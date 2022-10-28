Table Talk: On the road at Michigan State's campus

Join morning anchors Mikayla Temple and Tianna Jenkins and photographers Russell Shellberg and Josh Carter as they take Table Talk on the road to Michigan State's campus ahead of this weekend big game against the University of Michigan!

Watch the full segment in the video player above.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook