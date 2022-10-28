ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Lining Canals to Protect Water

KREX
KREX
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ELHSw_0ipPzFq900

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)—

Water is a hot topic in western Colorado. It always has been and likely always will be. But right now, drought conditions make thinking about water conservation natural. Assistant state climatologist Becky Bolinger says drought conditions are all too real. She told us, “Our state’s largest reservoir is Blue Mesa, and that one has been extremely, painfully low, partly because they’ve had to send water downstream to lake Powell, but also because it just hasn’t had the chance to recover from the 2020 drought situation.”

The people who manage our water are trying to improve our systems but there’s a lot to update. Mesa county’s irrigation districts have lined miles of their canals and Orchard Mesa Irrigation’s manager Max Schmidt says the benefits are huge, “Pretty much stops the seepage. We’ve had crops ruined because the water leached out of the canal and basically drowned the trees. We put concrete liners in. They’ve got good crops.”

There are still miles of canals left to line but that’s only the beginning of what max told me the ideal situation would be. He wants to “pipe all the canals from beginning to end.” That could be pretty far downstream though.  Max says it’s taken 10 years to line 15 miles of the irrigation district’s 40 miles of canals with concrete. But piping the canals would change the system entirely and save huge amounts of water. Orchard Mesa Irrigation currently has plans to line 9 miles at the end of their system, in preserving grand junction’s water

Max told us, “The biggest thing the canals have done wrong in the grand valley, they deliver cheap, abundant water for a hundred years. And they’re the original aging infrastructure it’s time to pay the price and catch up.”

Protecting our water is a vital goal to the future of Grand Junction so catching up is a good idea.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
nbc11news.com

Sunshine to stay as temperatures continue to rise

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We started the day with scattered cloud cover across the Western Slope before most of it pushed eastward through the afternoon and evening hours. Conditions have remained dry throughout the day, and temperatures have stayed warmer than yesterday. Grand Junction reached a temperature of 57, while Montrose had a high of 54.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

5 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' found in Colorado

According to a recent list by TripstoDiscover.com, Colorado is home to five of the most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States. "In America’s most magical winter wonderland towns, you’re guaranteed breathtaking surroundings and often charming streets lined with historical buildings or perhaps simply an ideal eatery for sitting next to a roaring fire, a glass of wine, or a cup of hot cocoa in hand," the report reads.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

A look at 8 ghost towns in Colorado

They are abandoned but not forgotten. They are the forefronts of classic Colorado images, destination reminders of the bold pioneers that built this state. One might say their spirits linger across the mountains — their shouts and cries still heard in the night between cabins and corners of revelry and tragedy.
COLORADO STATE
K99

What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’

Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
1037theriver.com

WOW: The Now-Abandoned Old Exit of Colorado’s Cave of the Winds

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. One of the most popular attractions on Colorado's Front Range is located just outside of Colorado Springs, the famous Cave of the Winds. However, exiting Cave of the Winds is a lot different than it used to be and the old exit is now not only abandoned but trespassing is prohibited and much of it has since been reclaimed by mother nature.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Here are the Colorado ski resort changes coming this season

DENVER — Guests returning to Colorado’s ski slopes this winter after two years of conditions limited by the coronavirus will find an abundance of newer and faster lifts, expanded terrain and bigger central buildings where they can sit and rest after a long day on the mountain. Here...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife: Don't leave Halloween pumpkins out for wildlife consumption

Oct. 29—The Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the state's conservation, outdoor recreation and wildlife management agency, is reminding residents it's illegal to intentionally feed wildlife in Colorado, and asks for proper disposal of Halloween pumpkins instead of leaving them for animals. "We want our wildlife to be sustained by the resources that naturally occur in their habitat," CPW Wildlife Pathologist Karen Fox said in a news release. "Our policy is definitely to not provide supplemental food to big game in any form." ...
COLORADO STATE
K99

Highline Lake Is Colorado’s First Body of Water Categorized As Infested

A recent discovery at Highline Lake has resulted in a change in the status of this popular western Colorado lake. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff has discovered additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma. The discovery prompted CPW to change the status of Highline from "Suspect" to "Infested." It's the first time that a body of water in the state of Colorado has been categorized with zebra mussels. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling.
LOMA, CO
OutThere Colorado

HALLOWEEN FORECAST: What can trick-or-treaters expect in Colorado?

Trick-or-treaters will have dry, mild conditions to look forward to on Halloween night throughout most of Colorado, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Clear skies are expected throughout the night on Monday in the south central and southeast part of the state, as well as in the metro Denver area, along the Front Range, and across the Northeast plains. Light wind will be possible in these regions.
COLORADO STATE
KREX

KREX

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy