

OAKHURST — The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world’s most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do Re Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and the title number.


