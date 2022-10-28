ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chulavistatoday.com

Victims of a car-to-car shooting called for help at the Rambler Motel in Chula Vista

A female driver and her two passengers pulled over at the Rambler Motel in Chula Vista on Saturday after being victim to a car-to-car shooting in San Diego. Authorities with the Chula Vista Police Department and Fire Department found the 26-year-old victim and her two passengers in a white Dodge Charger at the Rambler Motel driveway at around 10:40 p.m. after they had reported the shooting. According to the San Diego Police Department, one of the passengers called the police as they drove away from the gunfire.
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

Chula Vista ranks 4th in nation for kids to Trick-or-Treat

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — If you're looking for the perfect place to send your kids trick-or-treating, look no further. According to a recent study by Smart Assets, Chula Vista ranks fourth in the nation for best places to celebrate Halloween. Chula Vista, San Diego and Oceanside all ranked...
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Chula Vista Fire Department Paramedic Back at Work After Being Attacked on the Job

A Chula Vista Fire Department paramedic is already back to work after he was attacked by a detained suspect in an ambulance early Wednesday. The suspect was chased down by a K9 after officers saw him leaving a home on Hilltop Drive that he burglarized shortly after midnight on Oct. 26, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. He was being treated for dog bites in an ambulance when he broke out of his restraints and attacked the paramedic.
CHULA VISTA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

A mass casualty incident hospitalized four juveniles in Chula Vista

The Chula Vista Police Department is investigating a mass casualty incident that hospitalized four juveniles after a Honda they occupied lost control and veered off Otay Lakes Road. A witness told police that the driver of the Honda was heading in his direction at nearly 90 mph at approximately 9:53...
CHULA VISTA, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Ironsmith Coffee owner shot in neck and face

Jmar Teyvan Tarafa, 31, is now held without bail, after he allegedly tried to shoot an Encinitas coffee shop owner point-blank in the face, according to statements by a prosecutor late yesterday, October 17, 2022. Prosecutor Helen Kim said the owner of Ironsmith Coffee Roasters told Tarafa to leave his...
ENCINITAS, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy