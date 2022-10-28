ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon Heights, MI

Muskegon Heights BOE continues push for action plan amid ongoing issues

By Marisa Oberle
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
The Muskegon Heights Public Schools Board of Education urged the district’s K-12 academy system to submit a corrective action plan on Thursday.

The elected board requested the plan from the Muskegon Heights Academy System Charter School Board at a meeting in September, amid a series of concerns related to teacher shortages.

It included an October 17 deadline.

However, the academy system requested a 30-day extension.

At a special meeting on Monday, the elected board instead granted a 15-day extension and asked that the academy system submit baseline data, enrollment numbers, financial reports, and contractual agreements by October 26.

In an interview with FOX 17, Trinell Scott, elected board president, said they received some information related to the number of certified teachers within the district and what the academy system is doing to recruit and retain employees, including special education professionals.

She added they expect to learn additional details on those topics and how the academy system plans to remedy management issues and compliance violations by November 14, the new deadline under the extension.

“With an actionable plan in place, the board remains optimistic that critical issues will be effectively addressed for the benefit of our students, educators, and community,” said Scott. “Success will require hard work and commitment by those who have been given this important responsibility.”

Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Muskegon’s downtown splashpad could get redo after summer of glitches

MUSKEGON, MI – A downtown Muskegon splashpad that has kept children cool and entertained for more than a decade may be headed for a makeover after a wonky season. The splashpad at “Alcoa Square” between the post office and the Muskegon Farmers Market was plagued with multiple breakdowns this past summer until it finally was shut down, according to information provided to city commissioners.
MUSKEGON, MI
1240 WJIM

The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837

According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
MUSKEGON, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

