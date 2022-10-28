Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myhorrynews.com
Aynor knocks off Loris to claim third place in region
Aynor coach Jason Allen said his team hit “rock bottom” three weeks ago following a lopsided loss to Region 7-3A kingpin Dillon. The Blue Jackets sat at 0-2 in the region and 3-4 overall, but Allen told his players there was the opportunity for a strong finish in the three region games left.
WMBF
Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school marching bands finish season with state competition
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - High School marching bands from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee joined 13 other schools over the weekend in Columbia for the class 4-a marching band state finals. North Myrtle Beach, High School, St. James High School and West Florence High School traveled to complete after...
myhorrynews.com
Green Sea Floyds' season ends in loss to Latta
The Green Sea Floyds Trojans hoped to cap their regular season with a region victory Friday night but such was not the case. The Latta Vikings took the contest 21-0, leaving the Trojans winless in region play. That also means Green Sea Floyds won't make the playoffs. The Trojans were...
WATCH: Huff after loss to Coastal Carolina
Marshall football hosted (6-1) Coastal Carolina for their homecoming night, and lost the final 24-13.
Benedict College alum killed while crossing Bluff Road on Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities and family say a 25-year-old Benedict College alum died after being struck by a car on Saturday night near Williams Brice Stadium. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on South Carolina Route 48, otherwise known as Bluff Road, near Abbott Road.
WMBF
1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Carolina Forest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a vehicle crashed into a building in the Carolina Forest area on Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of 3761 Renee Drive at around 5:25 p.m. An online search of the address matches it...
wpde.com
Trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner, 'Tiger King' star set for 2023
FREDRICK COUNTY, Va. (WPDE) — The trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner, Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, is scheduled for June 12, 2023, in Virginia, according to Circuit Court for Fredrick County. Antle, who is well known for his appearances in the Netflix show "Tiger King," owns the 50-acre...
wpde.com
Hartsville community activist, preacher wants police to place substations in certain areas
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Hartsville community activist Rev. J.D. Blue believes a police substation in troubled communities will help deter crime. Blue is deeply concerned about recent violence in the city limits and the greater Hartsville community. “We need to be able to have something set up, like a...
1 hurt, 4 detained after shooting in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were detained Monday morning in Florence after a shooting that injured one person, according to Police Capt. Mike Brandt. It happened at about 11:20 a.m. at the 1000 block of Kershaw Street. Brandt said officers applied a tourniquet to the victim before they were taken to the hospital but […]
wpde.com
4 taken into custody at Florence motel following nearby shooting
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been taken into custody Monday afternoon at the Colonial Inn Motel on South Irby Street following a shooting in a nearby neighborhood, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with Florence police. Brandt said at 11:20 a.m. officers responded to a shooting at Kershaw...
wpde.com
Teen dead in Hartsville shooting
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A teen was killed Sunday night in a shooting in the Hartsville community, according to Darlington County Todd Hardee. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson said it’s possible that the shooting happened in the city limits of Hartsville, but they’re still trying to piece it all together.
wpde.com
11-year-old Laurinburg child praised for helping save family during house fire
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — An 11-year-old child is being praised by firefighters and her community for helping to save her family Friday morning during a fire at their home in Laurinburg, according to Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen. McQueen said the fire is a total loss. He added five...
wpde.com
HCPD awards Medal of Valor to their newest junior officer battling childhood cancer
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Police inducted a new member to their ranks this week. Junior Officer Jonah Burton was sworn in on Thursday and received the Medal of Valor for his courage in the fight against cancer. Jonah has been a close friend of the Community Outreach...
WMBF
Bystander hurt after fight turns to shooting at Waffle House in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A bystander was hurt after an altercation in the Pee Dee escalated into a shooting early Sunday. The Florence Police Department said officers were called to the Waffle House location on Pamplico Highway at around 2:20 a.m. Police learned the shooting occurred after a verbal and...
Ebenezer Baptist Church in Florence brings community together for some Halloween fun
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Ebenezer Baptist Church in Florence offered some Halloween fun for all ages on Sunday. “It is a fall festival and one of the big things we do here is trunk or treat, and this is just a way for us,” said Matthew Andrews, worship and teaching pastor at the church. “Serve […]
wpde.com
Deputies investigating 'series of shooting incidents' originating at Florence County club
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a series of shooting incidents in Florence County Sunday morning. The Florence County Sheriff's Office said the incidents originated at a club on First Neck Road near Johnsonville. Additional shots were fired into vehicles on Second Neck Road and Half Moon...
wpde.com
18-wheeler stuck, blocking traffic in Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An 18-wheeler was stuck and blocking traffic in Little River Saturday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 3:15 p.m. to the area of Highway 17 at Spa Drive. Crews said no injuries were reported. Drivers were asked to avoid the area...
WMBF
SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed on Racetrack Road in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has died after being struck by a truck on Racetrack Road Friday evening. South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Friday evening, in Dillon County 4 miles south of Lake View. The 30-year-old driver of the 2006 Dodge pickup...
WMBF
SCHP: 1 killed, 2 hurt in Florence County crash
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed and two others were hurt after a crash in Florence County on Saturday. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 7:10 p.m. on S.C. 403 near Creek Road, just south of Timmonsville.
wpde.com
1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Florence County Saturday night. The crash happened around 7:10 p.m. on SC 403 near Creek Road around six miles south of Timmonsville, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. Ridgeway said the...
Comments / 0