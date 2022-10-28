Read full article on original website
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders and happy Halloween! It's Monday, Oct. 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
CCSO: Man threatened to shoot woman outside Fred Meyer in Hazel Dell
A man is facing an attempted kidnapping charge after authorities said he threatened to shoot an elderly woman outside a Fred Meyer store in Hazel Dell Saturday evening.
kptv.com
Graphic body cam footage released of Washington County deputy stabbing man
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has released graphic body cam footage following an altercation between a 27-year-old man and a deputy at a Hillsboro hospital. According to WCSO, the deputy was at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center on Oct. 24 shortly before 3...
Portland woman’s car and puppy stolen while unloading groceries
PORTLAND, Ore. — A North Portland woman was reunited with her 10-month-old puppy who was stolen along with her car Friday afternoon. This is one of the more than 12,000 car thefts Portland police have responded to since September 2021, that’s according to the Portland Police Bureau’s Stolen Vehicles Statistics.
Hazel Dell bar owner allegedly threatened cannabis shop employees
The owner of a bar was arrested in Hazel Dell Saturday night after returning to a cannabis dispensary where he allegedly threatened employees with a gun.
New details emerge in Beaverton sword killing
More info has become available regarding the Beaverton man who police said killed his mother with a knife and sword on Thursday.
kptv.com
Hazel Dell bar owner arrested, accused of threatening employees at cannabis dispensary
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - An owner of a Hazel Dell bar was arrested late Saturday evening after he threatened employees at a cannabis dispensary, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. At about 10:40 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an unwanted person at The Herbery, located...
KGW
Halloween display in Northeast Portland draws crowds
This homeowner's Halloween display in Northeast Portland's Alameda neighborhood includes a 'scare tunnel.' The owner says hundreds of people show up each year.
americanmilitarynews.com
Homeless Army veteran, stabbed to death in Old Town, tried to spread joy on Portland’s streets, friends say
Anthony Matthew Hartley stood outside Northeast Portland’s Gateway Transit Center one day last year as a bus pulled up. As a man stepped off the bus, Hartley called out to him, “Hey, what’s the matter, did you lose your smile today?”. Then Hartley, a homeless Army veteran,...
WWEEK
Someone Is Ripping Off Arcades and Photo Booths Across Portland
Since this spring, someone has been breaking into photo booths, vending machines, and arcade games in bars across Portland and stealing the cash inside. The amount stolen isn’t much—but it’s causing thousands of dollars in damage to the machines and migraine headaches for the owners. “It’s a...
KRMG
Police: Oregon man accused of killing mother with sword, knife
Police: Oregon man accused of killing mother with sword, knife Investigators with the Beaverton Police Department said they found two “bladed weapons” — a sword and a knife — inside the home. (NCD)
Car crashes into apartment after police chase in Gladstone
A person suspected of a burglary in Oregon City crashed a stolen car into an apartment and was later arrested Sunday morning, Gladstone police said on their Facebook page.
kptv.com
Man arrested after stabbing fiancé's stepfather at Hazel Dell Halloween party
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Saturday in Hazel Dell and charged with stabbing his fiancé's stepfather at a Halloween party, according to the Clark County Sherriff’s Office. At about 10:45 p.m., police responded to 10419 Northeast 25th Place, after a 911 call saying the...
Portland man guilty of killing man and dog, wounding woman during eviction dispute, jury finds
A Multnomah County jury on Friday convicted a Portland landlord of murder, attempted murder and animal abuse in an eviction dispute that turned deadly in 2019. Reza C. Mardani showed no emotion as a judge announced the verdict convicting him of second-degree murder in the death of George Atkeson, the attempted murder and assault of Darlene Kelley, and first-degree aggravated animal abuse in the death of their dog, Mai Tai.
Portland attorney faces bar discipline over marijuana firm that made him wealthy
Following a three-year investigation, the Oregon State Bar plans disciplinary proceedings against Portland attorney Nick Slinde over his role in a real estate scam and marijuana deal that cost retirees more than $1 million in savings but netted him a windfall worth tens of millions of dollars. It’s the latest...
Authorities release video footage of deputy stabbing at Kaiser Permanente
The Washington County Sheriff's Office released body cam video on Monday of an incident where a deputy reportedly stabbed a man who charged him and attempted to grab his gun at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center’s Emergency Department.
kptv.com
Man found guilty after killing people living on his NE Portland property
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man has been found guilty of murder after shooting two people living on inherited property. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Reza Chehrazi Mardani, 68, took over the property in the area of Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast 74th Avenue after his brother’s death in 2018.
Suspect sought after running over 2 people in a tent in Portland
Two people were injured when a person drove over an occupied tent in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood in an attempt to escape police. At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, Portland police found two people unconscious inside a black 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Northwest Hoyt Street near Broadway. The Jeep did not have license plates. Police determined from the vehicle identification number that it had been stolen from downtown Saturday, Oct. 22, police said in a news release.
Acura hits, critically injures motorcyclist in Clark County
A 60-year-old motorcyclist was critically hurt late Saturday night when he was hit by a motorist on NE 72nd in Vancouver, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
americanmilitarynews.com
Deadly shooting in SE Portland leaves AK-47 shell casings, stunned neighbors in its wake
Eric Medved woke from a deep sleep Thursday night to the sound of rapid-fire gunshots outside his brother’s home in the 7600 block of Southeast Henderson Street in Portland. Medved, a U.S. army veteran who served in the Gulf War, immediately ran outside and ducked behind a bush in the front yard, still wearing his pajamas.
