ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno Fair donates fish to feed thousands of people

By Rhett Rodriguez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NKcPJ_0ipPz3Kg00

FRESNO, Calif ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Big Fresno fair may be over but it’s not done bringing joy to people’s faces and stomachs.

After another successful year of the big Fresno fair, there is one thing left to do go fishing.

Fishing at the Big Fresno Fair is an exciting experience for those who don’t have the chance to make a big catch at a lake or stream.

CEO of the Big Fresno Fair Laurie King says, “For a lot of children, this is their first and only opportunity going fishing”

Now the fish are being served as a meal for those less fortunate.

For 14 years the Big Fresno Fair has donated fish from Catfish Falls to the Poverello House to feed those in need.

Laurie King CEO of Big Fresno Fair says “Were taking all of the fish people had hours and hours of entertainment with that they fished and got that very first tug on the line and now we’re taking them down to the Poverello House”

Workers from the Big Fresno Fair and Poverello house spent their Wednesday casting their nets.

Fish were caught and transferred into large bins to be delivered to kitchen staff.

Shane Guthrey facilities director “We get em over to the kitchen and we have been able to fill thousands of stomachs with the fish”

The chefs at the Poverello House will then use the catfish and carp to prepare fish tacos and soup for the homeless.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesungazette.com

Reyes’ spread the ‘dilla’ brand beyond the Valley, California

VISALIA – Quesadilla lovers across the country should be excited as Quesadilla Gorilla begins their journey of spreading peace love and dillas throughout the states one store at a time. The locally loved Quesadilla Gorilla has officially announced they launched their franchise program. They are looking to expand in...
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Police put an end to active sideshow in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police put an end to an active sideshow in Fresno. Officers were patrolling through the area of Butler Avenue and Hazelwood Saturday night. Police located an active sideshow and stopped many vehicles for participating. Officials say they impounded and charged the drivers with multiple...
FRESNO, CA
actionnews5.com

Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) - A new mother from California has an interesting birth story to tell after her baby girl made her entrance at a sold-out concert. The sold-out crowd at Karol G’s concert Tuesday night in Fresno, California, got just a little bigger when baby Anahi decided to make her entrance to the world. She was born weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Avian flu detected at Roeding Park; zoo being cautious

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two waterfowl have died due to avian influenza (HPAI) at Roeding Park, according to the City of Fresno. The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has been monitoring the virus for several months and back in July, they decided to take precautionary measures to protect their birds. The Bird Show is still on pause, […]
FRESNO, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Lost in the Fog: The Hooded Phantom of Ave. 15

As the nights lengthen and the falling leaves unleash the fiery hues of autumn, the world darkens as the veil between realms grows thin. The cold, damp air thickens to an icy mist, blanketing the Central Valley in otherworldly fog. Do spirits really roam the deserted country roads as the...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
fresyes.com

What’s the WORST Halloween Candy?

But if you had to vote on the absolute worst candy to get on Halloween (besides chocolate covered brussels sprouts) what would it be?. Take the quick one click poll below to find out what everyone else thinks too!. We say “Yes and” to our community, which we love to...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Photos: Hanford's Old Courthouse hosts Halloween scares

The scheduled “soft” opening Thursday night of the haunted house inside Hanford's Old Courthouse was anything but, as hundreds lined up outside to get a ﬁrst look at the venue set to be the talk of the town during its three-night run in the city's oldest landmark.
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford resident among disabled veterans at Central Coast AmpSurf event

With an army of 61 volunteers, Operation Restoration, a event organized nationwide by AmpSurf and the Wounded Warrior Project, provided a dozen disabled veterans with time in the ocean waters off the Central Coast recently. The male and female veteran amputees affected with post traumatic stress disorder and other ailments,...
HANFORD, CA
thecampusjournal.com

Friday Night Lights: Who In The Valley Is Making Noise?

After a long tumultuous year, many people find comfort in the little things in their lives. For some people, it’s that drink that they are able to buy from their favorite coffee shop or a favorite meal, but for some people, their vice is the sport of football. With the month of November right around the corner, high school football is coming to an end and playoffs are coming! With many students having family members on football teams or being involved on coaching staffs for their respective schools, I felt some schools and their efforts this season should be talked about. These are definitely schools that you should look for in playoff brackets once they are posted by the CIF!
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

COS instructor to display car at SEMA car show

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A local college instructor is taking his car that he, his students, and car shops in the valley have worked on to a nationally recognized car show in Las Vegas. Melvin Roman has been going to the SEMA car show in Las Vegas for years. This time, Roman said just going to […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
GV Wire

Rain Is Coming Fresno’s Way. When Can You Expect It?

Halloween night will bring nearly perfect temperatures for trick-or-treating families Monday before the first significant storm of the season hits Fresno. Light rain will likely fall on the parched San Joaquin Valley, including Fresno, beginning Tuesday and be accompanied by snow in the Sierra. The National Weather Service in Hanford...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno City College hosts Fall Carnival

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City College Fall Carnival kicks off Friday evening. The free event will be held at the University Mall in the middle of the Fresno City College campus. The event promises fun for the entire family with games, performers, photo booths, food trucks, a science demonstration, a haunted house, a […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

What are you passing on? | Life Notes

I am a Navy brat. We moved to Lemoore because of my dad’s orders to NAS Lemoore. My parents have been redeployed and are now living in Florida. It’s been 5 years since they lived here and living away from my family has not been my favorite thing.
LEMOORE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

$38M to help convert former Fresno hotel to homeless shelter

FRESNO, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – The County of Fresno announced Thursday its Crossroads Village housing site is the recipient of a $38,338,375 grant, to help people experiencing homelessness. According to Fresno County, the funds will allow for renovations to transform the 165-unit housing site which was formerly the Hotel Fresno/Smugglers Inn located on the southwest corner […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot while sitting inside home in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot while sitting in his home early Monday morning in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department was called out to Houston Avenue and Park Street around 3:07 a.m. for reports of somebody who shot into a home. When officers arrived, they found one...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy