Florence, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Aynor knocks off Loris to claim third place in region

Aynor coach Jason Allen said his team hit “rock bottom” three weeks ago following a lopsided loss to Region 7-3A kingpin Dillon. The Blue Jackets sat at 0-2 in the region and 3-4 overall, but Allen told his players there was the opportunity for a strong finish in the three region games left.
Green Sea Floyds' season ends in loss to Latta

The Green Sea Floyds Trojans hoped to cap their regular season with a region victory Friday night but such was not the case. The Latta Vikings took the contest 21-0, leaving the Trojans winless in region play. That also means Green Sea Floyds won't make the playoffs. The Trojans were...
1 hurt, 4 detained after shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were detained Monday morning in Florence after a shooting that injured one person, according to Police Capt. Mike Brandt. It happened at about 11:20 a.m. at the 1000 block of Kershaw Street. Brandt said officers applied a tourniquet to the victim before they were taken to the hospital but […]
4 taken into custody at Florence motel following nearby shooting

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been taken into custody Monday afternoon at the Colonial Inn Motel on South Irby Street following a shooting in a nearby neighborhood, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with Florence police. Brandt said at 11:20 a.m. officers responded to a shooting at Kershaw...
Teen dead in Hartsville shooting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A teen was killed Sunday night in a shooting in the Hartsville community, according to Darlington County Todd Hardee. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson said it’s possible that the shooting happened in the city limits of Hartsville, but they’re still trying to piece it all together.
18-wheeler stuck, blocking traffic in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An 18-wheeler was stuck and blocking traffic in Little River Saturday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 3:15 p.m. to the area of Highway 17 at Spa Drive. Crews said no injuries were reported. Drivers were asked to avoid the area...
SCHP: 1 killed, 2 hurt in Florence County crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed and two others were hurt after a crash in Florence County on Saturday. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 7:10 p.m. on S.C. 403 near Creek Road, just south of Timmonsville.
