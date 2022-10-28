ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Santa Clara County official plans to step down

By Tran Nguyen
San José Spotlight
 4 days ago

After more than a decade leading Santa Clara County, longtime Executive Jeff Smith is leaving the top post next year.

“Having worked here for 13 years so far and maybe close to 14 years when I retire in July, it seemed like a reasonable time,” the County CEO told San José Spotlight. “We have a great team that will be able to obviously to carry on without me. Time to retire.”

Smith, 69, added he’s battled with Parkinsonism for five years.

“It’s not really interfering with my job, but it reemphasizes that I need to spend time with my family,” he said.

Smith has led Santa Clara County as its executive officer through some of its most challenging times, including the COVID-19 pandemic , a mental health and substance use crisis , calls for jail reform and demands for changes at the county hospital system . He’s the longest-serving executive in Santa Clara County since the 1970s, according to the county.

San José Spotlight

