Court docs: Muncie man charged with attempted murder fired 6 shots at ex-girlfriend outside bar
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie man faces an attempted murder charge after police say he tried to kill his ex-girlfriend. Darrin ONeal Brooks Sr. has also been charged with stalking and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, according to court documents filed in Delaware County this month. The investigation began in […]
1 of 2 men charged in deadly 2021 Brownsburg shooting found guilty of murder
One of the two men accused in the 2021 deadly shooting of an Avon man during a robbery has been found guilty of all charges against him.
WISH-TV
Man found dead in vehicle is ruled as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot inside his vehicle and was in critical condition Saturday and died early Sunday morning. His death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block...
WISH-TV
1 man shot and killed, IMPD ruled as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who was in critical condition from a shooting Saturday evening has died Sunday morning. His death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Winfield...
wfft.com
Anderson man arrested in traffic stop facing drug charges
ANDERSON, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police have arrested an Anderson man after a traffic stop Sunday night around 9:30. Trooper Michael Garcia was patrolling and noticed a 1999 Cadillac Escalade with an expired registration. Garcia then stopped the Escalade at Madison Avenue and 53rd Street. Garcia says he noticed...
WISH-TV
Traffic stop leads to arrest, recovery of stolen handgun, drug dealing charges in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A trooper with the Indiana State Police Pendleton District conducted a traffic stop that led to an arrest of a man in Anderson Sunday evening, according to Indiana State Police. At 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Robert Hill, 29, from Anderson was driving a tan 1999 Cadillac...
WISH-TV
Bloomington PD seeks ‘person of interest’ in stabbing
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — As Bloomington police work to solve a stabbing near Indiana University’s campus, a photo has been released of a “person of interest” in the case. The Bloomington Police Department has asked for tips identifying the man in the photo above. Officers were...
2 killed, 4 injured in overnight shootings across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – Two people were killed, four others injured in four overnight shootings across Indianapolis. According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. to a reported shooting at a BP gas station at the intersection of E. 30th Street and North Arlington Avenue. Officers found a man who had been shot. He […]
WIBC.com
2 Men Dead in Multiple Weekend Shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police say two are dead and multiple people have been injured in shootings throughout the weekend. Two people, who were previously reported to be in critical condition, were pronounced deceased Sunday morning. Police say that the first was a man found shot in his car...
Photo obtained of Richard Allen, arrested in connection with Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German
DELPHI, Ind. (WXIN) – We now have a face to go with the name. FOX59 has obtained a photo of Richard Allen, the 50-year-old man arrested in connection with the Delphi murder case. A government source confirmed the image is a state-issued photo of him. Allen was booked into the Carroll County Jail Friday in […]
Person dies in crash on I-465 on Indianapolis' northwest side
One person died and two others were sent to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 465 on Indianapolis' northwest side, police say.
Juvenile shot in incident on near northwest side, police say
INDIANAPOLIS – A juvenile was shot Saturday afternoon in what police believe was an accident on the near northwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded around 4:15 p.m. to the 1000 block of Eugene Street for a reported shooting. They found the victim suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim, a juvenile, was […]
IMPD: Juvenile wounded in near northwest side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police were called to investigate a shooting Saturday involving a child on the near northwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers were called to the shooting at around 4:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Eugene Street, which is located between West 29th and 30th streets and just west of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Mother of man killed by Lawrence Police officer after chase wants answers
LAWRENCE, Ind. — The mother of the man shot and killed by a Lawrence Police officer Thursday is looking for answers. The Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed the victim is 36-year-old Carlos Trotter. The coroner said his cause of death is a gunshot wound. A viewer sent us a video of the scene. It showed […]
Indiana Daily Student
Two Bloomington residents found dead in apparent murder-suicide Oct. 23
A man and a woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a house in Monroe County on Oct. 23, according to the H-T. Margaret Houston, 75, and her boyfriend Jonathan Lore, 69, were found in a house on Woodyard Road northwest of Bloomington. Lore allegedly shot Houston, who died from the gunshot wound. Lore died by suicide from a gunshot wound, according to the H-T.
Indiana men thwart robbery attempt by beating, holding suspect at gunpoint, police say
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Indiana said a group of apartment residents thwarted an armed robbery attempt by beating the suspect and holding him at bay with one of their own guns. According to WXIN and WTHR, the incident occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. Thursday at a home on...
Triple shooting reported on near west side
INDIANAPOLIOS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a triple shooting on the near west side. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Winfield Avenue to a reported shooting Saturday night. They found three people had been shot at the location. One was in critical condition, police said, while two others were […]
WISH-TV
Silver Alert issued for 65-year-old woman missing from Floyds Knobs
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a 65-year-old woman missing from Floyds Knobs, IN. That’s about 115 miles south of Indianapolis. Police believe she is in extreme danger and may need medical aid. Diana Szostecki is 5 feet and 3 inches tall. She is 140 pounds...
ISP expected to provide new details in Delphi murder case
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Friday, a man was arrested in connection to the Delphi murder case. Monday, the Indiana State Police is expected to provide more details involving their investigation. Officials plan to broadcast the press conference on October 31 through Facebook Live. According to police, multiple agencies will be included in the press conference […]
WISH-TV
IMPD: 3 people shot, 1 in critical condition on city’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say three people were shot on the city’s west side Saturday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at 1029 Winfield Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they found three people with gunshot wounds. Police say two people are...
