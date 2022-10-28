ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Salt Lake, UT

The Justice Files: To Catch a Killer: The Sherry Black murder investigation (Part I)

By Marcos Ortiz
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=369O6T_0ipPzgTe00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – In 2010, Sherry Black was found murdered at her South Salt Lake bookstore.

It took nearly 12 years before Adam Durborow was tracked down and convicted of her murder.

Sherry Black’s murderer, rapist sentenced to life in prison with no parole

This is the story behind the investigation, and how a cold case detective caught their killer.

“He was working at a Walmart in Orem,” said Ben Pender, the cold case detective with Unified Police . “It was a Saturday. We felt with all the evidence we had on him, that we had the goods on him.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

And then they saw him, Adam Durborow. The man suspected of murdering Sherry Black in 2010.

For more than a decade her murder at the bookstore she owned had remained unsolved. But that Saturday in October 2020, Durborow’s run from the law came to an end .

“This morning, we made an arrest in the Sherry Black cold case,” Sheriff Rosie Rivera announced at a press conference.

By 9:25 that same morning, Durborow was in custody, about to be interviewed by detectives.

Pender entered the room laying down snacks and water. It was going to be a long morning for Durborow.

“The reason you’re here today is because of the Sherry Black case,” Pender said to Durborow.

The interview was recorded by authorities, and ABC4 obtained a copy.

“We don’t have you here because we’re wondering if you did it or not,” Pender continued. “I know you did it, okay? I’ve been working this for 5 years. It’s not about the who, it’s about the why.”

Durborow had one hand handcuffed to the table. He was wearing a mask. It was at the height of the pandemic.

“I went into the bookstore,” Durborow said. “I had no intention at all to do anything. It was a bookstore. I love books. I don’t know (why this happened).”

It all began on November 30, 2010. South Salt Lake City police surrounded the home. The media had converged there as well.

Man pleads guilty to 2010 killing of Sherry Black

An ABC4 correspondent reported it this way: “64-year-old Sherry Black was found stabbed to death inside her South Salt Lake business Tuesday afternoon. She was discovered by her husband. Right now, police do not have any suspects.”

“We’re very careful about what is put out there,” said Gary Keller, the spokesman for SSLCPD. “We do not want to compromise the investigation at this point nor the prosecution when it comes to that.”

But inside the bookstore, blood possibly from the suspect was found.  There was no match when police used a national database called CODIS, Combined DNA Index System.

Black owned a bookstore that specialized in LDS books, many were collectibles.

At the time, there was a statement issued by Black’s son-in-law, Greg Miller, the CEO of the Larry H. Miller group, which previously owns the Utah Jazz.

The murder led to the closure of the bookstore. In 2011, her daughter and husband spoke about their tragedy to ABC4.

“I have anger,” said Heidi Miller, Black’s daughter. “Don’t get me wrong.  I find myself being angry.”

Black’s husband sat next to Heidi.

“They said there no signs of trouble, no threats, not even a robbery,” Earl Black said. “[I was] very surprised that we’d never been robbed or any problems that way.

There was still no suspect on the 7th anniversary of her murder. SSLCPD released a sketch of a possible suspect.

From blood found at the scene, an image was created by Parabon , which provides DNA phenotyping services for law enforcement.

“Unfortunately, the tips didn’t work out because it’s a sketch, viewers had a hard time differentiating a sketch from a photograph,” Pender said.

Meanwhile, the man who eventually would be convicted of her murder was watching the developments.

“Every now and then,” Durborow said during his interview with Pender. “Most of the time I just, honestly, I just pretended it wasn’t me.”

In the final segment of “To Catch A Killer” on Friday, Pender turns to a novel approach: investigative genetic genealogy, which is beginning to make its way into law enforcement investigations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

Woman buying costume at Utah man’s house escapes kidnapping Monday

PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — A woman who went to a Provo home to purchase an item for a Halloween costume says she had to fight for her life after the seller allegedly tried to abduct her, according to police. Following the encounter, Matthew Henry Swann, 39, of Provo, was...
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Man reportedly escapes Morgan County police on horseback

MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A man is facing several charges after he reportedly escaped police on horseback Sunday night. Andrew Pentz, 40, is facing one count of Criminal Mischief (Class B Misdemeanor), one count of Intoxication (Class C Misdemeanor), one count of Interference with an Arresting Officer (Class B Misdemeanor), two counts of Failure to […]
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

SLCPD search for suspect that robbed two banks within four minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Local police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed two banks within four minutes on Friday. According to the Salt Lake City Police statement, someone called 9-1-1 alleging that a man walked into the Mountain America Credit Union at 1715 West 700 North and demanded cash at approximately 9:10 a.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

After attempted kidnapping, Lehi police have a message for parents

LEHI, Utah — Lehi police say a teenage girl did everything right on Saturday night when she thwarted what police call a kidnapping attempt. The Lehi kidnapping attempt happened at Thanksgiving Point around 10:30 p.m. “She definitely thought quick, and I think it saved her from a situation that...
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

Woman shot by pedestrians while in her car early Sunday, police said

WEST VALLEY CITY — A 18-year-old woman was shot while driving in her car in the early morning on Sunday in West Valley City by people standing by the street, police said. Lt. Steve Burke with West Valley Police Department said the woman was shot in the shoulder and her injuries are not life threatening. Police were called at 1:32 a.m.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

High speed chase reached 125 mph, UHP says

SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah Highway Patrol Trooper said in a probable cause statement that he responded to a call in Willard yesterday where there was a possible fight between a couple in a parking lot. The statement also said there was a possibility that the suspect, later...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy