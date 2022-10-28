ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

‘I’m speechless’: 7-year-old student found with loaded gun at Up Academy Holland School

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
BOSTON — A 7-year-old child was found with a loaded gun at a Boston elementary School on Thursday afternoon.

Police received a report just after 3:30 p.m. of a student with a gun, and discovered the child was carrying the loaded firearm around inside the Up Academy Holland School in Dorchester.

“The person responsible for allowing access to this weapon is going to be held accountable,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “No child should be near a weapon, much less directly endangered at such a young age. Thanks to the swift action and coordination of school staff, Boston police, and first responders, this situation was immediately identified and safely addressed.”

It is still unclear how the child became in possession of the firearm. The investigation is active and ongoing.

“I’m speechless. I don’t have the words. This is truly devastating. We have to ask ourselves how a very young student becomes in possession of and gains access to a firearm,” Superintendent Mary Skipper said in a statement. “We’re working with all of our city and state partners every day, multiple times a day, to address safety concerns, strategize new tactics to keep students safe, and create synergy in our responses to emergencies.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Comments / 16

cheerful
3d ago

as someone that's had their LTC for 30 years lock the parents up and the kid, this way they will all learn together what not to do, don't just slap the kids wrist and say bad, NOPE lock them up

Reply
6
keep it real..
3d ago

..who’s fault is that..? Mine , the schools, the city’s..? No how about the parents take responsibility…!!

Reply
10
DeweyCheatem&Howe
3d ago

This school happens to be just over a 1/4 from where the 24 y.o. women was shot dead in the head on the spot at STAR 50 convenience store...and another guy shot dead the Sunday after the 24 y.o. girl before Fields Corner "T".Not that I think the kid was the perp...but all this death by firearms and Wu should saturate the area with police...3 cruisers from Columbia road on Geneva to Bowdoin......3 cruisers spread for 1/2 a mile south on Bowdoin, 3 cruisers spread from Bowdoin Geneva north to Kane Square.....3 cruisers spread from Geneva/Bowdoin to Fields Corner.Police presence known.Not only that the cops can sit and nail all the idiots riding around on those scooters and mopeds that blast right through intersections and create traffyc hazards otherwise.A one month police saturation and that 12 cruisers as mobile substations.Do it now Wu you joke of a mayor.Everyday that fool Wu is looking like she is giving Mayor Lightfoot of Chicago a run for her money.

Reply(1)
5
 

