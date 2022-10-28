Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
New system to detect cancer-related markers on CTCs
Having biopsies taken and endless tests run is nobody's idea of a good time, even if it's necessary for monitoring your health. Now, researchers from Japan report the development of a new technique that could make testing for cancer a lot less invasive. In a study published in September in...
News-Medical.net
New way of reprogramming immune cells shown to work in melanoma
A new way of reprogramming our immune cells to shrink or kill off cancer cells has been shown to work in the otherwise hard-to-treat and devastating skin cancer, melanoma. The University of Bristol-led discovery, published in Advanced Science today [31 October], demonstrates a new way to clear early stage pre-cancerous and even late-stage tumor cells.
News-Medical.net
New nanovaccine greatly improves cytokine production
Cancer immunotherapies, such as immune checkpoint inhibition therapy, have been attracting attention in recent years as new methods for treating cancer. However, immune checkpoint inhibition therapy is only effective in 20%–30% of cancer patients, so developing better drug delivery systems to induce anticancer cellular immunity is necessary. A research...
News-Medical.net
Artificial intelligence-based method may help predict early-stage melanoma recurrence
Most deaths from melanoma-;the most lethal form of skin cancer-;occur in patients who were initially diagnosed with early-stage melanoma and then later experienced a recurrence that is typically not detected until it has spread or metastasized. A team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) recently developed an artificial...
News-Medical.net
Johns Hopkins researchers uncover a possible target to treat sleep apnea
In a new study with obese mice, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they have added to evidence that specialized channel proteins are possible therapeutic targets for sleep apnea and similar abnormally slow breathing disorders in obese people. The protein, a cation channel known as TRPM7, is found in carotid bodies,...
News-Medical.net
High-throughput sequencing reveals structured olfactory neuron projections
Our sense of smell has a powerful effect on our behavior and emotions. Aromas can evoke vivid memories of the past or warn us of a smoldering fire. Yet to neuroscientists, smell remains the most mysterious of our five senses. Once the nose detects something, how does the brain determine...
News-Medical.net
Novel delivery system selectively delivers antibiotics to specific targets
Physicists at McMaster University have identified a natural delivery system which can safely carry potent antibiotics throughout the body to selectively attack and kill bacteria by using red blood cells as a vehicle. The platform, described in a new paper in the journal ACS Infectious Diseases, could help to address...
News-Medical.net
Scientists reveal anti-inflammatory molecules that play an important role in aging
Aging involves complicated plot twists and a large cast of characters: inflammation, stress, metabolism changes, and many others. Now, a team of Salk Institute and UC San Diego scientists reveal another factor implicated in the aging process-;a class of lipids called SGDGs (3-sulfogalactosyl diacylglycerols) that decline in the brain with age and may have anti-inflammatory effects.
News-Medical.net
Investigators study symptom trajectories in nondialysis-dependent CKD patients
When individuals with varying degrees of chronic kidney disease who were not on dialysis answered annual questionnaires about their symptoms, researchers found that one-third could be categorized as having a "Worse symptom score and worsening trajectory" of symptoms. As reported in CJASN, these patients had especially high risks of later needing dialysis and of dying before dialysis initiation.
News-Medical.net
Monoclonal antibody shows efficacy in preventing malaria infection in African adults
One dose of an antibody drug safely protected healthy, non-pregnant adults from malaria infection during an intense six-month malaria season in Mali, Africa, a National Institutes of Health clinical trial has found. The antibody was up to 88.2% effective at preventing infection over a 24-week period, demonstrating for the first time that a monoclonal antibody can prevent malaria infection in an endemic region. These findings were published today in The New England Journal of Medicine and presented at the American Society of Tropical Medicine & Hygiene 2022 Annual Meeting in Seattle.
News-Medical.net
New method to improve nanoparticle coating may enhance tumor targeting
A new technique to improve the coating of nanoparticles used in cancer therapy may enhance tumor targeting, a new study carried out in collaboration between the University of Eastern Finland and Anhui Medical University in China concludes. Tumor targeting is a prerequisite for effective cancer therapy because it enhances the...
News-Medical.net
People who had COVID-19 are more vulnerable to developing neurological symptoms
Research led by The University of Queensland has found COVID-19 activates the same inflammatory response in the brain as Parkinson's disease. The discovery identified a potential future risk for neurodegenerative conditions in people who've had COVID-19, but also a possible treatment. The UQ team was led by Professor Trent Woodruff...
News-Medical.net
Study analyzes Medicaid programs for children with medical complexity
Medicaid eligibility and coverage for children with medical complexity vary substantially by state, which gives rise to health equity concerns, especially if families move across state lines, according to a study from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago published in the journal JAMA Network Open. The study focused on Medicaid programs for these children beyond the traditional family income-based eligibility.
News-Medical.net
Effects of SARS-CoV-2-associated stress among pregnant women on development of fetus brain
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers in the United States evaluated the effects of maternal coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic-associated stress and fetal brain development using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Studies have reported perinatal care disruptions due to the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2...
News-Medical.net
Cohort study determines how often COVID-19 symptoms recurred
Researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine, with colleagues from the ACTIV-2 trial, part of the U.S. government's response to COVID-19, investigated whether symptoms of COVID-19 recurred following a two-day symptom-free period in persons who did not receive any treatment for the disease. They sought to determine...
News-Medical.net
Researchers use deep neural networks to virtually stain microscopic images of unlabeled tissue
In the hospital, there is a group of doctors who use tissue samples as "evidence materials", analyze the evidence using knives, slicers and microscopes to extract clues from the tissue samples, and provide patients with "verdicts" -; diagnostic reports. They are called the "judges" of the hospital -; the pathologists. Pathologists observe the samples by staining them first. However, the standard procedures for staining tissue samples in histopathology are time-consuming and require specialized laboratory infrastructure, chemical reagents, and skilled technicians. Uncertainty in tissue staining in the handling of different laboratories and histology technicians may lead to misdiagnosis. In addition, the original tissue sample is not preserved by these histochemical staining techniques currently in use since each step of the procedures has irreversible impact on the sample.
News-Medical.net
Sleep quality impacts women's mood and work ambitions
If women want to lean in to work, they may first want to lay down for a good night's rest. A Washington State University-led study indicated that sleep quality impacted women's mood and changed how they felt about advancing in their careers. Meanwhile, men's aspirations were not impacted by sleep quality.
News-Medical.net
New hearing screening system for newborns uses a smartphone and low-cost earbuds
Newborns across the United States are screened to check for hearing loss. This test is important because it helps families better understand their child's health, but it's often not accessible to children in other countries because the screening device is expensive. A team led by researchers at the University of...
Few people accurately estimate how healthy they are eating
People trying to adopt a healthier diet probably aren't the best judges of how well they're actually eating, a new study discovers.
News-Medical.net
Increasing Awareness Surrounding Ataxia
In this interview, we speak to Dr. Lauren Moore from the National Ataxia Foundation about ataxia and how the NFL is helping to raise awareness for this condition. Please could you introduce yourself and tell us about your role at the National Ataxia Foundation (NAF)?. I'm Dr. Lauren Moore, NAF's...
