'He didn't give up... and in the end he got his reward': Erik ten Hag praises Cristiano Ronaldo's perseverance after he scored his first Old Trafford goal of the season in the 81st minute against Sheriff Tiraspol having missed a host of chances before

 4 days ago

Erik ten Hag praised Cristiano Ronaldo's perseverance after the Manchester United star came in from the cold to score on his return last night.

Ronaldo, who was banished from the first-team squad for refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham last week and leaving Old Trafford early, finally struck in the 81st minute after missing a string of chances and having a goal disallowed.

'He didn't give up,' said Ten Hag. 'I think that's what he's done his whole career, and in the end he got his reward for it.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after finally scoring for Manchester United on Thursday night
Ronaldo had cut a frustrated figure after several missed chances and a disallowed goal

'The team kept going to put him in the right position, and he kept going to get himself in the right position.' Ronaldo was outshone by Alejandro Garnacho who enjoyed a fantastic full debut.

However, Ten Hag had a warning for the Argentine teenager after revealing that he has not been happy with Garnacho's attitude in recent weeks.

'I think it was a good performance for him,' added the United boss. 'He did what I expected him to do. First, he deserved a chance.

'The last weeks, a start was difficult for him because I was not happy with him. But the last weeks, I was happy with him.

Ronaldo finally scored with less than ten minutes to go in the 3-0 win in the Europa League
Erik ten Hag, who banished Ronaldo from the squad last week after the Portuguese star refused to come on against Tottenham, praised him for his perseverance against Sheriff 

'He had a better attitude, more resilience, more determination and what you see he has the talent.

'It's young kids. They have to grow and know what are the demands of top football. It's not only about a trick or scoring one goal, we have to win football games.

'Every day you have to fulfil the highest standards and we have to teach that.' Ten Hag also played down suggestions that he substituted Antony at half-time as punishment for an outrageous piece of showboating.

'It was more or less planned,' said the Dutchman. 'I don't have a problem with that as long as it's functional.

'If you're not losing the ball then it's OK but if it's a trick because of a trick then I will correct him.'

