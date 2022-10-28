Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Encinitas Boy, 15, Stabs 2 Older Teens at House Party: San Diego Sheriff's Dept.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested over the weekend, accused of stabbing two 17-year-old boys at a house party in Encinitas, according to a news release issued by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were sent out to investigate a trespassing call on Saturday at about 10 p.m. in the...
Family of Chula Vista shooting victim makes emotional appeal for tips
Family of Chula Vista father killed in roadside shooting makes emotional appeal for tips; police release info on suspect's car
chulavistatoday.com
Victims of a car-to-car shooting called for help at the Rambler Motel in Chula Vista
A female driver and her two passengers pulled over at the Rambler Motel in Chula Vista on Saturday after being victim to a car-to-car shooting in San Diego. Authorities with the Chula Vista Police Department and Fire Department found the 26-year-old victim and her two passengers in a white Dodge Charger at the Rambler Motel driveway at around 10:40 p.m. after they had reported the shooting. According to the San Diego Police Department, one of the passengers called the police as they drove away from the gunfire.
Man found on dirt trail near homeless encampment dies
Santee patrol deputies received a radio call to assist the Santee Fire Department regarding a medical emergency at the end of Chubb Lane, west of North Magnolia Avenue, just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.
Chula Vista ranks 4th in nation for kids to Trick-or-Treat
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — If you're looking for the perfect place to send your kids trick-or-treating, look no further. According to a recent study by Smart Assets, Chula Vista ranks fourth in the nation for best places to celebrate Halloween. Chula Vista, San Diego and Oceanside all ranked...
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista Fire Department Paramedic Back at Work After Being Attacked on the Job
A Chula Vista Fire Department paramedic is already back to work after he was attacked by a detained suspect in an ambulance early Wednesday. The suspect was chased down by a K9 after officers saw him leaving a home on Hilltop Drive that he burglarized shortly after midnight on Oct. 26, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. He was being treated for dog bites in an ambulance when he broke out of his restraints and attacked the paramedic.
Police investigate crime ring inside SD grocery store
On Monday, police announced several arrests have been made in connection with a crime ring operating out of Mike’s Market, a small grocery shop in Mountainview.
15-year-old suspected of stabbing two other teens in Encinitas
A 15-year-old juvenile was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon on Saturday around 10 p.m. on the 1600 block of Crest Drive in Encinitas, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
chulavistatoday.com
A mass casualty incident hospitalized four juveniles in Chula Vista
The Chula Vista Police Department is investigating a mass casualty incident that hospitalized four juveniles after a Honda they occupied lost control and veered off Otay Lakes Road. A witness told police that the driver of the Honda was heading in his direction at nearly 90 mph at approximately 9:53...
16-year-old shot and killed after National City Halloween party identified
SAN DIEGO — The 16-year-old who was gunned down following a National City house party on October 28 was identified by as Gillian Del Valle. National City police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of East 17th Street around 11:35 p.m. October 28 following reports that two teenagers had been shot, according to police.
Woman shot while sitting inside car in Barrio Logan
A 26-year-old woman was shot and injured while sitting in her car in Barrio Logan on Saturday, the San Diego Police Department said.
Sheriff’s Homicide Unit Looking into Death of Transient, 66, Found on Dirt Trail
An older man died on a dirt trail Sunday near a transient encampment, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said. Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, the Santee Fire Department summoned deputies to the end of Chubb Lane, west of North Magnolia Avenue, to help on a medical aid call, according to sheriff’s Lt. Chris Steffen.
Community leaders, neighbors speak out after two teens killed in National City
National City Police are investigating a double homicide involving of a 16-year-old female and a 18-year-old male Friday evening, according to a press release. Police said they do not have anyone in custody as of Saturday evening.
4 Stabbed at Halloween Party in San Diego’s Stockton Neighborhood
Three men and a woman were stabbed Saturday in the Stockton neighborhood of San Diego while standing in the street talking after leaving a Halloween party, police said. At 2:11 a.m. Saturday, the victims were confronted by another group who attended the party in the 100 block of 31st Street, said Officer D. O’Brien of the San Diego Police Department.
NBC Bay Area
2nd Grader Who Left School Intoxicated Drank Hand Sanitizer, Del Mar Union District Says
A second-grade student who became intoxicated while at an elementary school in April 2022, likely consumed hand sanitizer before she was hospitalized with a .23 blood alcohol level, the Del Mar Union School District said Thursday. Chris Delejanty, the district's assistant superintendent said because of their investigation, the school has...
San Diego weekly Reader
Ironsmith Coffee owner shot in neck and face
Jmar Teyvan Tarafa, 31, is now held without bail, after he allegedly tried to shoot an Encinitas coffee shop owner point-blank in the face, according to statements by a prosecutor late yesterday, October 17, 2022. Prosecutor Helen Kim said the owner of Ironsmith Coffee Roasters told Tarafa to leave his...
Neighbors react to double homicide investigation in National City
National City police are investigating a shooting in National City that left an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl dead Friday night.
Man shot while leaving Halloween party near SDSU
A man leaving a Halloween party with his girlfriend in the College West area early Saturday morning suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
2 dead, including teen, in National City shooting
National City police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old man dead Friday night.
Washington Examiner
Police in California conduct home raids with redacted search warrants: Report
Police in San Diego County, California, and FBI agents reportedly coordinated to conduct several early-morning raids on homes with redacted search warrants. The redactions included the location and the people being searched by the warrants, according to a CBS affiliate in San Diego. The raids were conducted Thursday morning, with...
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
