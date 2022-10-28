Online furniture retailer Made.com has filed a notice to appoint administrators after rescue talks to find a buyer for the firm failed.The company’s shares were suspended on Tuesday and it stopped taking new orders last week. Bosses warned that cash reserves would run out if further funding could not be found to prop up the company. Made.com was launched in 2011 and saw boosted sales during the pandemic as people stayed at home and shopped online. However global supply chain issues have hit the company’s delivery times and the cost-of-living crisis has seen households cut back on homefurnishings. Made.com has now appointed administrators, which means that the company is likely heading towards collapse.More to follow... Read More News UK entrance spray-painted orange by Just Stop Oil activistsUK braces for Storm Claudio with three day warning for heavy rain and 70mph windsHeavy rain and winds as Met Office warns of flooding – follow live

33 MINUTES AGO