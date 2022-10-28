ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel series 1923 gets a second season with stars Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and more in talks to return... with two shows set in the 1940s and 1960s eyed

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
 4 days ago

Taylor Sheridan's sprawling Yellowstone TV universe is getting a bit bigger, with his upcoming prequel 1923 getting a second season before the first debuts.

101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios have given the 52-year-old writer the green light for the second season, with stars such as Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in talks to return for the Paramount Plus series, via Deadline.

Sheridan is also reportedly eyeing two more Yellowstone prequel limited series' which would would be set at the Dutton family ranch in the 1940s and the 1960s.

Each season of 1923 will be eight episodes apiece, starring Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton.

The cast also includes Marley Shelton as Emma Dutton, James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr. and Darren Mann as Jack Dutton.

The series will explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home.

The series was originally titled 1932, set during the Great Depression, though it was announced in June that it was shifted 9 years to 1923, just after World War I.

Sheridan created 1923 and serves as an executive producer with John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson.

While the bulk of the production takes place at the ranch in Montana, filming also took place in South Africa, Tanzania, and Malta.

Paramount also announced on Thursday that the first season of 1923 will debut on the Paramount Plus streaming service on Sunday, December 18 in the U.S. and Canada.

The premiere will debut December 19 on Paramount Plus in the U.K. and Australia, with more foreign debuts to be announced at a later date.

Sheridan's flagship series Yellowstone will return for its fifth season with a two-hour premiere on November 13.

The cast includes Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Gil Birmingham, Breckin Merrill, Jefferson White, and the rest of the regular cast are back.

Yellowstone has continued to be immensely popular with a growing fan base, as the Season 4 finale was watched by 10 million viewers.

Next month's Yellowstone Season 5 premiere leads into yet another Sheridan series, Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone as a New York mobster sent to Tulsa, with Sheridan also planning a Yellowstone spinoff dubbed 6666.

BGR.com

The 8 new Netflix releases everyone will be streaming next week

October is an important month for Netflix, with the streaming giant set to report its latest quarterly earnings just over a week from now. Analysts, of course, will be watching for signs of, among other things, growth or a slowdown in the company’s subscriber base — which depends, in turn, on the quality of the ongoing Netflix releases that debut on the service each week.
