Man found dead in vehicle is ruled as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot inside his vehicle and was in critical condition Saturday and died early Sunday morning. His death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block...
1 man shot and killed, IMPD ruled as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who was in critical condition from a shooting Saturday evening has died Sunday morning. His death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Winfield...
Anderson man arrested in traffic stop facing drug charges

ANDERSON, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police have arrested an Anderson man after a traffic stop Sunday night around 9:30. Trooper Michael Garcia was patrolling and noticed a 1999 Cadillac Escalade with an expired registration. Garcia then stopped the Escalade at Madison Avenue and 53rd Street. Garcia says he noticed...
Bloomington PD seeks ‘person of interest’ in stabbing

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — As Bloomington police work to solve a stabbing near Indiana University’s campus, a photo has been released of a “person of interest” in the case. The Bloomington Police Department has asked for tips identifying the man in the photo above. Officers were...
2 killed, 4 injured in overnight shootings across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Two people were killed, four others injured in four overnight shootings across Indianapolis. According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. to a reported shooting at a BP gas station at the intersection of E. 30th Street and North Arlington Avenue. Officers found a man who had been shot. He […]
2 Men Dead in Multiple Weekend Shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police say two are dead and multiple people have been injured in shootings throughout the weekend. Two people, who were previously reported to be in critical condition, were pronounced deceased Sunday morning. Police say that the first was a man found shot in his car...
Juvenile shot in incident on near northwest side, police say

INDIANAPOLIS – A juvenile was shot Saturday afternoon in what police believe was an accident on the near northwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded around 4:15 p.m. to the 1000 block of Eugene Street for a reported shooting. They found the victim suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim, a juvenile, was […]
IMPD: Juvenile wounded in near northwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police were called to investigate a shooting Saturday involving a child on the near northwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers were called to the shooting at around 4:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Eugene Street, which is located between West 29th and 30th streets and just west of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Two Bloomington residents found dead in apparent murder-suicide Oct. 23

A man and a woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a house in Monroe County on Oct. 23, according to the H-T. Margaret Houston, 75, and her boyfriend Jonathan Lore, 69, were found in a house on Woodyard Road northwest of Bloomington. Lore allegedly shot Houston, who died from the gunshot wound. Lore died by suicide from a gunshot wound, according to the H-T.
Triple shooting reported on near west side

INDIANAPOLIOS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a triple shooting on the near west side. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Winfield Avenue to a reported shooting Saturday night. They found three people had been shot at the location. One was in critical condition, police said, while two others were […]
ISP expected to provide new details in Delphi murder case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Friday, a man was arrested in connection to the Delphi murder case. Monday, the Indiana State Police is expected to provide more details involving their investigation. Officials plan to broadcast the press conference on October 31 through Facebook Live. According to police, multiple agencies will be included in the press conference […]
IMPD: 3 people shot, 1 in critical condition on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say three people were shot on the city’s west side Saturday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at 1029 Winfield Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they found three people with gunshot wounds. Police say two people are...
