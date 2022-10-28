ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, RI

WCVB

SUV slams into barber shop, home in Hyde Park

BOSTON — A sport utility vehicle slammed into a barber shop and a home in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood Sunday night. The crash on River Street that was captured on video shows the SUV crashing into the side of a building and then into a house down the road.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Sports and Society

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Dan Leibowitz Executive Director of Northeastern University’s Center for the Study of Sport in Society and Tome Barrows, Assistant Director of Training at the Center. Donald ‘Deke’ Huston runs Dorchester’s Boxing Power and Fitness gym where young people learn how to meet life’s challenges.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Dozens of dogs dress up for Canine Costume Parade in Boston's Jamaica Plain

BOSTON — An annual Halloween tradition featuring plenty of four-legged friends continues in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. Dozens of dogs and their owners dressed up for the 18th annual Canine Costume Parade on Saturday. The costumed canines paraded from First Baptist Church on Centre Street to the Loring Greenough...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Upcoming New England International Auto Show canceled due to lack of inventory

BOSTON — The 2023 New England International Auto Show will not happen in January due to the lack of manufacturer and dealer vehicle inventories. Organizers of the event, which is held at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, recently made the announcement on their website, bostonautoshow.com, and Facebook page.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Motorcyclist flown to Boston hospital following crash in Acton

ACTON, Mass. — Acton police and Massachusetts State Police investigators are working together to determine what caused a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. Officials said the crash happened at about noon Monday in the area of 130 Great Road, part of a stretch where Route 119 and Route 2A run concurrently.
ACTON, MA
WCVB

4 people, including baby, safely escape house fire in Saugus

SAUGUS, Mass. — Three adults and a baby are safe following a house fire in Saugus, Massachusetts. Officials said the fire started in the back of the home on Susan Drive and flames eventually started burning through the roof. The adults saw the flames from a window, grabbed the...
SAUGUS, MA
WCVB

Small plane slides off runway at Beverly Airport

BEVERLY, Mass. — A small plane went off the runway at Beverly Regional Airport on Monday afternoon. According to records associated with the tail number, the plane is a Piper PA-28-161 manufactured in 1981. It is associated with a limited liability company registered in Danvers. A line in the...
BEVERLY, MA
WCVB

2 shot near restaurant in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood

BOSTON — Boston police say two people were injured in a shooting that happened near a restaurant in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. Police said they received reports about the shooting on the 200 block of Hancock Street at about 5:50 a.m. Sunday. The two people who were shot were...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Hate group protests outside Kingston hotel where migrant families are staying

KINGSTON, Mass. — A hate group protested Sunday outside a hotel in Kingston where more than 100 migrant families are staying. "We were transporting supplies from the drop-off location to the families at the hotel, and as we pulled in around the corner, we could hear the chanting, and I just kind of slammed on my brakes, and there was a big line of scary masked men chanting and yelling through megaphones, and luckily the police were right behind me," volunteer Rebecca Richards said.
KINGSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston Police Department recruits complete traditional run to headquarters

BOSTON — Members of the Boston Police Department's newest recruit class completed a traditional run through the city on Monday. As the 103-member class arrived at police headquarters, they were greeted by Commissioner Michael Cox and each placed their hand on the badge of the fallen officer's memorial. "It's...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Liam Neeson filming scenes for upcoming movie 'Thug' in Winthrop

WINTHROP, Mass. — Action star Liam Neeson was seen working on scenes for an upcoming movie beside Boston Harbor on Monday. Residents of Winthrop received letters announcing the project and related parking restrictions earlier this month. The messages said Boat Yard Productions LLC would be working Monday on scenes for a feature film called "Thug."
WINTHROP, MA
WCVB

Healey voices support for Question 1 and Question 4 at Roxbury rally

BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, who is running to become governor of the state, is among those supporting Question 1 and Question 4 on the statewide ballot. Healey, a Democrat, was among the ballot questions' supporters who rallied outside the Dudley Cafe in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Saturday...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

