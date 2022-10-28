Read full article on original website
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
WCVB
SUV slams into barber shop, home in Hyde Park
BOSTON — A sport utility vehicle slammed into a barber shop and a home in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood Sunday night. The crash on River Street that was captured on video shows the SUV crashing into the side of a building and then into a house down the road.
WCVB
No kid is too small to celebrate Halloween: NICU patients in costume for holiday
MEDFORD, Mass. — The smallest, youngest patients at two Boston hospitals are all dressed up for Halloween. Staff in the NICUs at Tufts Medical Center and Brigham and Women's Hospital helped their infant patients get into costume for the holiday.
WCVB
Sports and Society
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Dan Leibowitz Executive Director of Northeastern University’s Center for the Study of Sport in Society and Tome Barrows, Assistant Director of Training at the Center. Donald ‘Deke’ Huston runs Dorchester’s Boxing Power and Fitness gym where young people learn how to meet life’s challenges.
WCVB
Dozens of dogs dress up for Canine Costume Parade in Boston's Jamaica Plain
BOSTON — An annual Halloween tradition featuring plenty of four-legged friends continues in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. Dozens of dogs and their owners dressed up for the 18th annual Canine Costume Parade on Saturday. The costumed canines paraded from First Baptist Church on Centre Street to the Loring Greenough...
WCVB
Upcoming New England International Auto Show canceled due to lack of inventory
BOSTON — The 2023 New England International Auto Show will not happen in January due to the lack of manufacturer and dealer vehicle inventories. Organizers of the event, which is held at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, recently made the announcement on their website, bostonautoshow.com, and Facebook page.
WCVB
Fenway Park hosts early voting for city of Boston residents this weekend
BOSTON — For the second time, the Red Sox have partnered with the city of Boston to open Fenway Park as one of the locations to host in-person early voting. The stadium will be open for voting on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must...
WCVB
Motorcyclist flown to Boston hospital following crash in Acton
ACTON, Mass. — Acton police and Massachusetts State Police investigators are working together to determine what caused a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. Officials said the crash happened at about noon Monday in the area of 130 Great Road, part of a stretch where Route 119 and Route 2A run concurrently.
WCVB
4 people, including baby, safely escape house fire in Saugus
SAUGUS, Mass. — Three adults and a baby are safe following a house fire in Saugus, Massachusetts. Officials said the fire started in the back of the home on Susan Drive and flames eventually started burning through the roof. The adults saw the flames from a window, grabbed the...
WCVB
Small plane slides off runway at Beverly Airport
BEVERLY, Mass. — A small plane went off the runway at Beverly Regional Airport on Monday afternoon. According to records associated with the tail number, the plane is a Piper PA-28-161 manufactured in 1981. It is associated with a limited liability company registered in Danvers. A line in the...
WCVB
FBI announces significant development in oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts
BOSTON — The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division is announcing a significant development in connection with the oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the FBI Boston Division office in Chelsea. WCVB will have more information when it becomes...
WCVB
2 shot near restaurant in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood
BOSTON — Boston police say two people were injured in a shooting that happened near a restaurant in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. Police said they received reports about the shooting on the 200 block of Hancock Street at about 5:50 a.m. Sunday. The two people who were shot were...
WCVB
Massachusetts woman says she was robbed in Target parking lot through scam
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says two men scammed her in a Target parking lot in order to steal her wallet. Eileen Savoia said she was approached by two men while she was trying to drive away from the Framingham location on Thursday. "As I go to turn,...
WCVB
Hate group protests outside Kingston hotel where migrant families are staying
KINGSTON, Mass. — A hate group protested Sunday outside a hotel in Kingston where more than 100 migrant families are staying. "We were transporting supplies from the drop-off location to the families at the hotel, and as we pulled in around the corner, we could hear the chanting, and I just kind of slammed on my brakes, and there was a big line of scary masked men chanting and yelling through megaphones, and luckily the police were right behind me," volunteer Rebecca Richards said.
WCVB
Boston Police Department recruits complete traditional run to headquarters
BOSTON — Members of the Boston Police Department's newest recruit class completed a traditional run through the city on Monday. As the 103-member class arrived at police headquarters, they were greeted by Commissioner Michael Cox and each placed their hand on the badge of the fallen officer's memorial. "It's...
WCVB
4 break-ins within 3 hours reported at Harvard University student residences
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Harvard University Police Department is warning students to take precautions after four burglaries happened in three different undergraduate residences. Campus police said two of the four break-ins happened at Quincy House, one at Adams House and the final one at 20 DeWolfe Street. All four...
WCVB
Liam Neeson filming scenes for upcoming movie 'Thug' in Winthrop
WINTHROP, Mass. — Action star Liam Neeson was seen working on scenes for an upcoming movie beside Boston Harbor on Monday. Residents of Winthrop received letters announcing the project and related parking restrictions earlier this month. The messages said Boat Yard Productions LLC would be working Monday on scenes for a feature film called "Thug."
WCVB
Police search for suspect in break-ins at apartment complex that houses Merrimack College students
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — North Andover police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is accused of breaking into apartments at a complex that houses some Merrimack College students. In a message to its community, Merrimack College said an unidentified man has been attempting to...
WCVB
How to guarantee you'll win the Powerball jackpot, if you can afford it
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Winning numbers in thesecond-largest Powerball jackpot ever will be drawn Monday night and there's only one way to guarantee your ticket will be a match — if you've got the time and money to pull it off. Some players like to play "lucky" numbers while...
WCVB
Man pinned under vehicle after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Methuen
METHUEN, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene of the crash, which happened near a Methuen funeral home, according to police. Methuen police said the crash happened shortly before 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of 80...
WCVB
Healey voices support for Question 1 and Question 4 at Roxbury rally
BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, who is running to become governor of the state, is among those supporting Question 1 and Question 4 on the statewide ballot. Healey, a Democrat, was among the ballot questions' supporters who rallied outside the Dudley Cafe in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Saturday...
